Trumbull’s Riley Simpson tosses five touchdowns in win over Central

Riley Simpson made his debut as Trumbull High’s quarterback a memorable one when coach Marce Petroccio’s Eagles defeated visiting Bridgeport Central, 42-6, at McDougall Stadium.

Simpson, a junior, completed 14-of-18 passes for 265 yards and five touchdowns in the season opener for both teams on Friday.

“The game plan was to mix it up (run and pass),” Petroccio said. “Riley got so hot we let him keep throwing. It was nice too him pass the ball with such success; it was even better to see him spread the ball out while doing it.

“Kyle Atherton caught four passes for 98 yards, including a 58-yard touchdown pass.

“Ryan Quinn caught three passes for 58 yards and two of them were for touchdowns — from 39 and 10 yards.

“Dante Valentino had three catches for 66 yards, with a 49-yard touchdown.

“Billy Colbert caught a 20-yard touchdown pass.”

Petroccio was pleased with most facets of play in the opener.

“We looked much sharper than the preseason,” he said. “The kids were excited to play. Our O-line was great. Coby Levison and Dylan Moran were the tackles, Evan Davidson and Matt Delaney the guards, and Jake Delfina at center.

“Ray Leonzi ran for a 21-yard TD and Andy Ilie made all his conversion kicks.

“The defense did well. Owen Solano had an interception.

“Now Greenwich comes to our place.”

Greenwich, ranked No. 1 in the GameTimeCT preseason poll, opened its defense of its No. 1 standing in last year’s final poll with a 49-3 victory over Danbury High.

TRUMBULL 42, BRIDGEPORT CENTRAL 6

Central 0 6 0 0 — 6

Trumbull 21 21 0 0 — 42