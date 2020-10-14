Tuesday’s roundup: Bobi scores twice to help lift Amity over Shehan

BOYS SOCCER
Amity 3, Sheehan 0
Arian Bobi scored twice for the Amity boys soccer team, which shut out Sheehan 3-0 Tuesday in a Southern Connecticut Conference win at Wallingford.
Henry Ranani also scored for the Spartans. J.C. Rodriguez earned the shutout in net.
Amity (3-1-0) 2 1 — 3
Sheehan (0-1-0) 0 0 — 0
Goals: Amity — Arian Bobi goal (from Gabriel Sousa), 8:00; Henry Ranani goal (from Marco Quintana), 33:00; Arian Bobi goal (from Jake Demattia), 64:00.
Foran 2, Platt Tech 0
Eric Haig and Christian Boutote both scored for Foran in an SCC win at Milford. Luca Maincelli earned the shutout, while Kevin Valdovinos saved 12 shots for the Panthers.
Foran (3-0-0) 1 1 — 2
Platt Tech (0-2-0) 0 0 — 0
Goals: Foran — Eric Haig goal (from Thomas Kummer), 23:08; Christian Boutote goal (from Ben Cogan), 77:03.
Hand 7, East Haven 0
Scott Testori scored four goals for Hand (3-0) in an SCC win at Madison. Testori has six goals in three games.
Guilford 6, Career/Hillhouse 1
Camilo Carmona had two goals and an assist for Guilford in an SCC win at New Haven.
Guilford (1-1-0) 3 3 — 6
Career/Hillhouse (0-2-0) 1 0 — 1
Goals: Guilford — Camilo Carmona goal (from Tanner Lewis), 13:27; Anthony Ippolito goal (from Aidan Buchanan), 17:18; Camilo Carmona goal (from Owen Campaigne), 18:40; Aidan Buchanan goal (from Camilo Carmona), 64:00; Will Rice goal (from Anthony Ippolito), 69:33; Anthony Ippolito goal (from Aidan Buchanan), 72:25. Career/Hillhouse — penalty kick, 34:10.
O’Brien Tech 6, Derby 1
Devin Urso and Dom Alberghini both had a goal and an assist for O’Brien Tech (2-3) in a NVL win at Ansonia. Brian McLean scored for Derby (0-5).
Derby (0-1-0) 0 1 — 1
O’Brien Tech (1-0-0) 2 4 — 6
Goals: O’Brien Tech — Paulo Abrantes goal (from Zach Hart), 27:00; Dom Alberghini goal (from Devin Urso), 31:00; Jonah Valdiviezo goal, 53:00; Devin Urso goal (from Dom Alberghini), 65:00; Chris Haselkamp goal, 70:00; Alyssa Iorfino goal, 77:00. Derby — Brian McLean goal, 79:00.
Haddam-Killingworth 0, Coginchaug 0
Haddam-Killingworth 0 0 — 0
Coginchaug (1-2-0) 0 0 — 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Cheshire 3, Hamden 2
Gabby Tirado scored twice and Ellie Pergolotti added a goal and an assist for Cheshire in an SCC road victory at Hamden.
Cheshire (1-1-0) 2 1 — 3
Hamden (1-2-0) 1 1 — 2
Goals: Cheshire — Gabby Triado goal (from Ellie Pergolotti), 5:40; Gabby Triado goal, 34:18; Ellie Pergolotti goal (from Anna Hurlbut), 69:04. Hamden — Lily Joseph goal, 19:14; Tatianna Jones goal, 47:05.
West Haven 3, Jonathan Law 0
Jonathan Law (0-2-0) 0 0 — 0
West Haven (3-0-0) 0 3 — 3
Goals: West Haven — Kaylie Hollister goal, 28:46; Madison Lentine goal, 5:58; Cori Severino goal (from Tomalyn Williams), 0:16.
Shelton 2, Lauralton Hall 1
Lauralton Hall (0-3-0) 0 1 — 1
Shelton (3-0-0) 2 0 — 2
Goals: Shelton — Lindsay Taylor goal (from Elizabeth Porto), 1:00; Lindsay Taylor goal (from Elizabeth Porto), 1:00; Noelle Garrison goal (from Isabella Tellez), 37:00; Noelle Garrison goal (from Isabella Tellez), 37:00. Lauralton Hall — penalty kick, 46:00.
Notre Dame-Fairfield 4, Weston 1
Goals: ND – Jillian Greene, Zoe Wood, Toni Domingos, Madison Gibbs; W – PK Abby Miles; Assists: Taylor Gibbs, Mackenzie Ledford, Gemma Grech, Daniela Mazo Shots: ND – 9. W – 30; Saves: ND Ronnie Rrapi 23 W – Shea Greene 3; Records: ND 5-0; W 4-1
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Masuk 3, Stratford 0
Masuk 25-19, 25-10, 25-21
Stratford (2-2-0): Anna Mayglothling 3 GP, 8 digs; Julie Carbone 3 GP, 3 kills, 4 aces; Jayme Iodice 3 GP, 18 digs.
Naugatuck 3, Watertown 0
Naugatuck 25-16, 26-24, 25-9
Watertown (0-1-0): Sophi Spiotti 3 GP, 6 kills; Naugatuck (4-0-0): Kaylee Jackson 3 GP, 7 kills, 7 aces; Lindsey Walsh 3 GP, 8 assists; Nadia Cestari 3 GP, 6 assists.
Lauralton Hall 3, Platt Tech 0
Lauralton Hall 25-4, 25-15, 25-15
Platt Tech (0-3-0): Adrianna Lipowski 3 GP, 3 assists; Lauralton Hall (1-3-0): Quinlyn Elliot 3 GP, 3 kills, 2 aces; Grace Patrignelli 3 GP, 1 dig, 3 aces; Gabriella Pasquale 3 GP, 4 kills.
Hamden 3, Whitney Tech 0
Hamden 25-9, 25-14, 25-19
Hamden (3-1-0): Rae Ada-George 3 GP, 16 kills; Kaitlin Moran 2 GP, 23 assists; Maiya Campbell 3 GP, 3 kills, 7 aces.
Bristol Eastern 3, Lewis Mills 0
Bristol Eastern 25-15, 25-16, 25-20
LM (1-4): Makenzie Jones- 8 kills, Madisyn Sadecki- 12 digs. BE (5-0).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Trumbull 24, Fairfield Ludlowe 32
At Trumbull HS 2.9 miles
1. Anna Keeley (L), 17:36; 2. Kali Holden (T), 18:27; 3. Calyn Carbone (T), 19:09; 4. Evelyn Marchand (T), 19:13; 5. Emily Nolan (L), 19:30; 6. Jordan Stein (L), 19:33; 7. Keira Grant (T), 20:11; 8. Brenna Asaro (T), 20:22; 9. Grace Moriarty (L), 20:25; 10. Abigail Poplawski (T), 20:51
Records: T (4-0), L (1-1)
Litchfield 15 Nonnewaug 22
(4 on 4 scoring)
1. Jenna Sobek (L) 20:35 * New course record; 2. Sara Norton (N) 20:57; 3. Ella Anderson (L) 21:24; 4. Kadija Crapo (L) 21:34; 5. Lizzie King (N) 24:47; 6. Jenna Barmes (N) 25:23; 7. Erin Kinehan (L) 25:46; 8. Ashlynn Tranquillo (L) 26:04; 9. Caroline Kyrytschenko (N) 26:10
Thomaston def. Terryville
at Black Rock State Park, 5K
1. Katie Deforest (T) 21:06; 2. Maegan Demarais (Th) 21:34; 3. Kiersten Sundell (Th) 22:06; 4. Payton Mozelak (Th) 22:06; 5. Kiera Fainer (Th) 23:52; 6. Taylor Barnett (T) 26:00; 7. Rachel Foell (Th) 28:10