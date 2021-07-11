Trumbull hopes to ride enthusiasm from 7-on-7 into the fall

While there was a lot of enthusiasm on the sidelines for every team at Grip it and Rip it, the Trumbull football team seemed a little extra fired up as it beat Choate to advance to the final four.

In fact, if you didn’t know better, you might think Trumbull was playing a real 11-on-11 game with the way players on the sidelines were reacting in the game.

“This is a really special group. We have great senior leadership and we have kids who really want to win,” Trumbull coach Marce Petroccio said. “They not only talk the talk, they walk the walk. It’s chemistry and you can’t coach it. We know there is a real season coming up and these kids they are embracing everything that has to be done to get ready for that.”

Petroccio said his team had been feeling better about itself with each game but beating Choate which has a roster of mainly upperclassmen, some post graduate players, gave them some added juice.

“Choate has older kids, PGs. That was huge for us,” Petroccio said. “We are all about confidence and we got it now. We have to keep on getting better and better. There is nobody out here not trying all the time, nobody is taking plays off. Everyone is locked and loaded. Everybody is on point. That’s what this does for us.”

In the final minutes against Choate, Trumbull broke up several passes that were destined for touchdowns.

Petroccio hopes that defensive showing carries over not just through Grip it and Rip it but into the fall season.

“The one thing we haven’t done since I have been here is play great defense,” Petroccio said. “Now, we are starting to play quality defense. It starts in the back end and those kids have been great here. We have some big kids we will have up front. We are excited for August and for the season.”

Trumbull fell to Rye in the semifinals.