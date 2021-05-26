Tuesday’s roundup: Coginchaug reaches SLC baseball final; SCC baseball, softball finals set; Law girls win SCC D2 tennis

BASEBALL

No. 4 West Haven 7, No. 8 North Haven 1

Anthony Rubin and Michael Boni both had two hits and two RBIs for the fourth-seeded West Haven baseball team Tuesday in the SCC tournament semifinals at West Haven.

Gianni Gambardella tossed a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts for West Haven, which advances to Thursday’s final, its first since 2003. The game will be played at Piurek Field. Ryan Balzano took the loss for North Haven.

North Haven 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 1 3 0 West Haven 4 1 0 0 1 1 x — 7 10 2 Batteries: North Haven—Ryan Balzano, Alex Bauman (2-4); West Haven—Gianni Gambardella (5-2) 2B: WH—Izzo. Team records: North Haven (11-9); West Haven (16-4)

No. 3 Fairfield Prep 12, No. 2 Hamden 2

Michael Ianazzo went 3-for-4, including a pair of triples, scored twice and addd an RBI for Fairfield Prep in the SCC tournament semifinals at Hamden.

James Aselta had two hits and three RBIs for the Jesuits, who defeated the Green Dragons for the second time this season. Cody Colon doubled for Hamden.

Fairfield Prep 3 1 5 1 0 0 2 — 12 15 1 Hamden 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 — 2 6 3 Batteries: Fairfield Prep—Davis Wallon, Ryan Preisano (4, 2-0), Jon Fallacaro (6) and Jack Arcamone; Hamden—Jake Jovia (4-1), Matt Desroches (2), Maico Cardona (5) and Angel Rivera 2B: FP—Arcamone, Aselta, Pearson, Sawyer, Strazza; H—Colon. 3B: FP—Ianazzo (2). Team records: Fairfield Prep (17-3); Hamden (17-3)

Coginchaug 1, Cromwell 0 (9)

Coginchaug Baseball with a walk off special beating Cromwell 1-0 in 9 innings to advance to the Shoreline Conference finals @_SLC_Athletics @GameTimeCT pic.twitter.com/usRA2V1oA2 — Nick Faiella (@FaiellaNick) May 25, 2021

Coginchaug scored on a throwing error by Cromwell in the bottom of the ninth inning to advance to the Shoreline tournament final Friday night at Palmer Field in Middletown.

Cromwell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 1 Coginchaug 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1 4 0 Batteries: Cromwell—Justin Valentin, Ian Mihalopoulos (8, 0-2); Coginchaug—Mach, Conner Willett (1-0) and Mike Garofalo Team records: Coginchaug (15-2) Comments: Coginchaug scored on a throwing error by Cromwell in the bottom of the ninth inning to advance to the Shoreline tournament final Friday night at Palmer Field in Middletown. Valley Regional 9, Morgan 0 View this post on Instagram A post shared by GameTimeCT (@gametimect)

SOFTBALL

No. 1 Cheshire 8, No. 4 Shelton 5

Trinadey Santiago went 4 for 4, including two home runs, for Cheshire in an SCC semifinal home win. Amanda Kiman went 2 for 4 and scored twice for Shelton. Cheshire will face Amity for the SCC title on Thursday at West Haven.

Shelton 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 — 5 6 0 Cheshire 1 2 2 0 0 3 x — 8 13 1 Batteries: Shelton—Julia Krijgsman (4-2) and Jackie Jenco; Cheshire—Bri Pearson (18-1) and Trinadey Santiago 2B: C—Santiago. HR: C—Floyd, Santiago (2). Team records: Shelton (15-5); Cheshire (19-2) Comments: Cheshire T. Santiago went 4 for 4 with 2 HRs. Shelton Amanda Kiman went 2 for 4 and scored 2 runs. Amity 5, Jonathan Law 1 Jonathan Law 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1 4 2 Amity 0 0 1 1 2 0 x — 5 7 1 Batteries: Jonathan Law—Talia Salanto (8-5) and Nicolina Salanto; Amity —Katie Schatz (3-2) and Jill Ciccarelli Team records: Jonathan Law (14-6); Amity (17-3) SHORELINE SEMIFINALS

No. 4 Old Lyme 1, No. 1 Haddam-Killingworth 0 Grace Lathrop’s RBI single in the top of the seventh inning scored Ava Roth for Old Lyme in a Shoreline Conference semifinal at Higganum. Roth had singled and stole second. Emma Baylor struck out 14 for Old Lyme (14-6) while Bella Richwine struck out 12, suffering her first loss for Haddam-Killingworth (16-3). Old Lyme 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1 5 1 Haddam-Killingworth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 2 Batteries: Old Lyme—E. Baylor (1-0) and Paige Kolesnik; Haddam-Killingworth—Bella Richwine (4-1) and Madison LaTouche Team records: Haddam-Killingworth (16-3); Old Lyme (14-6) Comments: Grace Lathrop’s RBI single in the top of the seventh inning scored Ava Roth for Old Lyme. Roth had singled and stole second. Emma Baylor struck out 14 for Old Lyme while Bella Richwine struck out 12, suffering her first loss for HK. SWC semifinals Masuk junior Kathryn Gallant went 3-for-3 with a double, two singles, and an RBI and struck out 12 to no-hit Pomperaug. Katie Welch went 2-for-3 with a single and a double, Sarah Falcone went 2-for-4 with 2 singles and Jacie Hall went 2-for-4 with 2 singles and an RBI for the top-ranked Panthers. Emma West-Testo singled and had 2 RBIs and Izzy Viglione and Casey Halliday each had doubles and 2 RBIs. Masuk 8, Pomperaug 0 Masuk 010 500 X—8 14 0 Pomperaug 000 000 0—0 0 0 Batteries: P—Kaylie Costa (L) and Elizabeth Raefski M—Kathryn Gallant (W) and Isabel Viglione. BB: Kaylie Costa 4, Kathryn Gallant 1 SO: Kaylie Costa 1, Kathryn Gallant 12 Highlights: MASUK—Kathryn Gallant went 3-for-3 with a double, two singles, and an RBI. Katie Welch went 2-for-3 with a single and a double. Sarah Falcone went 2-for-4 with 2 singles. Jacie Hall went 2-for-4 with 2 singles and an RBI. Emma West-Testo singled and had 2 RBIs. Izzy Viglione and Casey Halliday each had doubles and 2 RBIs. Ella Bunovsky had a single. Notre Dame-Fairfield 3, Newtown 1 Notre Dame advanced to meet Masuk in Wednesday’s SWC final at 7 p.m. at Deluca Field behind a four-hitter from freshman Judy Tarczali. Freshmen Izzy Ingersoll drove home the first run with and RBI single in the fourth inning for the Lancers (18-1). Notre Dame then pushed across two runs in the 6th inning to seal the victory. Newtown 000 000 1 — 1 4 3

ND Fairfield 000 103 X — 3 6 1 S. Adolfson and M. Mellil. Judy Tarczali (18-1) and Jocelyn Vargas

GIRLS LACROSSE

No. 3 Hand 17, No. 2 Cheshire 9

Kacie Wines, Hadley Houghton and Lydia Doraz all scored five goals for Hand (7-9)in the SCC tournament semifinals at Cheshire. Raegan Bailey scored four goals for Cheshire (11-5).

Daniel Hand 9 8 0 0 — 17 Cheshire (9-5) 4 5 0 0 — 9 Shots: Daniel Hand 29, Cheshire 20 Daniel Hand (7-9) Goals: Kacie Wines 5, Hadley Houghton 5, Karleigh Kokoruda, Lydia Doraz 5, Shawn Staak. Assists: Kacie Wines, Karleigh Kokoruda, Lydia Doraz. Saves: Ashlee Wargo 7. Cheshire (11-5) Goals: Taryn Ugrin, Taylor Warburton 2, Alex Lucas 2, Raegan Bailey 4. Assists: Taylor Warburton, Alex Lucas. Saves: Audrey Bronson 9. BOYS VOLLEYBALL SCC FIRST ROUND Hand 3, Xavier 0 (at Madison). Game scores: Hand 25-19, 25-15, 27-25. Records: X 5-12; H 8-9.

GIRLS TENNIS

Law 6, Branford 1: Law wins first conference title

Lucia Pinto remained undefeated at No. 1 singles for Law (17-1), which won the SCC Division II championship at Milford.

It was the first league title for Law (17-1) since 1980. Leila Omeragic won at No. 2 singles for Branford (13-4).