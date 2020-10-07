Tuesday’s Roundup: Foran blanks Amity in boys soccer

BOYS SOCCER
Foran 1, Amity 0
|Foran (2-0-0)
|1
|0
|—
|1
|Amity (1-1-0)
|0
|0
|—
|0
Goals: Foran — Thomas Kummer penalty kick (from Christian Boutote), 30:00.
GIRLS SOCCER
Morgan 9, Hale Ray 0
|Morgan (1-1-0)
|5
|4
|—
|9
|Hale Ray (0-1-0)
|0
|0
|—
|0
Goals: Morgan — Carley Schmidt goal, 16:00; Carley Schmidt goal (from Cailin Steahle), 25:00; Carley Schmidt goal, 28:00; Genna Rauccio goal, 35:00; Amelia DePaul goal (from Logan Pernal), 39:00; Jessica Flanagan goal (from Clara Franzoni), 41:00; Caitlin Donadio goal (from Jessica Flanagan), 48:00; Logan Pernal goal (from Angelina Comiskey), 61:00; Amelia DePaul goal, 64:00.
Notre Dame-Fairfield 5, Stratford 1
|Notre Dame (3-0)
|–
|–
|—
|5
|Stratford (0-2)
|–
|–
|—
|1
Goals: ND — Toni Domingos 3, Gema Grech , Izzy Chimento S — Ava Buckmir; Assists; Domingos, Daniella Mozzo, Grech Jillian Greene
Haddam-Killingworth 3, Old Saybrook 0
|Old Saybrook (0-1-0)
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Haddam-Killingworth (2-0-0)
|2
|1
|—
|3
Goals: Haddam-Killingworth — Yumi Imai penalty kick, 24:36; Yumi Imai penalty kick, 24:36; Kaitlyn Parri goal, 8:12; Kaitlyn Parri goal, 8:12; Kedarjah Lewis goal (from Morgan Madore), 17:10; Kedarjah Lewis goal (from Morgan Madore), 17:10.
Hamden 1, Lauralton Hall 0
|Hamden (1-0-0)
|1
|—
|1
|Lauralton Hall (0-1-0)
|0
|0
|—
|0
Goals: Hamden — Ari Mullins goal, 5:00.
Shelton 2, Jonathan Law 1
|Shelton (2-0-0)
|1
|1
|—
|2
|Jonathan Law (0-1-0)
|1
|0
|—
|1
Goals: Shelton — Noelle Garrettson goal (from Adriana Franzese), 27:00; Noelle Garrettson goal (from Adriana Franzese), 27:00; Noelle Garrettson goal (from Lily Bacca), 77:00; Noelle Garrettson goal (from Lily Bacca), 77:00. Jonathan Law — not available goal, 52:00.
Daniel Hand 3, Branford 1
|Daniel Hand (1-1-0)
|1
|2
|—
|3
|Branford (1-1-0)
|0
|1
|—
|1
Goals: Daniel Hand — Mia Forti goal, 18:30; Maya Howard goal, 51:20; Lila Sullivan goal, 56:20. Branford — Ava Ferrie penalty kick, 78:18.
FIELD HOCKEY
North Branford 3, Westbrook 0
|Westbrook (0-2-0)
|0
|0
|—
|0
|North Branford (1-0-0)
|3
|0
|—
|3
Goals: North Branford — Kelli Jacobson goal, 10:34; Olivia Toto goal, 4:37; Mia Oliverio goal (from Payton Kamienski), 4:02.
BOYS’ CROSS COUNTRY
Notre Dame (W.H.) wins two
(At Eisenhower Park, Milford)
5k
Team results: Notre Dame-West Haven 22, Amity 36; Notre Dame 15, Platt Tech 50; Amity 15, Platt Tech 50.
Individual results: 1. Mason Beaudette (A), 17:15; 2. Ohm Patel (ND), 18:22; 3. Devin Rodriguez (ND), 18:26; 4. Erik Kuselias (ND), 18:33; 5. Brodey Lu (A), 18:51.
GIRLS’ CROSS COUNTRY
Amity wins two
(At Eisenhower Park, Milford)
5K
Team results: Amity 20, Lauralton Hall 40; Lauralton Hall 15, Platt Tech 49; Amity 15, Platt Tech 50.
Individual results: 1. Kelly Jones (LH), 21:12; 2. Ariana Garay (A), 21:26; 3. Aviva Wyner (A), 21:34; 4. Nell Grant (A), 22:01; 5. Caroline Chen (A), 22:23.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Seymour 95, Naugatuck 75
200 medley-Seymour 2:00.53 (Sophia Velleco, Katrine O’Leary, Olivia Velleco, Grace Parkosewich); 200 free-(s) 2:03.86( McKenna Haynes); 200 IM- 2:34.63 Naugatuck (Hayley Deller); 50 free- (s) – 25.08 (katrine O’Leary); 100 fly-(s) 1:02.96 (S Velleco); 100 free- (s) 57.08 ( k O’Leary); 500 free- (s) 5:55.40 (Kaitlyn McCluskey); 200 free relay (s) – 1:54.21 ( S Velleco, M Haynes, K McCluskey, G Parkosewich); 100 back (s) 1:01.90 ( S Velleco); 100 breast – (s) 1:15.40 (M Haynes); 400 free relay(s) 4:06.87 ( K O’Leary, S Velleco, K McCluskey, Kelti Johnson).
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
@ Woodland
|Seymour
|25
|26
|25
|— 3
|Woodland
|22
|24
|10
|— 0