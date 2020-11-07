Trumbull blanks Ludlowe, wins FCIAC East title

TRUMBULL — Top-seeded Trumbull won the FCIAC East Regional field hockey title with a 2-0 victory over third-seeded Fairfield Ludlowe on Saturday at McDougall Stadium.

Trumbull senior forward Lauren Buck’s goal, off an assist from classmate Alexandra Baratta, got the Eagles on the scoreboard with 6:06 left to go.

The goal was set up by Gianna Socci, who kept control of the ball at the top of the circle and got it to Baratta on the left side, who then made a reverse sweep to Buck, who redirected it past Ludlowe goalie Kaili Jacobson. It was Buck’s team-leading 12th goal of the season.

Three minutes later, sophomore forward Maura Carbone added to the Eagles’ lead – and sealed the victory – with a goal off an assist from classmate Kayla Barbagallo. It was Carbone’s eighth goal of the season.

“We were concerned going into the fourth quarter with the game scoreless,” Trumbull head coach Colleen Filush said. “However, our seniors never lost their positive energy and that carried us through the final quarter.”

With the win, Trumbull completes a 12-0 season. The Eagles allowed just one goal the entire year, outscoring their opponents, 35-1.

In the first half, Eagle midfielders Socci, Megan Smith and Lyndsay Guzzetta dominated possession, leading to several quality offensive chances for Trumbull, but no scoring.

Late in the first half, Ludlowe regained possession in the offensive end and forced successive penalty corners. However, Trumbull senior goalie Megan McCarthy made two saves to quell any Falcon scoring hopes.

In the third quarter, Trumbull produced more offensive opportunities, but it was the Eagles’ defense led by seniors Joelle Nutter and Ella Consla along with junior Alannah Fleming who never let the Falcons get within 25 yards of the cage.

After three quarters, and despite Trumbull outshooting Ludlowe 10-3, the game remained scoreless. The Eagles kept up the offensive pressure and forced multiple penalty corners midway through the fourth quarter.

In the final minutes, Ludlowe was not able to get the ball past midfield, and Trumbull ran out the clock to win the title.

McCarthy made four saves in her final scholastic game and recorded her 11th shutout of the season.

“Our defense has been incredible all season,” Filush said. “Joelle, Ella and Alannah have been in sync with each other and with Meg all season. To allow just one goal in 12 games is a testament to their attitude and effort.”

Jacobson made six saves for Ludlowe (3-7-0-1).

FCIAC East Regional Championship Game

Trumbull 2, Fairfield Ludlowe 0

At McDougall Stadium

T 0 0 0 2 – 2

FL 0 0 0 0 – 0

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter – No scoring

2nd Quarter – No scoring

3rd Quarter – No scoring

4th Quarter – T – Lauren Buck (assisted by Alexandra Baratta), 6:06; T – Maura Carbone (assisted by Kayla Barbagallo), 2:54

Shots on Goal: T (13), FL (4)

Penalty Corners: T (8), FL (3)

Goalkeeper Saves: T – Megan McCarthy 4; FL – Kaili Jacobson (6)

Records: T 12-0; FL 3-7-0-1