Tuesday’s roundup: Dion Perkins scores 37, including 1,000th of his career for unbeaten Seymour

Seymour 81, Oxford 66
The Cats moved to 3-0 with a 81-66 win over Oxford. This young man @1kdion became the 8th boy in school history to surpass 1,000 pts. in a career. He had 37 pts, 13 reb, 6 steals, 4 assists, 3 blocks and 4 dunks. #impressive #ctbb pic.twitter.com/sW3Im8Uodd
— Seymour High School Boys' Basketball (@Seymour_Hoops) February 24, 2021
Dion Perkins scored 37 points, including the 1,000th of his career, for the Seymour boys basketball team, which remained undefeated with the victory Tuesday night in a Naugatuck Valley League home game.
Perkins becomes the eighth player in school history to achieve the milestone. He also added 13 rebounds and six steals for the Wildcats (3-0). Caden Drezek had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Seymour.
Simon Smith scored 28 points for Oxford (1-2).
|
Oxford
|
18
|
21
|
10
|
17
|
—
|
66
|
Seymour
|
24
|
24
|
21
|
12
|
—
|
81
Oxford (1-1)
Matt Michaud 1 0 0-0 2, Will Broas 1 5 0-0 17, Simon Smith 12 0 4-5 28, Dylan Salgado 0 0 2-3 2, John Gurecki 2 2 0-0 10, Gavin Glass 0 1 0-0 3, Jon Broas 0 1 0-0 3, Michael Domack 0 0 1-2 1
Seymour (3-0)
Dion Perkins 16 1 2-4 37, Joe Orlando 2 0 0-0 4, Kevin Harmeling 1 0 0-0 2, Kyle Harmeling 3 1 2-4 11, Jake Chacho 1 1 0-0 5, Alex Okula 1 0 0-0 2, Caden Drezek 2 5 1-1 20
Stratford 60, Bunnell 57
Jayquan Kirkland finished with 21 points for Stratford, which rallied to defeat its crosstown rival at home in South-West Conference action.
Brady Knorr added 16 points for the Red Devils. Kevin Lanham led all scorers with 26 points for the Bulldogs.
|
Bunnell
|
19
|
10
|
20
|
8
|
—
|
57
|
Stratford
|
10
|
16
|
11
|
23
|
—
|
60
Bunnell
Kevin Lanham 7 3 3-4 26, Anthony Valieran 1 1 0-0 5, Henry Dorvil 0 1 1-2 4, Yarami McCollough 1 2 0-0 8, Andrew Soltis 5 0 4-5 14
Stratford
Jayquan Kirkland 4 2 7-10 21, Brady Knorr 6 0 4-4 16, Mike DAola 0 0 2-2 2, Scott Knorr 1 0 3-5 5, Jayden Perez 1 0 0-0 2, Fenley Turenne 3 0 0-0 6, Ben Petrie 1 2 0-0 8
Fairfield Prep 58, Amity 42
|
Fairfield Prep
|
15
|
12
|
13
|
18
|
—
|
58
|
Amity
|
14
|
8
|
9
|
11
|
—
|
42
Fairfield Prep (3-0-0)
Max Manjos 0 2 6-8 12, Finn Donalin 1 0 2-2 4, Logan Carey 5 2 2-4 18, Jack Petrafesa 4 0 3-4 11, Aiden Berry 5 0 0-1 10, Michael Iannazzo 0 1 0-0 3
Amity
Martin Zhang 2 1 2-2 9, Josiah Davila 2 0 3-4 7, Sebastian Holt 3 0 4-6 10, Micah Morgan 4 0 4-5 12, Nate Simon 0 0 1-2 1, Colby O’Connor 0 1 0-0 3
St. Joseph 63, Darien 54
|
Darien
|
11
|
8
|
22
|
13
|
—
|
54
|
St. Joseph
|
19
|
19
|
14
|
11
|
—
|
63
Darien
Miles Drake 1 3 7-9 18, Karson Drake 1 0 0-0 2, Amir Preston 2 0 3-4 7, Simeon Doll 2 3 4-6 17, Kyke Boomer 2 0 0-0 4, Brian Kisken 2 0 0-0 4, David Depp 1 0 0-0 2
St. Joseph (5-0)
Glenn Manigault 3 0 0-0 6, Anthony Rainey 1 1 0-0 5, Tom Shannon 4 1 1-2 12, Jason James 6 1 2-3 17, Brandon Hutchinson 0 1 0-0 3, Justin Russo 1 0 0-0 2, Derek Long 3 3 0-2 15, Eli Newby 0 0 1-2 1, James McCormack 1 0 0-0 2
Old Saybrook 55, Coginchaug 45
|
Old Saybrook
|
16
|
15
|
8
|
16
|
—
|
55
|
Coginchaug
|
6
|
15
|
13
|
11
|
—
|
45
Old Saybrook (1-0-0)
Riley Lawson 6 1 5-8 20, Aaron Talve 1 0 3-3 5, Owen Talve 3 0 0-0 6, Ryan Stratton 4 0 0-0 8, Peter Waida 0 1 2-2 5, Ben Yost 3 0 1-2 7, Jake Butler 1 0 0-0 2, Augie Albert 1 0 0-0 2
Coginchaug (0-1-0)
Tyler Garrettson 2 0 2-2 6, AJ Defilio 5 3 3-6 22, Jake Dykas 1 1 0-0 5, Terry Murphy 2 0 0-2 4, Dylan Kaczor 0 0 2-2 2, Jason Penney 0 2 0-0 6
Staples 58 Ludlowe 48
Ludlowe 10 7 10 21 — 48
Staples 15 7 15 21 — 58
Ludlowe
Connor Lawlor 4 2-7 10 Patrick Galusha 0 0-0 0 Alex Vlandis 0 2-2 2 Charlie Began 3 0-0 6 James Mockler 4 0-1 8 Stephen Keating 2 1-2 5 Sean Mockler 0 0-0 0 Matt Vivona 1 0-0 3 Cooper Dailey 2 1-2 6 Ronny Labraciano 1 0-0 2 Tate Mahoney 0 0-0 0 Colin Reilly 0 0-0 0 Total 19 8-21 48
Staples
Lucas Basich 3 1-1 6 Derek Sale 9 0-3 19 Ryan Thompson 2 1-2 5 Caleb Tobias 3 2-4 8 Sean Clarke 3 0-0 6 Christopher Zajac 2 0-0 6 Jack Murphy 3 0-0 6 Cody Sale 0 0-2 0 Total 25 4-12 58
Three-Pointers: L – Dailey, Vivona; S – Basich D Sale Zajac
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seymour 58, Oxford 47
Kenzie Sirowich had 26 points and 13 rebounds for Seymour in a NVL win at Oxford.
Morgan Teodosio added 16 points, 11 rebounds and seven steals for the Wildcats (2-0). Paige Davis led the Wolverines (0-2) with 16 points.
|
Seymour
|
15
|
15
|
14
|
14
|
—
|
58
|
Oxford
|
13
|
10
|
16
|
8
|
—
|
47
Seymour (2-0-0)
Morgan Teodosio 7 0 2-2 16, Kenzie Sirowich 11 0 4-6 26, Alyssa Johnson 2 2 0-0 10, Kiley Drezek 1 0 1-2 3, Lauren Golebieski 0 0 1-2 1, Zoie Kempf 1 0 0-0 2
Oxford (0-1-0)
Paige Davis 8 0 0-0 16, Mikayla Walton 5 1 2-2 15, Olivia Garcia 1 0 1-2 3, Morgan Brimecomb 2 2 0-0 10, Julianna Brimecomb 0 0 3-4 3
Coginchaug 48, Old Saybrook 27
Jessica Berens scored 20 points to Lead Coginchaug to the Shoreline Conference win at Old Saybrook. Lily Cody and Priscilla Gumkowski both scored eight points for Old Saybrook.
Hillhouse 48, Wilbur Cross 42
|
Hillhouse
|
12
|
18
|
10
|
8
|
—
|
48
|
Wilbur Cross
|
9
|
14
|
9
|
10
|
—
|
42
Hillhouse (1-3-0)
Shaniya Butler 2 1 3-6 10, Ryan Young 1 0 2-4 4, Nielle Reaves 4 1 2-3 13, Trinity Moody 4 1 1-4 12, Dillan Boyd 2 1 2-2 9
Wilbur Cross (3-2-0)
April Artis 2 2 2-3 12, Madison McAulay 1 1 0-0 5, Kandie Everett 1 0 0-0 2, Jaylice Rosario 3 0 1-4 7, Middleton Dejah 2 4 0-0 16
Hand 54, Hamden 28
|
Hand
|
10
|
15
|
13
|
16
|
—
|
54
|
Hamden
|
7
|
5
|
5
|
11
|
—
|
28
Hand (4-0-0)
Hadley Houghton 4 0 1-2 9, Brooke Salutari 4 0 3-4 11, Maddie Thomas 1 0 0-4 2, Sophia Coppola 7 0 0-0 14, Coco Rourke 4 0 3-3 11, Natalie Lucas 1 1 0-0 5, Annie Goodrich 1 0 0-0 2
Hamden (2-2-0)
Leila Smith 2 0 1-2 5, Thailyn Geter 2 0 0-0 4, Caroline Ennis 1 0 0-2 2, Gianna Donnarummo 1 0 1-2 3, Leah Philpotts 2 0 1-1 5, Alana Philpotts 3 1 0-2 9
O’Brien Tech 50, Wright Tech 17
|
Wright Tech
|
5
|
6
|
0
|
6
|
—
|
17
|
O’Brien Tech
|
19
|
13
|
11
|
7
|
—
|
50
Wright Tech (0-2-0)
Janasia Jones 4 1 0-2 11, Brenda Flores 1 0 0-0 2, Melanie Viveros-Velez 2 0 0-0 4, Aaliyah Boone 0 0 0-1 0, Sabrina Lupi 0 0 0-1 0
O’Brien Tech (2-0-0)
Amaya DeVillegas 0 1 0-0 3, Lizandra Jimenez 1 0 0-0 2, Contessa Davis 6 0 1-2 13, Giani Gomez 1 0 0-0 2, Navoni Harris 5 0 3-6 13, Stephanie Tamburrino 7 1 0-0 17
Coginchaug 48, Old Saybrook 27
|
Coginchaug (3-0-0)
|
12
|
12
|
14
|
10
|
—
|
48
|
Old Saybrook (2-2-0)
|
5
|
4
|
6
|
12
|
—
|
27
Coginchaug (3-0-0)
Jessica Berens 8 0 4-5 20, Maura Zettergren 2 0 1-2 5, Amalia DeMartino 1 0 2-5 4, Chloe Shafir 6 0 0-1 12, Katie Farr 2 0 2-5 6, Allison Sambor 0 0 1-2 1
Old Saybrook (2-2-0)
Priscilla Gumkowski 0 2 2-6 8, Beldina Feratovic 2 0 1-2 5, Lily Cody 4 0 0-0 8, Cassie Johnson 1 0 0-0 2, Abby Colella 0 0 1-2 1, Ella Hagleston 1 0 1-2 3
St. Joseph 51, Darien 32
St Joseph (4-1)
Highlights – St. Joseph – Izzy Casucci had 16 Rebounds and 5 Blocks, Dennaye Hinds had 11 Rebounds and 2 Blocks, Kayleigh Carson had 5 Assists and 4 Steals.
BOYS ICE HOCKEY
Branford 7, North Branford 3
|
Branford
|
0
|
4
|
3
|
—
|
7
|
North Branford
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
—
|
3