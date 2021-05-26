GameTime CT

Tuesday’s roundup: Coginchaug reaches SLC baseball final; SCC baseball, softball finals set; Law girls win SCC D2 tennis

BASEBALL

SCC SEMIFINALS

No. 4 West Haven 7, No. 8 North Haven 1

Anthony Rubin and Michael Boni both had two hits and two RBIs for the fourth-seeded West Haven baseball team Tuesday in the SCC tournament semifinals at West Haven.

Gianni Gambardella tossed a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts for West Haven, which advances to Thursday’s final, its first since 2003. The game will be played at Piurek Field. Ryan Balzano took the loss for North Haven.

North Haven
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
3
0
West Haven
4
1
0
0
1
1
x
7
10
2
Batteries: North Haven—Ryan Balzano, Alex Bauman (2-4); West Haven—Gianni Gambardella (5-2)
2B: WH—Izzo.
Team records: North Haven (11-9); West Haven (16-4)

No. 3 Fairfield Prep 12, No. 2 Hamden 2

Michael Ianazzo went 3-for-4, including a pair of triples, scored twice and addd an RBI for Fairfield Prep in the SCC tournament semifinals at Hamden.

James Aselta had two hits and three RBIs for the Jesuits, who defeated the Green Dragons for the second time this season. Cody Colon doubled for Hamden.

Fairfield Prep
3
1
5
1
0
0
2
12
15
1
Hamden
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
2
6
3
Batteries: Fairfield Prep—Davis Wallon, Ryan Preisano (4, 2-0), Jon Fallacaro (6) and Jack Arcamone; Hamden—Jake Jovia (4-1), Matt Desroches (2), Maico Cardona (5) and Angel Rivera
2B: FP—Arcamone, Aselta, Pearson, Sawyer, Strazza; H—Colon. 3B: FP—Ianazzo (2).
Team records: Fairfield Prep (17-3); Hamden (17-3)
SHORELINE SEMIFINALS

Coginchaug 1, Cromwell 0 (9)

Coginchaug scored on a throwing error by Cromwell in the bottom of the ninth inning to advance to the Shoreline tournament final Friday night at Palmer Field in Middletown.

Cromwell
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
1
Coginchaug
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
4
0
Batteries: Cromwell—Justin Valentin, Ian Mihalopoulos (8, 0-2); Coginchaug—Mach, Conner Willett (1-0) and Mike Garofalo
Team records: Coginchaug (15-2)
Valley Regional 9, Morgan 0

SOFTBALL

SCC SEMIFINALS

No. 1 Cheshire 8, No. 4 Shelton 5

Trinadey Santiago went 4 for 4, including two home runs, for Cheshire in an SCC semifinal home win. Amanda Kiman went 2 for 4 and scored twice for Shelton. Cheshire will face Amity for the SCC title on Thursday at West Haven.

Shelton
1
0
0
0
0
1
2
5
6
0
Cheshire
1
2
2
0
0
3
x
8
13
1
Batteries: Shelton—Julia Krijgsman (4-2) and Jackie Jenco; Cheshire—Bri Pearson (18-1) and Trinadey Santiago
2B: C—Santiago. HR: C—Floyd, Santiago (2).
Team records: Shelton (15-5); Cheshire (19-2)
Amity 5, Jonathan Law 1

Jonathan Law
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
1
4
2
Amity
0
0
1
1
2
0
x
5
7
1
Batteries: Jonathan Law—Talia Salanto (8-5) and Nicolina Salanto; Amity —Katie Schatz (3-2) and Jill Ciccarelli
Team records: Jonathan Law (14-6); Amity (17-3)
SHORELINE SEMIFINALS

No. 4 Old Lyme 1, No. 1 Haddam-Killingworth 0

Grace Lathrop’s RBI single in the top of the seventh inning scored Ava Roth for Old Lyme in a Shoreline Conference semifinal at Higganum.

Roth had singled and stole second. Emma Baylor struck out 14 for Old Lyme (14-6) while Bella Richwine struck out 12, suffering her first loss for Haddam-Killingworth (16-3).

Old Lyme
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
5
1
Haddam-Killingworth
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
2
Batteries: Old Lyme—E. Baylor (1-0) and Paige Kolesnik; Haddam-Killingworth—Bella Richwine (4-1) and Madison LaTouche
Team records: Haddam-Killingworth (16-3); Old Lyme (14-6)
SWC semifinals

Masuk junior Kathryn Gallant went 3-for-3 with a double, two singles, and an RBI and struck out 12 to no-hit Pomperaug. Katie Welch went 2-for-3 with a single and a double, Sarah Falcone went 2-for-4 with 2 singles and Jacie Hall went 2-for-4 with 2 singles and an RBI for the top-ranked Panthers. Emma West-Testo singled and had 2 RBIs and Izzy Viglione and Casey Halliday each had doubles and 2 RBIs.

Masuk 8, Pomperaug 0

Masuk 010 500 X—8 14 0
Pomperaug 000 000 0—0 0 0
Batteries: P—Kaylie Costa (L) and Elizabeth Raefski M—Kathryn Gallant (W) and Isabel Viglione. BB: Kaylie Costa 4, Kathryn Gallant 1 SO: Kaylie Costa 1, Kathryn Gallant 12
Highlights: MASUK—Kathryn Gallant went 3-for-3 with a double, two singles, and an RBI. Katie Welch went 2-for-3 with a single and a double. Sarah Falcone went 2-for-4 with 2 singles. Jacie Hall went 2-for-4 with 2 singles and an RBI. Emma West-Testo singled and had 2 RBIs. Izzy Viglione and Casey Halliday each had doubles and 2 RBIs. Ella Bunovsky had a single.

Notre Dame-Fairfield 3, Newtown 1

Notre Dame advanced to meet Masuk in Wednesday’s SWC final at 7 p.m. at Deluca Field behind a four-hitter from freshman Judy Tarczali. Freshmen Izzy Ingersoll drove home the first run with and RBI single in the fourth inning for the Lancers (18-1). Notre Dame then pushed across two runs in the 6th inning to seal the victory. 

Newtown 000 000 1 — 1 4 3
ND Fairfield 000 103 X — 3 6 1
S. Adolfson and M. Mellil. Judy Tarczali (18-1) and Jocelyn Vargas

GIRLS LACROSSE

SCC SEMIFINALS

No. 3 Hand 17, No. 2 Cheshire 9

Kacie Wines, Hadley Houghton and Lydia Doraz all scored five goals for Hand (7-9)in the SCC tournament semifinals at Cheshire. Raegan Bailey scored four goals for Cheshire (11-5).

Daniel Hand
9
8
0
0
17
Cheshire (9-5)
4
5
0
0
9
Shots: Daniel Hand 29, Cheshire 20
Daniel Hand (7-9)
Goals: Kacie Wines 5, Hadley Houghton 5, Karleigh Kokoruda, Lydia Doraz 5, Shawn Staak. Assists: Kacie Wines, Karleigh Kokoruda, Lydia Doraz. Saves: Ashlee Wargo 7.
Cheshire (11-5)
Goals: Taryn Ugrin, Taylor Warburton 2, Alex Lucas 2, Raegan Bailey 4. Assists: Taylor Warburton, Alex Lucas. Saves: Audrey Bronson 9.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

SCC FIRST ROUND

Hand 3, Xavier 0

(at Madison). Game scores: Hand 25-19, 25-15, 27-25. Records: X 5-12; H 8-9.

GIRLS TENNIS

SCC DIVISION II CHAMPIONSHIP

Law 6, Branford 1: Law wins first conference title

Lucia Pinto remained undefeated at No. 1 singles for Law (17-1), which won the SCC Division II championship at Milford.

It was the first league title for Law (17-1) since 1980. Leila Omeragic won at No. 2 singles for Branford (13-4).

SCC Division II final. Law 6, Branford 1 (At Milford), Singles: Lucia Pino (L) def. Shae LePre 6-0, 6-0; Leila Omeragic (B) def. Samantha Burns 6-1, 6-4; Jenna Bagdasarian (L) def. Eveyln Mollow 6-4, 6-4; Diya Daruka (L) def. Nuala Paudyal 1-0 (retired). Doubles: Sabrina Lawless/Caroline Doyle (L) def. Celia Shrestha/Evie Kaiser 6-1, 6-2; Sophie Maselli/Nihitha Kothapalli (L) def. Zaide Schlesinger/Juliana Torello 6-2, 6-0; Olivia Hudak/Isabella Gecaj (L) def. Scout Engstrom/Hanna Bloomquist 6-2, 6-2. Records: Law 17-1; Branford 13-4.
SCC Division I semifinals

Amity 7 Lauralton Hall 0

Singles 1. Kiley Pickens (A) def Audry Ulrich (LH) 6-1, 6-1 2, Isabella Sicignano (A) def. Maria Sofia Romaniello (LH) 6-0. 6-0 3. Adithi Wijesekera (A) def. Amanda Umbricht (LH) 6-0, 6-0 4. Annika Minnotti (A) def. Olivia Seward (LH) 6-0, 6-1 Doubles 1. Sydney Pitter and Eesha Acharya (A) def. Kate Backus and Chelsea Larke (LH) 6-2, 6-3 2. Anushka Acharya and Kyah Francis (A) def. Caleigh Peloso and Jade Petalcorn (LH) 6-1, 6-1 3. Aadya Wijesekera and Jen Xu (A) def. Elizabeth D’ Albero and Kallie Horan 6-2, 6-1.
SCC Division I  Semifinals

Hand 4, Guilford 3

(at Madison). Singles: Lindsay Riordan (H) def. Hannah Dietzko 6-1, 6-3; Claire Langille (H) def. Riley Mullett 6-0, 6-1; Emma Mullett (G) def. Laila Haraj-Sai 6-3, 1-6, 10-7; Molly Peterson (G) def. Eileen Chen 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Kallie Kagan-Kiera Stankewich (G) def. Breanna Colonese-DiBello-Zhu Zhu Berger 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (3); Paige VanOstenbridge, Bella Vejar (H) def. Kendall Mulligan, Veronica Zimmer 6-1, 6-0; Eliza Beccia, Libby Rogers (H) def. Claire Pringle, Alexi Gipson 6-1, 6-0. Records: G 12-6; DH 15-2.
SCC Division I quarterfinals

Guilford 6, Cheshire 1

Singles: Hannah Dietzko (G) def Asya Tarabar (Ch) 6-2, 6-0; Riley Mullett (G) def Tarama Eldridge (Ch) 6-0, 6-0; Emma Mullett (G) def Riley Baldoni (Ch) 6-0, 6-0; Molly Peterson (G) def Lila Watkinson (Ch) 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Kiera Stankewich/Kallie Kagan (G) def Alyssa Behuniak/Ellie Rockoff (Ch) 6-4, 6-3; Veronica Zimmer/Kendall Mulligan (G) def Anja Josef/Arya Desai (Ch) 6-3, 6-2; Julia Hummel/Hannah Brennan (CH) def Claire Pringle/Alexie Gipson (G) 6-2, 6-2. Records: G 12-5; Ch 6-11.

BOYS TENNIS

SCC Division I semifinals

Cheshire 4, Amity 3

(at Cheshire). Singles: Subramani (C) def. Babijonian 6-0, 6-1; Laskin (C) def. Einbinder 6-0, 6-0; Gershfeld (C) def. Patel, 6-1, 6-0; Goldstein (C) def. Cadulina 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Patel/Haas (A) def. Houle/Niebling 7-5, 6-0; Kopel/Zhong (A) def. Sheth/Shan 4-6, 6-4, 1-0; Harris/Kwon (A) def. Anastasio/Lawless, 8-0. Note: Cheshire will play top seed Hand at Hand for SCC championship, Wednesday.
SCC Division II semifinals

Sheehan 5 Hamden 2

(At Wallingford). Singles:Avery Solan (S) def. Quinn Northrup (H) 6-3 (S), 6-3; Brian Oppeniem (H) def. Kalen Boman 6-2, 6-3; Nolan Jermain (H) def. John Womelsdorf (S) 7-5 (H), 6-3, 10-4; Satvik Agnihotram (S) def. Josh Alexander 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Jadin Kapoor/ Matt Carboni (S) def. Ivan Flores/Dang Mai 6-0, 6-1; Conner Duffey/Vrak Patel (S) def. Joe Kelly/ Will Schrier (H) 6-0, 6-0; Brennan Lagasse/ Ryan (S) def. Parras Dodd/Maddox Cho (H) 6-2, 6-4. Notes: Sheehan plays in the Division II Championship against Law in Milford.
SCC Division I semifinals

Hand 6, Fairfield Prep 1

(at Madison). Singles: Josh Israel (DH) Def Charlie Fabio 6-0 6-0 Sebastian Lowy (DH) Def Brando Savi 6-0 6-1 David Levchenko.(DH) retired Harrison Lent 6-6 ( 6-5) Max Gulla(DH) Def Vishnu Kumamoto 6-4 7-6 ( 7-0); Doubles. Reilly Vejar/Will DeCharbert Def Bobby Rotando/ Tommy Nardone 6-1 6-2 Will Fumex/Elliott Booth(DH) Def Colin Sullivan / Jason Gong 6-3 6-2 Robbie Do shyer / Matthew Kelly (FP) John VanOstenbridge/ Patrick Hennessey 1-6 6-4 10-5.
SCC Division II semifinals

No. 1 Law 7, No. 4 Foran 0

(At Law). Singles: Dan Folloni (JL) def. Nico Esposito (F) 6-0, 6-1; Adarsh Senthilnathan (JL) def. Arush Puri (F) 6-2, 6-1; Anish Sikhinam (JL) def. Jared O’Sullivan (F) 7-5, 6-4; Marcelo Silva (JL) def. Ryan Purviance (F) 7-5 7-5; Doubles: Julien Roy/Angel Santiago (JL) def. Kevin Huang/Danny Ruano (F) 6-2, 6-3; Lucas Greifzu/Pardhip Nair (JL) def. Danny Abate/Keith Pokornowski (F) 6-1 6-0; Brandon Bartholomew/Zachary Moller (JL) def. Josh Cummings/Steven Mingrone (F) 6-2 6-0.

BOYS GOLF

Shoreline Championship: Portland wins title

(at Stanley GC). Team results: 1. Portland, 330; 2. Coginchaug, 353; 3. Morgan, 357; 4. North Branford, 368; 5. Cromwell, 370; 6. Old Saybrook, 382; 7. Old Lyme, 387; 8. Haddam-Killingworth, 399; 9. Hale-Ray, 419. Individual results: Luke Karpiej (Hale-Ray), 75; Luke Stennett (Portland), 76; Jack Wise (Cromwell), 78; Dakota Cooper (North Branford), 78; Quinn Lapinski (Portland), 78; Colin Murphy (Coginchaug), 80; Jason Cohen (Morgan), 83; Jack O’Brien (North Branford), 83; Pat Flanagan (Old Lyme), 84; Jayson Penney (Coginchaug), 84; Drew Kulmann (Old Saybrook), 85; Garrett Brady (Old Saybrook), 85.

GIRLS GOLF

Amity 192, Lauralton Hall 209

(At Oronoque CC). Medalist: Caroline Cadelina (A), 42. Amity: A. Gross, 43, B. Morisson, 53, S. Melchiore, 54. Lauralton Hall: B. McGuigan, 45, I. Thomas, 48, E. Wheeler, 55, E. Dooher, 61.

Cheshire 168, Mercy 234

Medalist: Sydney Hidalgo (C), 36; Cheshire: Mia Hidalgo 40; Mackenzie Corcoran 45; Sophia DelRosso 47; Molly Demeo 49. Mercy: Brooklyn Libera 56; Marlayna Papacoda 61; Calle Dennis 56; Isabella Chamli-Saunders 61.

Greenwich 201, Ridgefield 217

Greenwich: Caroline McShea(48), Charlotte Langhorne(51), Sarah Peng(56), Ella Fish*(46). Ridgefield: Olivia Destefano(56), Maddie Wilson(55), Avery Simoneau(54), Julia Knick(52)

Ludlowe 177, Warde 201

(at Smith Richardson, par 36): L — Alexandra Boyce 39, Juliet Bucher 43, Catherine Wallace 44, Emily McCarthy 51 W — Nora Anderson 48, Rachel Shepherd 49, Sidney Fauterer 51, Riley Guarino 53. Record: Ludlowe 11-3

Masuk 214, Pomperaug 232

(at Pomperaug Golf Club, Par 36). Masuk: Sophia Heinrich 51, Izzy Roy 59, Carrie Wittenauer  51, Kate Wittenauer 54, Lauren Breyan 58, Lauren Rosati 53. Pomperaug: Brianna Capuano 57 Maddie 56, Haley Capuano 55, Laney M. 65, Ellie G.  64, Lexi Pelczar 59

Warde 182 St. Joseph 190

At Smith Richardson, par 36. W-Rachel Shepherd 40 Sidney Falterer 46 Ashley Seabrook 47 Norah Anderson 49. SJ-Jamie Andrade 38 Alyssa Moher 47 Marianna Weigel 50 Julie Kaye 55