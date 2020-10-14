Tuesday’s roundup: Bobi scores twice to help lift Amity over Shehan

BOYS SOCCER

Amity 3, Sheehan 0

Arian Bobi scored twice for the Amity boys soccer team, which shut out Sheehan 3-0 Tuesday in a Southern Connecticut Conference win at Wallingford.

Henry Ranani also scored for the Spartans. J.C. Rodriguez earned the shutout in net.

Amity (3-1-0) 2 1 — 3

Sheehan (0-1-0) 0 0 — 0

Goals: Amity — Arian Bobi goal (from Gabriel Sousa), 8:00; Henry Ranani goal (from Marco Quintana), 33:00; Arian Bobi goal (from Jake Demattia), 64:00.

Foran 2, Platt Tech 0

Eric Haig and Christian Boutote both scored for Foran in an SCC win at Milford. Luca Maincelli earned the shutout, while Kevin Valdovinos saved 12 shots for the Panthers.

Foran (3-0-0) 1 1 — 2

Platt Tech (0-2-0) 0 0 — 0

Goals: Foran — Eric Haig goal (from Thomas Kummer), 23:08; Christian Boutote goal (from Ben Cogan), 77:03.

Hand 7, East Haven 0

Scott Testori scored four goals for Hand (3-0) in an SCC win at Madison. Testori has six goals in three games.

Guilford 6, Career/Hillhouse 1

Camilo Carmona had two goals and an assist for Guilford in an SCC win at New Haven.

Guilford (1-1-0) 3 3 — 6

Career/Hillhouse (0-2-0) 1 0 — 1

Goals: Guilford — Camilo Carmona goal (from Tanner Lewis), 13:27; Anthony Ippolito goal (from Aidan Buchanan), 17:18; Camilo Carmona goal (from Owen Campaigne), 18:40; Aidan Buchanan goal (from Camilo Carmona), 64:00; Will Rice goal (from Anthony Ippolito), 69:33; Anthony Ippolito goal (from Aidan Buchanan), 72:25. Career/Hillhouse — penalty kick, 34:10.