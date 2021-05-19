Tuesday roundup: Nivison, Nemergut combine to help Masuk blank Pomperaug

Jonathan Law 7, Hillhouse 4

Jonathan Law 2 1 0 1 3 0 0 — 7 9 2 Hillhouse 0 0 0 2 0 0 2 — 4 5 6

Batteries: Jonathan Law—and Luke Pleimann; Hillhouse—and Colon (3), Xavier Burgos (6)

2B: H—Colon.

Team records: Jonathan Law (4-10-0); Hillhouse (0-1-0)

Oxford 10, Derby 2

Derby 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 2 8 3 Oxford 0 0 5 5 0 0 0 — 10 11 2

Batteries: Derby—and Enjem; Oxford—Kevin Bourdeau (2-0 1 Sv) and Rich Evans

2B: O—Clifford.

Team records: Derby (0-5-0); Oxford (10-6-0)

Comments: Records: Oxford 11-6.

Hamden 8, Sheehan 2

Sheehan 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 — 2 7 1 Hamden 2 4 0 1 0 1 — 8 9 3

Batteries: Sheehan—Matt Moconyi (0-3), Andry Guy (2), Charles Ennis (4) and Bill Gorry; Hamden—Jake Jovia (4-0) and Angel Rivera

2B: S—Barkasy; H—Jovia. HR: H—Pisano.

Team records: Sheehan (9-7-0); Hamden (13-0-0)

Comments: Hamden wins the SCC Hammonasset with the victory and improves to 15-1 on the year. Jake Jovia goes the distance on the mound to improve to 6-0 on the season. Jake Pisano went 2 for 3 with a home run and four runs scored. Cody Colon, Jake Jovia and Max Gross all added two hits each as well. Chris Barkasy went 3 for 3 with a double for Sheehan while Anthony Romano added two more hits.

Bunnell 8, Kolbe Cathedral 4

Kolbe Cathedral 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 4 4 1 Bunnell 0 0 0 4 4 0 x — 8 4 4

Batteries: Kolbe Cathedral—Angel Fonceca, Green (5, 0-1) and Elijah Martinez; Bunnell—Jayden Wegrzyn, Rohan Terrell (2, 1-2) and Luke Dawson

Team records: Kolbe Cathedral (0-2-0); Bunnell (3-9-0)

Comments: Kolbe—Adriel Espada had a double and an RBI. Bunnell—Rohan Terrell allowed only 2 hits and 1 unearned run in 6 innings of relief. Brett Batka collected 2 hits and 2 RBIs. Josh Segarra had a 2-run single. Josh Bernardo had a single and an RBI.

West Haven 12, Platt Tech 8

Platt Tech 3 1 0 0 0 0 4 — 8 6 4 West Haven 2 3 4 1 1 1 — 12 9 1

Batteries: Platt Tech—Thayer (0-1), Santos (3); West Haven—Brian Barrington, Jake Romano (2), Dan Izzo (3, 1-0 2 Sv)

2B: PT—Caban; WH—Izzo. 3B: WH—Gambardella. HR: WH—Gambardella.

SOFTBALL

Cheshire 14, Daniel Hand 2

Cheshire 4 1 1 3 0 5 — 14 14 1 Daniel Hand 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 2 4 5

Batteries: Cheshire—Bri Pearson (15-1) and Trinadey Santiago; Daniel Hand—and Megan Hart

2B: C—Pearson (2). HR: C—Santiago; DH—Hartmann.

Team records: Cheshire (16-1-0);

North Haven 4, Mercy 1

North Haven 0 0 1 0 2 1 0 — 4 6 1 Mercy 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 4 2

Comments: Alexa Boone (Mercy) recorded her 400th career Strikeout. Records: Mercy 11-5; North Haven 9-6.

Wilbur Cross 12, Career Magnet 0

Career Magnet 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 5 Wilbur Cross 2 4 0 6 x — 12 14 3

Batteries: Career Magnet—and Harris; Wilbur Cross—and O. Vega

2B: CM—Cruz (2); WC—Vega (2).

East Haven 12, Branford 0

Branford 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 2 East Haven 4 2 4 1 1 — 12 15 0

Batteries: Branford—and Ortiz; East Haven—and Lena Barthel HR: EH—Cordova, Heaphy.

Woodland 7, Seymour 0

Seymour 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 2 Woodland 3 0 0 4 0 0 — 7 10 0

Batteries: Seymour—Erin Lifrieri (10-3) and Jacey Cosciello; Woodland—Sammy Sosnovich (1-0) and Kylie Bulinski

Comments: Woodland- Cassidy Doiron solo homerun. Rory Nolan, Riley Kane and May Dawes all had 2 hits. Seymour- Morgan Teodosio singled.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Sacred Heart Academy 15, Lyman Hall 1

Lyman Hall 1 0 0 0 — 1 Sacred Heart Academy 11 4 0 0 — 15

Shots: Lyman Hall 8, Sacred Heart Academy 20

Lyman Hall

Goals: Maddy O’Sullivan. Saves: Lauren Cretella 5.

Sacred Heart Academy

Goals: Jianna Cohrs, Lia Prato, Alexa Guercia 3, Mia Celentano 3, Emilee DeGrand 3, Emma Kirck 2, Erin Alexander, Sydney Rossacci. Assists: Jianna Cohrs 2, Lia Prato 3, Mia Celentano 2, Emilee DeGrand 3, Emma Kirck, Sydney Rossacci. Saves: Claire McConnel 5.

Amity 20, Foran 4

Foran 2 2 0 0 — 4 Amity 10 10 0 0 — 20

Shots: Foran 12, Amity 40

Foran

Goals: Anna Byers, Mia Williams, Zoe Fallon 2. Saves: Chloe Oliver 10.

Amity

Goals: Lauren Ronai 4, Natalie Huber 5, Skylar Burzynski 2, Dylan Lyons 6, Liv Zalinski, Carsyn Rizzurtti, Stella Carney. Assists: Lauren Ronai, Natalie Huber 2, Skylar Burzynski 2, Meghan Smith, Carsyn Rizzurtti 2. Saves: Payton Rahn 7.

Sheehan 18, Mercy 8

Sheehan 9 9 0 0 — 18 Mercy 4 4 0 0 — 8

Shots: Sheehan 27, Mercy 21

Sheehan

Goals: Jayna McKenzie 5, Mallory Crispens 3, Allie Ottochian 6, Kylie Allardice 2, Amelia Mansfield 2. Assists: Jayna McKenzie 2, Mallory Crispens 4, Allie Ottochian, Amelia Mansfield, Sam Brown. Saves: Grace Keenan 8.

Mercy

Goals: Kaylie Zemke, Kylie Fordyce 2, Shaelyn Kelley, Lily Schoonmaker 4. Assists: Kaylie Zemke, Maddy Carbone 2. Saves: Reilly Keegan 11.

Morgan 13, Valley Regional 12

Valley Regional 7 5 0 0 — 12 Morgan 6 6 0 0 — 13

Shots: Valley Regional 27, Morgan 21

Valley Regional

Goals: Emmi Bison 6, Salmi Miller 3, Olivia Cunningham 2, Sage Lepore. Assists: Salmi Miller 2, Olivia Cunningham, Madison Nevaiser. Saves: Maizy Libby 8.

Morgan

Goals: Lindsay Narracci 6, Carley Schmidt 2, Maeve Madura 3, Brooke Carlisle, Emma Lindsay. Assists: Lindsay Narracci. Saves: Marin Stopkoski 13.

Cheshire 18, Branford 3

Branford 1 2 0 0 — 3 Cheshire 8 10 0 0 — 18

Shots: Branford 12, Cheshire 30 Branford Goals: Isla Lionetti 2, Jennifer Spencer 2. Assists: Julia McHenry, Ava Ferrie 2. Saves: Ellena Annunzioto 5. Cheshire (9-4-0) Goals: Taryn Ugrin, Taylor Warburton 2, Alex Lucas, Hannah Merritt, Ava Harris, Leah Black 2, Tori Santi, Ava Matikowski 2, Raegan Bailey 7. Assists: Taylor Warburton 4, Alex Lucas 3, Leah Black, Ava Matikowski 2, Lauren Samela, Hailey Beling 2, Raegan Bailey 3. Saves: Audrey Bronson 6. BOYS LACROSSE Darien 16, Ludlowe 9 Ludlowe 1 2 3 3 – 9 Darien 8 3 5 0 – 16 Scoring: Darien: Brady Pokorny 6g; Matthew Minicus 2g, 4a; Finn Pokorny 2g, 3a; Christian Alliegro 2g, 1a; Connor O’Malley 2g; Joe Cesare 1g; Matt Stein 1g: Ludlowe: Liam Keesser 2g; Colin McCarthy 2g; Jake Fratarcangeli 2g; Finn Hoey 1g; John Kleinbeck 1g; Brooks Klyver 1g. Goalies: L – Murphy Hoey 11 saves; D – Andy Demopoulos 6 saves, Sander Schuddeboom 7 saves. Records: Ludlowe 7-7 overall, 4-5 FCIAC; Darien 13-1 overall, 9-0 FCIAC.

BOYS TENNIS

Branford 7, Shelton 0 Singles: 1 Josh Berdon BHS def Suhaas Nadella SH 6-3,6-3; 2 Matt Gaudioso bhs def Archit Bhargava sh 6-2, 7-5; 3 Will Mollow Bhs def Carson Rhodes sh 6-2 6-0; 4 Luke Baylis bhs def Jasper southam sh 6-1,6-0; 1). Doubles: Aceves-Acosta/Fatheree bhs def Parks/Mackniak sh 8-7; 2) Calderwood/Ross bhs def Rhodes/Klien sh 7-5, 6-1; 3) Schultz/Sharma bhs def Granados/ouloul sh 6-3,7-6. Records: Branford 4-12; Shelton 2-16. Guilford 4, Xavier 3 Singles: (G)Walker Mulligan over Owen Ou 6-0, 6-3; (G) Dom Dadak over Josh Aresco 6-3, 6-2; (G) Ethan DeAngelo over Alex Schumann 6-2, 6-1; (G) Ronan McDermott over Tyler Ferguson 6-2,6-7,6-3; Doubles:(X) Matt Fufo/Aidan Lim over Patrick Zhang/Ben Kellner 6-1,6-3; (X) Fin Dowler/Lukas Simko over Max Bannin/Sean Johnson 7-5,2-6,6-1; (X) Will Webb/Jack Nowosad over Aryan Patel/Luke Robbins 6-3,6-3. FCIAC Boys Tennis Quarterfinals No. 1 Staples 4, No. 8 Westhill 0 Singles: Tighe Brunetti (S) def. Arjun Anand 6-0, 6-0; Brandon Felcher (S) led Arjun Batra 6-3, 4-3, DNF; Robbie Daus (S) def. Rohan Sahu 6-1, 6-1; Lucas Haymes (S) def. Lorenzo Mazzara 6-0, 6-0; Doubles: Luke Brodsky/Josh Suggs (S) def. Justin Bilenker/Gregory Lebedev 6-0, 6-1; Alex Miller/Jake Motyl (S) led Rohit Jha/Gavorov Bonsal 6-2, DNF; Matthew Chiang/Lucas Lieberman (S) led Aryan Donekina/Josh Busch 1-0, DNF. No. 2 Darien 6, No. 7 Ridgefield 1 Singles: Ethan Zhang (D) def. Noah Butler 6-1, 6-1; Sam Donnelly (D) def. Joe Campos 2-6, 6-2, 10-6; Kyle Patrick (D) def. Carter Schroppe 6-0, 6-2; Jack McGuire (R) def. John Khachian 2-6, 6-2, 10-5; Doubles: Alex deCastro/Teddy Callery (D) def. Emmett O’Malley/Kyle Song 6-3, 6-1; Anders Hansen/Will Donnelly (D) def. Caleb Pajak/Ignas Panavas 6-3, 6-2; Ryan Benoit/Anders Mueller (D) def. Eva Bellusci/Pat Llewellyn 6-0, 6-3.

GIRLS TENNIS

Guilford 5, Lauralton Hall 2 (at Guilford): Singles: Hannah Dietzko (G) def Audrey Ulrich (LH) 7-5, 6-3; Riley Mullett (G) def Marie Sofia Rommaniello (LH) 6-4, 6-4; Emma Mullett (G) def Amanda Umbricht (LH) 6-0, 6-0; Molly Peterson (G) def Oliva Seward (LH) 6-0, 6-1; Doubles: 1D. Kate Backus/Chelsea Larke (LH) def Kiera Stankewich/Kallie Kagan (G) 4-6, 6-1, 6-4; 2D. Veronica Zimmer/Kendall Mulligan (G) def Caleigh Peloso/Jade Petalcorin (LH) 6-2, 2-6, 6-2; 3D. Elisabeth D’Albero/Kallie Horan (LH) def Claire Pringle/Alexie Gipson (G) 6-0, 4-6, 10-8; Records: G 10-5, LH 9-5. Hamden 4, East Haven 3 (at East Haven). Singles: Quinn Northrup (H) def. Gabe Olszewski 6-1, 6-2; Brian Oppemheir (H) def. Mateusz Wiszniewski 6-1, 6-2; Mat Divito (EH) def. Nolan Jermain 6-4, 6-4; Josh Alexander (H) def. Justin Donnelly 6-2, 6-0. Doubles: Ivan Flores & Deng Koi (H) def. Matt Battaglino & Oliver Kabel 8-4; Oliver Gonzalez & Minh Trinh (EH) def. Will Schrier & Paras Dodd 9-8 (7-1); Devon Lopez & Dom Montuori (EH) def. Maddox Cho & Joe Kelly 8-2. Records: Hamden 11-5; East Haven 7-7. Sheehan 4, Law 3 (at Sheehan): Singles: Lucia Pino (L) def. Maddy Yasgar 6-0, 6-0; Daytona Scherb (S) def. Samantha Burns 6-2, 6-2; Jenna Bagdasarian (L) def. Jordyn Allen 6-3, 6-1; Dylan Smith (S) def. Diya Daruka 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Becky Falcone/Alondra Lopez (S) def. Sabrina Lawless/Caroline Doyle 6-3, 6-2; Sydney Cuticelli/Lexi Carim (S) def. Sophie Maselli/Nihitha Kothapalli 6-2, 7-6 (7-5); Olivia Hudak/Isabella Gecaj (L) def. Halle DiGioia/Sarah Zeller 6-3, 6-4. Records: Law 14-1, Sheehan 14-2. FCIAC Girls Tennis Quarterfinals No. 3 New Canaan 6, No. 6 Greenwich 1 Singles: Lexi McCall (NC) def. Ivanna Dez de Bonilla 6-2, 6-1; Valentina Zamora (NC) def. Kyra Dybas 6-3, 6-2; Serena Platt (NC) def. Malena Schraa 6-3, 6-1; Layla Zuwiyya (NC) def. Courtenay Sheets 3-6, 6-2, 6-0; Doubles: Jordyn Lee/Annabel Brawn (NC) def. Abby Shropshire/Julia Tamis 6-3, 6-2; Charlotte Sigg/Natalie Thompson (NC) def. Kira Popa/Emily Weinstein 5-7, 6-3, 6-4; Mei Mcguiness/Valentina Rivano (G) def. Sophia Doshi/julia Gjertsen 2-6, 6-4, 6-3. Warde 7, Norwalk 0 Regular season match Singles: Jess Broder (W) def. Ava Salvati 6-0, 6-0; Rhiannon Sizer (W) def. Sabrina Smith 6-0, 6-0; Ella Smith (W) def. Josie Salmieri 6-1, 6-0; Sam Mieczkowski won 6-0, 6-0; Doubles: Gwen Kardos/Rachel Orlinick (W) def. Naisha Vieux & Gabby Diaz 6-1, 6-1; Karina McMahon/Sarah Houghton (W) def. Kareena Singh/Kelly Garcia 6-0, 6-1; Ellie Mannello/Meg Baron (W) def. Alizon Norton/Yueda Philomon.

BOYS GOLF

Amity 176, Branford 177 (Pine Orchard CC): Amity — Brett Chodos 40, Ethan McDaniel 43, Mathias Labritz 43, Gurshaan Sidhu 50; Branford — Keegan Lalonde 40, Billy Linder 40, Colin Deane 45, Justin Acquarulo 52. Records: Amity 10-2, Branford 11-2. Foran, 190, Wilbur Cross, 210 (at Alling Memorial Golf Course): Medalist(s): Luke Thomas, Foran, 45; Miles O’Sullivan, 45. Foran: Austin Weiss, 47; Kaitlin Dobkowski, 52. Cross: Simon Medina Pinango, 48; Kahsim Ryan, 52; Antonio Bianco, 53; Brady Gordon, 57. Records: Wilbur Cross (5,8), Foran (6,5) Hale-Ray 199, Valley Regional 245 (at Black Birch Golf Club, Moodus): Medalist: Luke Karpiej, 37. Hand 143, Xavier 158 (at Portland GC): Medalist: Matt Doyle (H) 32. Hand: Matt Doyle 32, Reece Scott 34, Matt Gagliardi 38, Will Fitzgerald 39; Xavier: Finn Russell 36, Chris Drisdelle 38, John Carrozzella 39, Madison Whitney and John Thompson 45; Records: Hand 13-0, Xavier 2-10. Law 176 Hamden 188 (at Laurel View CC): Medalist: Anthony DeFederico L 42, Law: Dylan Soule 44, Jaden Archleta 47, Joe Mester 47. Hamden: Ryan Shane 46, Kellen Sargolini 47, Dan Maslowski 47. Records: H 0-12 L 2-9. Naugatuck 232, Seymour 234 (at Oxford Greens): Naugatuck Ryan Hunt 46,Vin Ferrucci 56, Logan McKinney 64, Luke Dietlebaum 66; Seymour Yakawych 46,Curtis Dion 59, Kaitlin Sobin 62, Maddie Gaynor 67. Medalist Yakawych and Hunt 46. Records: Seymour 2-9 Naugatuck 3-8. North Branford 190, Old Lyme 205 (Indian Springs): Medalist: Dakota Cooper 41; North Branford: Dakota Cooper 41, Jack O’Brien 44, Blake Pearson 48, Ryan Monde 57, Jalen Rossicone 62; Old Lyme: Pat Flanagan 43, Gavin Porter 47, Aden Wilson 59, Alex Chrysoulateis 57, Andrew Hedborg 58. North Haven 192, Career 213 North Haven: Kevin Lawlor 45, Justin Yeager 47, Chase DiCarlo 48, Chris LaBanara 52; Career: Keyron Haynes 49, Mariano Burgos 53, Jostin Malaret 54, Jim Lopez 57. North Haven 194, Hillhouse 235 (at Alling Memorial GC). Medalist: North Haven, Christian Basmadjian 43. North Haven: Justin Yeager 47, Chase Dicarlo 52, Dinny LaDore 52. Hillhouse: Jaheim Sewell 50, Ahmad Alzouabi 58, Joel Segui 62, Courage Nyonee 65. Records: North Haven 4-7; Hillhouse 1-10. Sheehan 180, East Haven 191 (at The Farms CC): Co-Medalist: Ian Reynolds (EH) 43 & Trevor Held (SH) 43; Sheehan Trevor Held 43, Andrew Carey 45, Dylan Hennessey 45, Billy Totz 47; East Haven Ian Reynolds 43, Ethan Roach 47, Nick Sorrentino 50, Dom Savo 51; Records: Sheehan 11-2; East Haven 8-7. BOYS GOLF St. Joseph 157, Darien 161 (at Tashua Knolls GC, par 36): Darien: Eric Lancellotti 39, Brett Richards 40, Thomas Ostberg 41, Preston Hidy 41, Preston Yao 43; St. Joseph: Colin Firda 36, Robbie Sluga 39, Andrew Flynn 41, Anthony Jacozzi 41, Luke Fortin 45.

GIRLS GOLF

Lauralton Hall 207, Hand HS 238 (at Oronoque Country Club): Medalist: Bailey McGuigan, Lauralton Hall, 44; Lauralton Hall: B. McGuigan, 44, I. Thomas, 51, E. Wheeler, 53, Q. Elliott, 59; Hand HS: L. Balzano, 52, M. Burd, 57, M. Schneider, 64, , L. Sullivan, 65. St. Joseph 202, Wilton 260 (at Tashua Knolls par 36): SJ- J. Andrade 38, M. Weigel 56, A. Moyer 54, J. Kaye 54. W – S. Kakarlapudi 49, O. Mannino 78, E. Filipponi 62, J. Wiener 71 Greenwich 188, Warde 190 (at Smith Richardson, par 36): Greenwich: Caroline McShea 40, Ella Fish 46, Charlotte Longhorns 50, Sarah Peng 52; Warde: Rachel Shepherd 42, Riley Guarino 47, Sidney Falterer 49, Norah Anderson 52. Staples 187, Trumbull 196 (at LongShore GC, par 38): Staples: Leni Lemcke 43, Kathleen Coffey 50, Lizzie Kuehndorf 47, Keeva Boyle 47; Trumbull: Jensie Nicholas 42, Caitlyn Ghent 53, Lindsay Baker 45, Devyn Genet 56. Staples’ Keeva Boyle holed out at 60 yards for an eagle on the par-5 3rd hole.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL