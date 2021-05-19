Tuesday roundup: Nivison, Nemergut combine to help Masuk blank Pomperaug

BASEBALL
Masuk 4, Pomperaug 0
Masuk 010 021 0 — 4 7 1
Pomperaug 000 000 0 — 0 1 4
Records: Masuk 14-3, Stratford 4-13 Batteries: M—Greg Nivison(W, 4-1), Jacob Nemergut(5, SV), and Tyler Kipp; P— Lang(L), Hawkins(5) and Burrus Highlights: Masuk: After a leadoff single and a stolen base, Dan Verrastro scored Masuk’s first run on a throwing error. Jeremy Rodrigues drove in two with a single in the 5th inning. Allen Perez scored Dylan Wilson with an RBI bunt in the 6th. Greg Nivison and Jacob Nemergut combined to throw a 1 hitter. Nivison struck out 6 in 4 innings and Nemergut struck out 4 in 3 innings. Pomperaug: Sokol had Pomperaug’s only hit, a single.
Fairfield Prep 8, East Haven 0
(at Fairfield)
East Haven 000 000 0 — 0 0 0
Fairfield Prep 122 201 x — 8 9 1
William Hay (L), Jack Angelo (3), Mason McCarroll (5) and Paul Carrangelo; Jonathon Fallacaro (W) and Jack Arcamone;
WP: Fallacaro. LP: Hay Records: 15-5
FP: Jonathon Fallacaro gave up no hits and struck out seven. Matt Sawyer led the way at the plate going 3-for-3 with two doubles, a triple and drove in two runs. 2B: FP: Matt Sawyer (2), Tim Pearson, Jacob Strazza; 3B: FP: Matt Sawyer, Jacob Strazza.
Jonathan Law 7, Hillhouse 4
|
Jonathan Law
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
7
|
9
|
2
|
Hillhouse
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
—
|
4
|
5
|
6
Batteries: Jonathan Law—and Luke Pleimann; Hillhouse—and Colon (3), Xavier Burgos (6)
2B: H—Colon.
Team records: Jonathan Law (4-10-0); Hillhouse (0-1-0)
Oxford 10, Derby 2
|
Derby
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
2
|
8
|
3
|
Oxford
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
10
|
11
|
2
Batteries: Derby—and Enjem; Oxford—Kevin Bourdeau (2-0 1 Sv) and Rich Evans
2B: O—Clifford.
Team records: Derby (0-5-0); Oxford (10-6-0)
Comments: Records: Oxford 11-6.
Hamden 8, Sheehan 2
|
Sheehan
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
2
|
7
|
1
|
Hamden
|
2
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
—
|
8
|
9
|
3
Batteries: Sheehan—Matt Moconyi (0-3), Andry Guy (2), Charles Ennis (4) and Bill Gorry; Hamden—Jake Jovia (4-0) and Angel Rivera
2B: S—Barkasy; H—Jovia. HR: H—Pisano.
Team records: Sheehan (9-7-0); Hamden (13-0-0)
Comments: Hamden wins the SCC Hammonasset with the victory and improves to 15-1 on the year. Jake Jovia goes the distance on the mound to improve to 6-0 on the season. Jake Pisano went 2 for 3 with a home run and four runs scored. Cody Colon, Jake Jovia and Max Gross all added two hits each as well. Chris Barkasy went 3 for 3 with a double for Sheehan while Anthony Romano added two more hits.
Bunnell 8, Kolbe Cathedral 4
|
Kolbe Cathedral
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
4
|
4
|
1
|
Bunnell
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
4
|
0
|
x
|
—
|
8
|
4
|
4
Batteries: Kolbe Cathedral—Angel Fonceca, Green (5, 0-1) and Elijah Martinez; Bunnell—Jayden Wegrzyn, Rohan Terrell (2, 1-2) and Luke Dawson
Team records: Kolbe Cathedral (0-2-0); Bunnell (3-9-0)
Comments: Kolbe—Adriel Espada had a double and an RBI. Bunnell—Rohan Terrell allowed only 2 hits and 1 unearned run in 6 innings of relief. Brett Batka collected 2 hits and 2 RBIs. Josh Segarra had a 2-run single. Josh Bernardo had a single and an RBI.
West Haven 12, Platt Tech 8
|
Platt Tech
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
—
|
8
|
6
|
4
|
West Haven
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
—
|
12
|
9
|
1
Batteries: Platt Tech—Thayer (0-1), Santos (3); West Haven—Brian Barrington, Jake Romano (2), Dan Izzo (3, 1-0 2 Sv)
2B: PT—Caban; WH—Izzo. 3B: WH—Gambardella. HR: WH—Gambardella.
SOFTBALL
Cheshire 14, Daniel Hand 2
|
Cheshire
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
5
|
—
|
14
|
14
|
1
|
Daniel Hand
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
—
|
2
|
4
|
5
Batteries: Cheshire—Bri Pearson (15-1) and Trinadey Santiago; Daniel Hand—and Megan Hart
2B: C—Pearson (2). HR: C—Santiago; DH—Hartmann.
Team records: Cheshire (16-1-0);
North Haven 4, Mercy 1
|
North Haven
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
—
|
4
|
6
|
1
|
Mercy
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
4
|
2
Comments: Alexa Boone (Mercy) recorded her 400th career Strikeout. Records: Mercy 11-5; North Haven 9-6.
Wilbur Cross 12, Career Magnet 0
|
Career Magnet
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
3
|
5
|
Wilbur Cross
|
2
|
4
|
0
|
6
|
x
|
—
|
12
|
14
|
3
Batteries: Career Magnet—and Harris; Wilbur Cross—and O. Vega
2B: CM—Cruz (2); WC—Vega (2).
East Haven 12, Branford 0
|
Branford
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
East Haven
|
4
|
2
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
—
|
12
|
15
|
0
Batteries: Branford—and Ortiz; East Haven—and Lena Barthel HR: EH—Cordova, Heaphy.
Woodland 7, Seymour 0
|
Seymour
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
3
|
2
|
Woodland
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
7
|
10
|
0
Batteries: Seymour—Erin Lifrieri (10-3) and Jacey Cosciello; Woodland—Sammy Sosnovich (1-0) and Kylie Bulinski
Comments: Woodland- Cassidy Doiron solo homerun. Rory Nolan, Riley Kane and May Dawes all had 2 hits. Seymour- Morgan Teodosio singled.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Sacred Heart Academy 15, Lyman Hall 1
|
Lyman Hall
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
Sacred Heart Academy
|
11
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
15
Shots: Lyman Hall 8, Sacred Heart Academy 20
Lyman Hall
Goals: Maddy O’Sullivan. Saves: Lauren Cretella 5.
Sacred Heart Academy
Goals: Jianna Cohrs, Lia Prato, Alexa Guercia 3, Mia Celentano 3, Emilee DeGrand 3, Emma Kirck 2, Erin Alexander, Sydney Rossacci. Assists: Jianna Cohrs 2, Lia Prato 3, Mia Celentano 2, Emilee DeGrand 3, Emma Kirck, Sydney Rossacci. Saves: Claire McConnel 5.
Amity 20, Foran 4
|
Foran
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
4
|
Amity
|
10
|
10
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
20
Shots: Foran 12, Amity 40
Foran
Goals: Anna Byers, Mia Williams, Zoe Fallon 2. Saves: Chloe Oliver 10.
Amity
Goals: Lauren Ronai 4, Natalie Huber 5, Skylar Burzynski 2, Dylan Lyons 6, Liv Zalinski, Carsyn Rizzurtti, Stella Carney. Assists: Lauren Ronai, Natalie Huber 2, Skylar Burzynski 2, Meghan Smith, Carsyn Rizzurtti 2. Saves: Payton Rahn 7.
Sheehan 18, Mercy 8
|
Sheehan
|
9
|
9
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
18
|
Mercy
|
4
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
8
Shots: Sheehan 27, Mercy 21
Sheehan
Goals: Jayna McKenzie 5, Mallory Crispens 3, Allie Ottochian 6, Kylie Allardice 2, Amelia Mansfield 2. Assists: Jayna McKenzie 2, Mallory Crispens 4, Allie Ottochian, Amelia Mansfield, Sam Brown. Saves: Grace Keenan 8.
Mercy
Goals: Kaylie Zemke, Kylie Fordyce 2, Shaelyn Kelley, Lily Schoonmaker 4. Assists: Kaylie Zemke, Maddy Carbone 2. Saves: Reilly Keegan 11.
Morgan 13, Valley Regional 12
|
Valley Regional
|
7
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
12
|
Morgan
|
6
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
13
Shots: Valley Regional 27, Morgan 21
Valley Regional
Goals: Emmi Bison 6, Salmi Miller 3, Olivia Cunningham 2, Sage Lepore. Assists: Salmi Miller 2, Olivia Cunningham, Madison Nevaiser. Saves: Maizy Libby 8.
Morgan
Goals: Lindsay Narracci 6, Carley Schmidt 2, Maeve Madura 3, Brooke Carlisle, Emma Lindsay. Assists: Lindsay Narracci. Saves: Marin Stopkoski 13.
Cheshire 18, Branford 3
|
Branford
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
3
|
Cheshire
|
8
|
10
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
18
Shots: Branford 12, Cheshire 30
Branford
Goals: Isla Lionetti 2, Jennifer Spencer 2. Assists: Julia McHenry, Ava Ferrie 2. Saves: Ellena Annunzioto 5.
Cheshire (9-4-0)
Goals: Taryn Ugrin, Taylor Warburton 2, Alex Lucas, Hannah Merritt, Ava Harris, Leah Black 2, Tori Santi, Ava Matikowski 2, Raegan Bailey 7. Assists: Taylor Warburton 4, Alex Lucas 3, Leah Black, Ava Matikowski 2, Lauren Samela, Hailey Beling 2, Raegan Bailey 3. Saves: Audrey Bronson 6.
BOYS LACROSSE
Darien 16, Ludlowe 9
Ludlowe 1 2 3 3 – 9
Darien 8 3 5 0 – 16
Scoring: Darien: Brady Pokorny 6g; Matthew Minicus 2g, 4a; Finn Pokorny 2g, 3a; Christian Alliegro 2g, 1a; Connor O’Malley 2g; Joe Cesare 1g; Matt Stein 1g: Ludlowe: Liam Keesser 2g; Colin McCarthy 2g; Jake Fratarcangeli 2g; Finn Hoey 1g; John Kleinbeck 1g; Brooks Klyver 1g.
Goalies: L – Murphy Hoey 11 saves; D – Andy Demopoulos 6 saves, Sander Schuddeboom 7 saves.
Records: Ludlowe 7-7 overall, 4-5 FCIAC; Darien 13-1 overall, 9-0 FCIAC.
BOYS TENNIS
Branford 7, Shelton 0
Singles: 1 Josh Berdon BHS def Suhaas Nadella SH 6-3,6-3; 2 Matt Gaudioso bhs def Archit Bhargava sh 6-2, 7-5; 3 Will Mollow Bhs def Carson Rhodes sh 6-2 6-0; 4 Luke Baylis bhs def Jasper southam sh 6-1,6-0; 1). Doubles: Aceves-Acosta/Fatheree bhs def Parks/Mackniak sh 8-7; 2) Calderwood/Ross bhs def Rhodes/Klien sh 7-5, 6-1; 3) Schultz/Sharma bhs def Granados/ouloul sh 6-3,7-6. Records: Branford 4-12; Shelton 2-16.
Guilford 4, Xavier 3
Singles: (G)Walker Mulligan over Owen Ou 6-0, 6-3; (G) Dom Dadak over Josh Aresco 6-3, 6-2; (G) Ethan DeAngelo over Alex Schumann 6-2, 6-1; (G) Ronan McDermott over Tyler Ferguson 6-2,6-7,6-3; Doubles:(X) Matt Fufo/Aidan Lim over Patrick Zhang/Ben Kellner 6-1,6-3; (X) Fin Dowler/Lukas Simko over Max Bannin/Sean Johnson 7-5,2-6,6-1; (X) Will Webb/Jack Nowosad over Aryan Patel/Luke Robbins 6-3,6-3.
FCIAC Boys Tennis Quarterfinals
No. 1 Staples 4, No. 8 Westhill 0
Singles: Tighe Brunetti (S) def. Arjun Anand 6-0, 6-0; Brandon Felcher (S) led Arjun Batra 6-3, 4-3, DNF; Robbie Daus (S) def. Rohan Sahu 6-1, 6-1; Lucas Haymes (S) def. Lorenzo Mazzara 6-0, 6-0; Doubles: Luke Brodsky/Josh Suggs (S) def. Justin Bilenker/Gregory Lebedev 6-0, 6-1; Alex Miller/Jake Motyl (S) led Rohit Jha/Gavorov Bonsal 6-2, DNF; Matthew Chiang/Lucas Lieberman (S) led Aryan Donekina/Josh Busch 1-0, DNF.
No. 2 Darien 6, No. 7 Ridgefield 1
Singles: Ethan Zhang (D) def. Noah Butler 6-1, 6-1; Sam Donnelly (D) def. Joe Campos 2-6, 6-2, 10-6; Kyle Patrick (D) def. Carter Schroppe 6-0, 6-2; Jack McGuire (R) def. John Khachian 2-6, 6-2, 10-5; Doubles: Alex deCastro/Teddy Callery (D) def. Emmett O’Malley/Kyle Song 6-3, 6-1; Anders Hansen/Will Donnelly (D) def. Caleb Pajak/Ignas Panavas 6-3, 6-2; Ryan Benoit/Anders Mueller (D) def. Eva Bellusci/Pat Llewellyn 6-0, 6-3.
GIRLS TENNIS
Guilford 5, Lauralton Hall 2
(at Guilford): Singles: Hannah Dietzko (G) def Audrey Ulrich (LH) 7-5, 6-3; Riley Mullett (G) def Marie Sofia Rommaniello (LH) 6-4, 6-4; Emma Mullett (G) def Amanda Umbricht (LH) 6-0, 6-0; Molly Peterson (G) def Oliva Seward (LH) 6-0, 6-1; Doubles: 1D. Kate Backus/Chelsea Larke (LH) def Kiera Stankewich/Kallie Kagan (G) 4-6, 6-1, 6-4; 2D. Veronica Zimmer/Kendall Mulligan (G) def Caleigh Peloso/Jade Petalcorin (LH) 6-2, 2-6, 6-2; 3D. Elisabeth D’Albero/Kallie Horan (LH) def Claire Pringle/Alexie Gipson (G) 6-0, 4-6, 10-8; Records: G 10-5, LH 9-5.
Hamden 4, East Haven 3
(at East Haven). Singles: Quinn Northrup (H) def. Gabe Olszewski 6-1, 6-2; Brian Oppemheir (H) def. Mateusz Wiszniewski 6-1, 6-2; Mat Divito (EH) def. Nolan Jermain 6-4, 6-4; Josh Alexander (H) def. Justin Donnelly 6-2, 6-0. Doubles: Ivan Flores & Deng Koi (H) def. Matt Battaglino & Oliver Kabel 8-4; Oliver Gonzalez & Minh Trinh (EH) def. Will Schrier & Paras Dodd 9-8 (7-1); Devon Lopez & Dom Montuori (EH) def. Maddox Cho & Joe Kelly 8-2. Records: Hamden 11-5; East Haven 7-7.
Sheehan 4, Law 3
(at Sheehan): Singles: Lucia Pino (L) def. Maddy Yasgar 6-0, 6-0; Daytona Scherb (S) def. Samantha Burns 6-2, 6-2; Jenna Bagdasarian (L) def. Jordyn Allen 6-3, 6-1; Dylan Smith (S) def. Diya Daruka 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Becky Falcone/Alondra Lopez (S) def. Sabrina Lawless/Caroline Doyle 6-3, 6-2; Sydney Cuticelli/Lexi Carim (S) def. Sophie Maselli/Nihitha Kothapalli 6-2, 7-6 (7-5); Olivia Hudak/Isabella Gecaj (L) def. Halle DiGioia/Sarah Zeller 6-3, 6-4. Records: Law 14-1, Sheehan 14-2.
FCIAC Girls Tennis Quarterfinals
No. 3 New Canaan 6, No. 6 Greenwich 1
Singles: Lexi McCall (NC) def. Ivanna Dez de Bonilla 6-2, 6-1; Valentina Zamora (NC) def. Kyra Dybas 6-3, 6-2; Serena Platt (NC) def. Malena Schraa 6-3, 6-1; Layla Zuwiyya (NC) def. Courtenay Sheets 3-6, 6-2, 6-0; Doubles: Jordyn Lee/Annabel Brawn (NC) def. Abby Shropshire/Julia Tamis 6-3, 6-2; Charlotte Sigg/Natalie Thompson (NC) def. Kira Popa/Emily Weinstein 5-7, 6-3, 6-4; Mei Mcguiness/Valentina Rivano (G) def. Sophia Doshi/julia Gjertsen 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Warde 7, Norwalk 0
Regular season match