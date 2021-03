Tuesday roundup: Zirlis leads Morgan past Hale Ray to Shoreline quarterfinal win

Luke O’Reardon had 18 points and Justin Hackett added 13 to lead the No. 1 Lyman Hall boys basketball team to a 52-37 win over No. 4 Branford in a SCC Division II semifinal game in Walllingford on Tuesday.

The Trojans outscored the Hornets 11-5 in the third quarter to take control of the game.

Jake Palluzzi and Dave McDonald had eight points each for the Hornets.

Lyman Hall will face East Haven in the SCC Division II final on Friday at a site and time to be announced.