Trumbull High swimmer Lauren Walsh to compete in U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Omaha

5 1 of 5 Gregory Vasil / For Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 5 Peter Hvizdak / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 5 4 of 5 Gregory Vasil / For Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 5 of 5









SHELTON — Lauren Walsh was pleased. She had put up a time of 1:13 in the 100-meter breaststroke at Wesleyan University. It was July 2019. Walsh was 15. She climbed out of the pool and joined coach Chuck Clark on the pool deck.

“Coach said to me: ‘You know if you keep working like you are doing you are going to Olympic Trials.’ I looked at him. That wasn’t even on my mind. I never thought that I would be fast enough,” Walsh remembers.

Walsh’s next stop is the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Omaha, Neb. for this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo. She will leave June 3. Swimming begins on June 4.

“I’m excited to travel to Omaha to gain the experience of racing in one of the fastest meets of the world,” said the now 17-year-old Walsh from Shelton, who topped the qualifying time of 1:10.99 with a personal best 1:10.35 swimming for the Rapids Swim Team at the Spring Cup on April 30 in Richmond (Va.).

“I didn’t know if putting the Olympics out there was something we should be looking at,” said Clark, who has coached Walsh for eight years. “I didn’t want to make her nervous. We were having fun doing what we were doing. Lauren took it as a challenge. She put it in the back of her head and kept working hard. Her work ethic is above and beyond the norm.”

Creative is the best way to describe how Walsh circumvented the imposed time away from swim practice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She was in her house all the time. She missed her self-described “happy place.”

“I received permission and went in my neighbors in-ground pool,” Walsh said of her MacGyver-moment last summer. “I strapped myself to the ladder with a bungee cord and swam in place.”

Neighborhood kids weren’t curious enough to see what all the hub bub was about. It was another private moment in a sport that demands it.

Walsh, who is from Shelton, has set records for the Rapids and her Trumbull High team. As a sophomore, she captured the gold medal in the 100-yard breaststroke at the State Open. She is the school record-holder in the 50, 100 and 200-yard freestyle events. As a junior she added the school mark in the 500 freestyle (4:58.13) at the FCIAC East Region Championships.

Walsh is close to Olympic qualifying times in the 200-breaststroke, the 200-individual medley, and the 400-individual medley.

“Lauren is young to be at this level. She doesn’t put unreal expectations upon herself,” Clark said. “She is always within herself. I think taking this as a learning experience is a good mindset. Just being around that level of talent, she will bring that back with her. Who knows where she will be three years from now when they do it again?”

Walsh said: “I want to thank my family, my school and my Rapids’ family for supporting me through my swimming career. It’s been a pleasure swimming with them. I’m happy where I am right now.”









william.bloxsom@hearstmediact.com



Twitter: @blox354





