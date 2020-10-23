Trumbull’s Cullinan carrying on the legacy of his late coach

One of the biggest reasons Carrigan Cullinan chose to attend Trumbull High was the opportunity to play soccer for Sebastian Gangemi.

When time came for him to choose a high school to call home, the soccer program led by Gangemi at Trumbull sealed the deal.

“I never went to public school in Trumbull, but looking at Trumbull soccer and the program they created and the winning culture they have here that really influenced my decision to come here,” said Cullinan, who lived in town and attended private school in Fairfield before enrolling at Trumbull High. “I knew I wanted to be a part of that. I knew I wanted to be a part of Sebe’s program.”

Cullinan is in his senior year and third year starting for the Eagles as a central defender. He is a two-time FCIAC champion and was named First-Team All-FCIAC last year. This preseason, he was named as one of GameTimeCT’s 25 CIAC boys soccer players to watch.

Gangemi, Trumbull’s boys soccer coach for 14 years, died in May 2019 after a yearlong battle with leukemia at the age of 64.

Gangemi won the 2011 Class LL state championship and won four FCIAC championships as Trumbull’s head coach, including as FCIAC co-champions in 2016 and in his final season as coach in 2018. Trumbull was the FCIAC runner-up in 2017.

Gangemi was diagnosed with leukemia in April of 2018 and the team rallied behind him as he went through cancer treatments while coaching the team.

After Gangemi died, the 2019 team vowed to get back and win another FCIAC title, which they accomplished with Gangemi’s longtime assistant coach Sil Vitiello at the helm.

“In 2018, when that final whistle blew down in Norwalk (site of the FCIAC final), everyone had a huge relief off their shoulders. Sebe fought so hard that year off the field. We finally did it for him and it meant so much to us that we could send him off with a nice win,” Cullinan said. “The year coming back we knew we wanted to do it again for him. That really drove the team in 2019. We were always playing for Sebe.”

His former coach is never far from his thoughts on the field. The Trumbull players pass a four-foot tall stone with a plaque dedicated to Gangemi every day as they enter the soccer field at Trumbull.

“Sebe was like a second father,” Cullinan said. “He was always there for the players. He wasn’t just a coach telling you what to do, he was a friend. He meant more than anything to us and all we wanted to do go on the field and play as hard as you could for him because you wanted to make him proud.”

Cullinan said he obviously would have loved to play for a third-straight FCIAC title, but with the league and the rest of the state playing only in regions that will not happen this season.

As a freshman, Cullinan would have been good enough to start on most teams in the state, but coming in to a team which just won the FCIAC title and would be runner-up to Greenwich in the 2017 final, there was no spot for him to fill on the varsity roster.

He instead put in his time playing JV as a freshman before being named a varsity starter as a sophomore. He has started every game except one since his sophomore season.

“It was apparent even as a freshman when he was on the JV that he would be one of the better players we would have here. His leadership qualities have always been there. It became apparent he can play in multiple spots. He was pretty mature from the day he came in,” Vitiello said. “Sebe and I both thought if we put him in a varsity game as a freshman, that he would fit right in. We just had a really good team that year so he stayed on JV to get playing time. His leadership skills got better as his responsibilities grew. His sophomore year he was playing next to a senior and he deferred. The next year, he became the main guy back there and the anchor.”

Though Cullinan had a strong junior season, being named All-FCIAC, he was somewhat overshadowed by players like Tiago Frazao and Justin Horvath who saw more of the ball and scoring opportunities while Cullinan kept the backline secured.

The team won the FCIAC title before losing on penalty kicks to Staples in CIAC Class LL quarterfinals.

Trumbull said goodbye to 10 starters and only brought back three players with substantial varsity experience in Cullinan and fellow seniors Ethan David and Cameron Holmes.

“My junior year I got a lot of support from the middle three and they gave me a lot of opportunities to show my abilities. I have grown very confident and as a senior I am now in the position they were in and I am trying to do the same thing for our younger players,” Cullinan said. “You can’t have a defense that is successful with one guy, you need four. If I can get all the guys in the same mindset and all working together we can be successful. That’s always been my mentality.”

This season with many new varsity players, the Eagles have asked Cullinan to push up in to the midfield at times in hopes of generating offense which has been difficult to come by for the team this season.

“It’s fun to get the ball more. I would sometimes play games at centerback and never touch the ball much because we were dominating. This year, I am able to move up, get the ball, progress on offense. It is definitely more fun,” Cullinan said. “We lost 10 guys from last year and we just wanted to get a little more activity forward and try and get the ball on the net. It is fun, but I am more of a defender, I play defender at club and I want to play there in college.”

Vitiello said the 6-foot-3 Cullinan has gone out of his comfort zone for the good of the team.

“He has great vision, he communicates with his teammates really well,” Vitiello said. “He’s a great ball-winner and is great in the air. He has all the qualities you would want out of a central defender. We moved him up this year to center midfield because we needed a little help going forward. We threw him in and he’s doing fine.”

Vitiello said Cullinan reminds him of an opposing All-State defender who graduated last year.

“He can play long balls and has great vision to pick a target out and put the ball exactly where it needs to be. Kind of like Tyler Warren (Danbury’s All-State center back) used to, he will grab an opportunity to get forward and threaten the defense a little bit,” he said. “His best qualities are his physicality, his anticipation and he has great touch for somebody who is so big.”