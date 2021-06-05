Trumbull offense erupts for 17 hits, tops Newtown to make Class LL semifinals

NEWTOWN — Trumbull’s softball season will continue.

The No. 14 seed Eagles used a 17-hit attack and received six shutout innings from Mackenzie Bruggeman to defeat No. 11 Newtown 8-2 in the Class LL quarterfinals on Saturday.

“We’ve been hitting very well in the tournament,” Trumbull coach Jacqui Sheftz said. “We are taking it one game at a time. We are the lowest seed left. We are just playing softball and having fun doing it.”

The win by Trumbull (16-6) sets up an FCIAC semifinal.

No. 2 Ludlowe (18-1) knocked off No. 7 Staples 6-1 in the its quarterfinal. The league rivals will meet Monday or Tuesday at a site and time to be determined. No. 1 Southington (21-1) will play No. 5 Hall (18-3) in the other semi.

There were 27 hits in the game. Each team stranded 11 runners.

“Trumbull got the key hits,” said Newtown coach Joanna Closs, whose Nighthawks (14-6) had earned its spot with shutout wins over Norwalk 4-0 and Amity 1-0. “We put runners on but we just didn’t get the hit we needed. My girls never quit.”

Trumbull, led by Maura Carbone’s first-pitch hitting that resulted in four singles, put at least two runners on base in every inning. Newtown had multiple runners aboard in five innings. It had one runner on base in the other two frames.

Crowded base paths were offset by fine defense. Newtown shortstop Brianna Pellicone made a pair of run-saving plays. Trumbull shortstop Caroline Hall, third baseman Lianna Weaver and right fielder Kiley Barbagallo recorded key outs.

Bruggeman led off the first with a double. Courtesy runner Melany Lewis snuck home from third when Weaver showed bunt and the ball bounced away from the plate for a 1-0 lead. Jenna Duffy followed with an RBI single.

Trumbull built its third run in the second inning. Barbagallo singled. Hall bunted her to second to set up Bruggeman, whose second of three hits plated the run.

The scoreboard didn’t change until the top of the sixth when Trumbull doubled its lead. Cassi Barbato singled through the hole into right to score Hall (single). Duffy’s third hit plated Bruggeman and Barbato to extend the lead to 6-0.

Bruggeman, who struck out four and walked three, saw her defense make the plays to leave seven runners on base in the final three innings.

Newtown’s Ashley Hubner doubled in the seventh. Sydney Adolfson singled her home to snap the scoreless skein. Caroline Gardner brought her home with a single. A groundout left the bags full.

Sheftz said: “Our defense has been doing well. My seniors (Bruggeman and Barbato) had Prom last night. I think they did a great job bearing down and getting the job done today. Right now are enjoying this third season and having fun.”

Four of Newtown’s losses came at the hands of Class L No. 1 seed Masuk and Class S No. 2 seed Notre Dame-Fairfield.

Closs said: “I have a very young team My leaders are Syd (Adolfson) and Brie (Pellicone) and they are a sophomore and a freshman. Sarah Kick, one of my seniors, got us past Amity. A lot of people doubted us. We got to the quarters. I’m proud they didn’t give up.”

Diamond Notes

Trumbull was the last FCIAC team to win Class LL. The ninth-seeded Eagles defeated No. 6 Southington 4-3 in 2017. No. 5 Amity topped No. 2 Trumbull 13-7 in the 2018 title game. Newtown last reached the final in 2010 when it lost 4-2 to Westhill. CIAC began softball tournament in 1974. Shelton defeated East Haven 6-5 in Class L. Masuk took Class M 6-0 over Westbrook.

TRUMBULL 8, NEWTOWN 2

TRUMBULL 210 003 2—8 17 0

NEWTOWN 000 000 2—2 10 0

Batteries: T—Mackenzie Bruggeman and Cassi Barbato; N—Sydney Adolfson and Morgan Melillo. WP: Bruggeman; LP: Adolfson. 2B: T—Cassi Barbato; N—Ashley Hubner