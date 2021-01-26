Trumbull’s Castro looks west for college opportunities

Ali Castro admits that when she first started playing volleyball, she really wanted to be an outside hitter. There is, after all, a lot of excitement in a hard shot which booms off the floor and draws a roar from the crowd.

One of her coaches, however, suggested she try her hand at setting.

“At first, I wasn’t that into it,” Castro, a Trumbull High senior, said. “But I said sure, I’ll try it. I eventually came to the conclusion that I really like running the court more than anything.”

The opponents she’s faced over the years likely wish she had stayed on the outside.

After a three-year career in which she’s become arguably the state’s top setter and helped lead Trumbull to three titles, Castro is looking west for college, likely with a PAC-12 school, where she hopes to play at least at the club level.

“I don’t want to end my career just like that, so I’m going to try,” Castro said. “It would be really hard to play for a school in the PAC-12 — that would be insane. No matter what happens, I’m going to email the coaches and say ‘hey, do you need an extra setter? I’ve got you’.”

With Castro at setter, Trumbull has been wildly successful.

The Eagles have a combined record of 50-9 since 2018 and each campaign has resulted in a championship — the FCIAC in 2018, Class LL in 2019, and FCIAC East in 2020.

Nicole Trommelen, who took over as the varsity coach when Castro was a sophomore, credits her three-year setter as one of the keys.

“It didn’t matter if it was game one or the state championship, she always gave the same effort every single day,” Trommelen said. “That allowed her to have success because she treated every single game the same way and the pressure never got to her. She knew she could make the play with the game on the line because she’s done it 100 times before.”

Castro, a two-time GameTimeCT All-State first-team player, has put together an impressive resume.

During her Trumbull career, she racked up 1,583 assists, 394 digs and 167 aces, earning CHSCA All-State Class LL first team honors twice. As a sophomore, she was named the MVP of the FCIAC final when Trumbull shut out Westhill 3-0.

Trommelen said in addition to having skill and consistency, Castro carried a positive attitude which spread through the team, and had a knack for developing new plays and strategies.

“She would come to me before the year and say ‘I have all these fun plays and ideas of things we could do,’” Trommelen said. “She’s always looking ahead at different (strategies) and ways to change things up. She loves being super creative.”

Creativity is certainly a part of Castro’s personality.

“My whole life, I’ve loved to write and I’ve always wanted to be an author,” Castro said. “I’ve always said no matter what I’m going to do something where I can write and create stories from my imagination.”

With that in mind, she thought about screenwriting, but that being a bit of an unknown, she is focused on another one of her favorite things which she was absorbed in during the pandemic and quarantine: Video games and video game design.

“I’ve been playing video games since I was six, I’ve had so many different consoles, and I love every single thing about video games,” she said. “I played every single day of quarantine for six to 12 hours. It was insane.”

Castro said she played a bunch of different games, including a lot of Fortnite and Minecraft, both of which feature open-ended worlds and stories which allow the player free rein to create and explore.

Castro hopes to create stories for those kinds of video games.

“I want to storyboard and write the actual stories that the video game campaigns are based on,” Castro said. “It would be pretty cool. It all came together so I said we’ll see what happens.”

Trommelen said that nothing Castro accomplishes will surprise her.

“She was great coming in as a freshman and dressing varsity, but she never stopped seeking out more from the coaches,” Trommelen said. “She was always asking questions, watching, asking what ifs, and learning. Having somebody who’s so invested in the program is so helpful. You automatically get that buy-in from every girl who comes in contact with her.”

That attitude helped in 2020, when the season was nearly canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Eagles had gone on a spectacular five-match run of shutouts through the Class LL tournament the previous year, capping the season with a victory over Westhill for the program’s first state championship.

With Castro and fellow seniors Bailey Cenatiempo, Kat Zanvettor, and Stephanie Olah as captains, the Eagles were primed as contenders in the FCIAC and Class LL, but playing at all was in jeopardy.

Eventually, a shortened 10-game season was announced and the Eagles went 11-1, following a loss to Ludlowe in game three with a nine-game winning streak and a division title.

That early defeat against the Falcons hit Castro and her fellow seniors hard, as any day could’ve been their last together due to the pandemic.

“There was a chance I could never set foot in my home gym again,” Castro said. “So I was just so grateful that we got to keep going. Every time we knew that the next game was still on, we were so excited that we had the chance to play again.”

In the division final, the last match for the seniors, the Eagles were in peak form, winning by scores of 25-17, 25-14, 25-16. And with each point, the Eagles made sure to celebrate.

“One of the biggest parts about Trumbull volleyball is that we’re not just a team, we’re more like a family,’ Castro said. “We trust each other on the court and we all knew how to pick each other up. We’ve built a bond on and off the court which carried over into our play and made such a difference.

“That attitude helped us have more fun because we just played volleyball. We just played the game that we know.”

