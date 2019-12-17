Trumbull looks to overcome graduation losses

Trumbull High is coming off an 18-2 campaign that saw the Lady Eagles split their Class LL state tournament games.

“Our basketball program is excited to get another season under way,” said head coach Steve Tobitsch, now in his 14th season. “Our goals as always remain the same to start the year (qualify for the state tournament, win our Holiday tournament, and qualify for the FCIAC tournament). The FCIAC will be a very competitive league this winter and every night we are going to have to show up and compete.

“I believe our team has a lot of depth and versatility. We have a very young squad primarily made up of sophomores and juniors, who received significant varsity playing time last season.”

Leading Trumbull will be returning varsity players senior forward Maeve Hampford, junior guard Cassie Barbato, who earned first–team All-FCIAC as a sophomore, junior guard Amanda Ruchalski, junior guard, Grace Lesko, junior forward Julia Lindwall, sophomore forward Emi Roberto, sophomore forward Sarah Stolze and sophomore guard Emma Gentry.

Trumbull will opened at home today with Bridgeport Central and will host Hamden tonight at 7.

“I am very excited to coach the group of young ladies and their team first attitude,” Tobitsch said. “It has truly been an enjoyable start to the year, I am looking forward to see how we can grow and improve throughout the course of the high school hoop season.

“We are playing a very challenging schedule, which I believe will only help us be a better team as the season progresses. I always try to put together a competitive non-league schedule and this year we will be playing Hamden, Wilbur Cross, Amity and possibly Bethel all before the calendar turns to January.

Taking a look around the FCIAC, Tobitsch sees Norwalk, Ridgefield, Stamford, Staples, St. Joseph, Warde, Danbury and Trumbull among the top contenders.

“There is a lot of talent,” he said. “Megan Landsiedel and Jessica Nelson from Stamford, Cassie Barbato with Trumbull, Zoe Rapport with Wilton, Kate Wagner, Kate Flynn and Megan Klosowski from Ridgefield, Arianna Gerig with Staples, Caitlin Scott from Trinity Catholic, Belinda Hunt, Jakara Murray-Lynch and Carsyn Langhorn from Norwalk, Kianna Perry and Tianna Rogers from Danbury and Juliet Bucher and Emma Torello from Ludlowe.”

william.bloxsom@hearstmediact.com Twitter: @blox354