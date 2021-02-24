Tuesday’s roundup: Dion Perkins scores 37, including 1,000th of his career for unbeaten Seymour

Seymour 81, Oxford 66

The Cats moved to 3-0 with a 81-66 win over Oxford. This young man @1kdion became the 8th boy in school history to surpass 1,000 pts. in a career. He had 37 pts, 13 reb, 6 steals, 4 assists, 3 blocks and 4 dunks. #impressive #ctbb pic.twitter.com/sW3Im8Uodd — Seymour High School Boys' Basketball (@Seymour_Hoops) February 24, 2021

Dion Perkins scored 37 points, including the 1,000th of his career, for the Seymour boys basketball team, which remained undefeated with the victory Tuesday night in a Naugatuck Valley League home game.

Perkins becomes the eighth player in school history to achieve the milestone. He also added 13 rebounds and six steals for the Wildcats (3-0). Caden Drezek had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Seymour.

Simon Smith scored 28 points for Oxford (1-2).

Oxford 18 21 10 17 — 66 Seymour 24 24 21 12 — 81

Oxford (1-1)

Matt Michaud 1 0 0-0 2, Will Broas 1 5 0-0 17, Simon Smith 12 0 4-5 28, Dylan Salgado 0 0 2-3 2, John Gurecki 2 2 0-0 10, Gavin Glass 0 1 0-0 3, Jon Broas 0 1 0-0 3, Michael Domack 0 0 1-2 1

Seymour (3-0)

Dion Perkins 16 1 2-4 37, Joe Orlando 2 0 0-0 4, Kevin Harmeling 1 0 0-0 2, Kyle Harmeling 3 1 2-4 11, Jake Chacho 1 1 0-0 5, Alex Okula 1 0 0-0 2, Caden Drezek 2 5 1-1 20

Stratford 60, Bunnell 57

Jayquan Kirkland finished with 21 points for Stratford, which rallied to defeat its crosstown rival at home in South-West Conference action.

Brady Knorr added 16 points for the Red Devils. Kevin Lanham led all scorers with 26 points for the Bulldogs.

Bunnell 19 10 20 8 — 57 Stratford 10 16 11 23 — 60

Bunnell

Kevin Lanham 7 3 3-4 26, Anthony Valieran 1 1 0-0 5, Henry Dorvil 0 1 1-2 4, Yarami McCollough 1 2 0-0 8, Andrew Soltis 5 0 4-5 14

Stratford

Jayquan Kirkland 4 2 7-10 21, Brady Knorr 6 0 4-4 16, Mike DAola 0 0 2-2 2, Scott Knorr 1 0 3-5 5, Jayden Perez 1 0 0-0 2, Fenley Turenne 3 0 0-0 6, Ben Petrie 1 2 0-0 8