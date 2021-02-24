GameTime CT

Tuesday’s roundup: Dion Perkins scores 37, including 1,000th of his career for unbeaten Seymour

|

Seymour 81, Oxford 66

Dion Perkins scored 37 points, including the 1,000th of his career, for the Seymour boys basketball team, which remained undefeated with the victory Tuesday night in a Naugatuck Valley League home game.

Perkins becomes the eighth player in school history to achieve the milestone. He also added 13 rebounds and six steals for the Wildcats (3-0). Caden Drezek had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Seymour.

Simon Smith scored 28 points for Oxford (1-2).

Oxford 
18
21
10
17
66
Seymour 
24
24
21
12
81
Oxford (1-1)
Matt Michaud 1 0 0-0 2, Will Broas 1 5 0-0 17, Simon Smith 12 0 4-5 28, Dylan Salgado 0 0 2-3 2, John Gurecki 2 2 0-0 10, Gavin Glass 0 1 0-0 3, Jon Broas 0 1 0-0 3, Michael Domack 0 0 1-2 1
Seymour (3-0)
Dion Perkins 16 1 2-4 37, Joe Orlando 2 0 0-0 4, Kevin Harmeling 1 0 0-0 2, Kyle Harmeling 3 1 2-4 11, Jake Chacho 1 1 0-0 5, Alex Okula 1 0 0-0 2, Caden Drezek 2 5 1-1 20

Stratford 60, Bunnell 57

Jayquan Kirkland finished with 21 points for Stratford, which rallied to defeat its crosstown rival at home in South-West Conference action.

Brady Knorr added 16 points for the Red Devils. Kevin Lanham led all scorers with 26 points for the Bulldogs.

Bunnell
19
10
20
8
57
Stratford
10
16
11
23
60
Bunnell
Kevin Lanham 7 3 3-4 26, Anthony Valieran 1 1 0-0 5, Henry Dorvil 0 1 1-2 4, Yarami McCollough 1 2 0-0 8, Andrew Soltis 5 0 4-5 14
Stratford
Jayquan Kirkland 4 2 7-10 21, Brady Knorr 6 0 4-4 16, Mike DAola 0 0 2-2 2, Scott Knorr 1 0 3-5 5, Jayden Perez 1 0 0-0 2, Fenley Turenne 3 0 0-0 6, Ben Petrie 1 2 0-0 8

Fairfield Prep 58, Amity 42

Fairfield Prep 
15
12
13
18
58
Amity 
14
8
9
11
42
Fairfield Prep (3-0-0)
Max Manjos 0 2 6-8 12, Finn Donalin 1 0 2-2 4, Logan Carey 5 2 2-4 18, Jack Petrafesa 4 0 3-4 11, Aiden Berry 5 0 0-1 10, Michael Iannazzo 0 1 0-0 3
Amity
Martin Zhang 2 1 2-2 9, Josiah Davila 2 0 3-4 7, Sebastian Holt 3 0 4-6 10, Micah Morgan 4 0 4-5 12, Nate Simon 0 0 1-2 1, Colby O’Connor 0 1 0-0 3

St. Joseph 63, Darien 54

Darien
11
8
22
13
54
St. Joseph 
19
19
14
11
63
Darien
Miles Drake 1 3 7-9 18, Karson Drake 1 0 0-0 2, Amir Preston 2 0 3-4 7, Simeon Doll 2 3 4-6 17, Kyke Boomer 2 0 0-0 4, Brian Kisken 2 0 0-0 4, David Depp 1 0 0-0 2
St. Joseph (5-0)
Glenn Manigault 3 0 0-0 6, Anthony Rainey 1 1 0-0 5, Tom Shannon 4 1 1-2 12, Jason James 6 1 2-3 17, Brandon Hutchinson 0 1 0-0 3, Justin Russo 1 0 0-0 2, Derek Long 3 3 0-2 15, Eli Newby 0 0 1-2 1, James McCormack 1 0 0-0 2

Old Saybrook 55, Coginchaug 45

Old Saybrook 
16
15
8
16
55
Coginchaug 
6
15
13
11
45
Old Saybrook (1-0-0)
Riley Lawson 6 1 5-8 20, Aaron Talve 1 0 3-3 5, Owen Talve 3 0 0-0 6, Ryan Stratton 4 0 0-0 8, Peter Waida 0 1 2-2 5, Ben Yost 3 0 1-2 7, Jake Butler 1 0 0-0 2, Augie Albert 1 0 0-0 2
Coginchaug (0-1-0)
Tyler Garrettson 2 0 2-2 6, AJ Defilio 5 3 3-6 22, Jake Dykas 1 1 0-0 5, Terry Murphy 2 0 0-2 4, Dylan Kaczor 0 0 2-2 2, Jason Penney 0 2 0-0 6

Staples 58 Ludlowe 48

Ludlowe 10 7 10 21 — 48
Staples 15 7 15 21 — 58
Ludlowe
Connor Lawlor 4 2-7 10 Patrick Galusha 0 0-0 0 Alex Vlandis 0 2-2 2 Charlie Began 3 0-0 6 James Mockler 4 0-1 8 Stephen Keating 2 1-2 5 Sean Mockler 0 0-0 0 Matt Vivona 1 0-0 3 Cooper Dailey 2 1-2 6 Ronny Labraciano 1 0-0 2 Tate Mahoney 0 0-0 0 Colin Reilly 0 0-0 0 Total 19 8-21 48
Staples
Lucas Basich 3 1-1 6 Derek Sale 9 0-3 19 Ryan Thompson 2 1-2 5 Caleb Tobias  3 2-4 8 Sean Clarke 3 0-0 6 Christopher Zajac 2 0-0 6 Jack Murphy 3 0-0 6 Cody Sale 0 0-2 0 Total 25 4-12 58
Three-Pointers: L – Dailey, Vivona; S – Basich D Sale Zajac

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Seymour 58, Oxford 47

Kenzie Sirowich had 26 points and 13 rebounds for Seymour in a NVL win at Oxford.

Morgan Teodosio added 16 points, 11 rebounds and seven steals for the Wildcats (2-0). Paige Davis led the Wolverines (0-2) with 16 points.

Seymour 58, Oxford 47

Seymour 
15
15
14
14
58
Oxford 
13
10
16
8
47
 
Seymour (2-0-0)
Morgan Teodosio 7 0 2-2 16, Kenzie Sirowich 11 0 4-6 26, Alyssa Johnson 2 2 0-0 10, Kiley Drezek 1 0 1-2 3, Lauren Golebieski 0 0 1-2 1, Zoie Kempf 1 0 0-0 2
Oxford (0-1-0)
Paige Davis 8 0 0-0 16, Mikayla Walton 5 1 2-2 15, Olivia Garcia 1 0 1-2 3, Morgan Brimecomb 2 2 0-0 10, Julianna Brimecomb 0 0 3-4 3
Coginchaug 48, Old Saybrook 27
Jessica Berens scored 20 points to Lead Coginchaug to the Shoreline Conference win at Old Saybrook. Lily Cody and Priscilla Gumkowski both scored eight points for Old Saybrook.

Hillhouse 48, Wilbur Cross 42

Hillhouse 
12
18
10
8
48
Wilbur Cross 
9
14
9
10
42
Hillhouse (1-3-0)
Shaniya Butler 2 1 3-6 10, Ryan Young 1 0 2-4 4, Nielle Reaves 4 1 2-3 13, Trinity Moody 4 1 1-4 12, Dillan Boyd 2 1 2-2 9
Wilbur Cross (3-2-0)
April Artis 2 2 2-3 12, Madison McAulay 1 1 0-0 5, Kandie Everett 1 0 0-0 2, Jaylice Rosario 3 0 1-4 7, Middleton Dejah 2 4 0-0 16

Hand 54, Hamden 28

Hand 
10
15
13
16
54
Hamden 
7
5
5
11
28
Hand (4-0-0)
Hadley Houghton 4 0 1-2 9, Brooke Salutari 4 0 3-4 11, Maddie Thomas 1 0 0-4 2, Sophia Coppola 7 0 0-0 14, Coco Rourke 4 0 3-3 11, Natalie Lucas 1 1 0-0 5, Annie Goodrich 1 0 0-0 2
Hamden (2-2-0)
Leila Smith 2 0 1-2 5, Thailyn Geter 2 0 0-0 4, Caroline Ennis 1 0 0-2 2, Gianna Donnarummo 1 0 1-2 3, Leah Philpotts 2 0 1-1 5, Alana Philpotts 3 1 0-2 9
 

O’Brien Tech 50, Wright Tech 17

Wright Tech 
5
6
0
6
17
O’Brien Tech 
19
13
11
7
50
Wright Tech (0-2-0)
Janasia Jones 4 1 0-2 11, Brenda Flores 1 0 0-0 2, Melanie Viveros-Velez 2 0 0-0 4, Aaliyah Boone 0 0 0-1 0, Sabrina Lupi 0 0 0-1 0
O’Brien Tech (2-0-0)
Amaya DeVillegas 0 1 0-0 3, Lizandra Jimenez 1 0 0-0 2, Contessa Davis 6 0 1-2 13, Giani Gomez 1 0 0-0 2, Navoni Harris 5 0 3-6 13, Stephanie Tamburrino 7 1 0-0 17

Coginchaug 48, Old Saybrook 27

Coginchaug (3-0-0)
12
12
14
10
48
Old Saybrook (2-2-0)
5
4
6
12
27
Coginchaug (3-0-0)
Jessica Berens 8 0 4-5 20, Maura Zettergren 2 0 1-2 5, Amalia DeMartino 1 0 2-5 4, Chloe Shafir 6 0 0-1 12, Katie Farr 2 0 2-5 6, Allison Sambor 0 0 1-2 1
Old Saybrook (2-2-0)
Priscilla Gumkowski 0 2 2-6 8, Beldina Feratovic 2 0 1-2 5, Lily Cody 4 0 0-0 8, Cassie Johnson 1 0 0-0 2, Abby Colella 0 0 1-2 1, Ella Hagleston 1 0 1-2 3

St. Joseph 51, Darien 32

St Joseph (4-1)
Dennaye Hinds 4 0-1 8  KK Geignetter 0 0-0 0  Nicole Zito2 3-4 9  Kate Rudini 0 0-2 0
Kayleigh Carson 3 1-3 7  Erin Parchinski 0 0-0 0  Erika Stephens 3 0-0 6  
Izzy Casucci 7 0-2 14  Kirsten Rodriguez 0 2-2 2   Grace Cottle 2 0-2 4  Emily Haverl 0 1-2 1. Totals 21  7-18  51
 
Darien (1-2)
Katharine Bloomer 0 0-0 0  Catherine Rolap 0 0-0 0  Lexi Witkowski 3 0-1 8
Brynn Karczewski 0 1-2 1  Shea Dolce 2 2-3 6  Maggie Ramsey 0 2-2 2  Emily Darby 0 0-0 0
Katelyn Secor 3 2-4 11  Jillian Vaught 2 0-0 4  Julia Erdlen 0 0-0 0. Totals 10  7-12  32    
 
St Joseph        13  11  11  16  –  51
Darien               4   7    9   12  –  32
3-pointers: SJ Nicole Zito – 2; D Katelyn Secor – 3,  Lexi Witkowski – 2
Highlights – St. Joseph – Izzy Casucci had 16 Rebounds and 5 Blocks, Dennaye Hinds had 11 Rebounds and 2 Blocks, Kayleigh Carson had 5 Assists and 4 Steals.

BOYS ICE HOCKEY

Branford 7, North Branford 3

Branford
0
4
3
7
North Branford
1
1
1
3
First Period: Michael Matteo goal (from Nick Poulin 8:43; Second Period: Michael Farricielli goal 13:12; Danny Farricielli goal (from Sawyer Moriarty 13:12; Declan Ross goal (from Matt Morgan 9:11; Ryan Mitchonsi goal (from Tyler Waligrowski 5:43; William Linder goal 1:46; Third Period: William Linder goal (from Danny Farricielli and Michael Farricielli) 11:48; Matt Morgan goal (from Danny Farricielli 10:39; Danny Farricielli goal 4:21; Connor Erickson goal (from Sean Bosworth 2:36.

GIRLS ICE HOCKEY

WEST HAVEN/SHA 5, GUILFORD 3

WH/SHA 1 3 1 – 5
Guilford   1 0 2 – 3
Scoring: WH – Jianna Cohrs 2g; Maya Bohen 1g, 2a; Mia Celentano 2a; Anna Plunkett 1g; Jenna Hunt 1g; Meghan Dupre 1a; G – Maddie Epke 2g, 1a; Sophia Cuozzo 1g, 2a; Caroline Swartz 1; Goalies: WH – Grace Nowak 28 saves; G – Julia McDonald 28 saves.; Shots: WH – 33; G – 31.
Records: West Haven/SHA 4-0; Guilford 3-1
 