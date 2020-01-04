Trinity Catholic’s Andrew Saint-Louis (3) breaks out with New Canaan’s Brandon Sechan (4) and Alex Gibbens (5) in pursuit during a boys basketball game on Friday in Stamford. Trinity Catholic’s Andrew Saint-Louis (3) breaks out with New Canaan’s Brandon Sechan (4) and Alex Gibbens (5) in pursuit during a boys basketball game on Friday in Stamford. Photo: David Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: David Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Trinity overcomes New Canaan in early FCIAC battle 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

STAMFORD — It’s just the third day of the new year, but Trinity Catholic was afflicted with some playoff fever on Friday night.

In an early showdown between two of the FCIAC’s postseason contenders, the home team Crusaders opened up a 21-point lead in the third quarter and then held off a New Canaan comeback bid for a 66-51 victory in the opening game of the conference schedule.

It was a memorable night for Trinity, which retired the jersey number of one of its former stars, Torey Thomas, before the game, and then went out and grabbed a big victory.

“We’ve got some stuff to clean up but our defense played really well,” Trinity coach Brian Kriftcher said. “The guards did a great job and the forwards did a great job. Our offense just has to clean up a little bit under pressure.”

Both teams were coming off of holiday tournament losses — Trinity to St. Anthony’s of New York and New Canaan to Southington — and the Crusaders (2-2) were able to get back in the win column thanks in large part to their defense, which forced New Canaan (3-2) into 25 turnovers.

That was key during the second quarter, when the Crusaders held the Rams to just six points and expanded their lead to 15 by halftime.

“The key part of our defense is we know we’re an athletic team, so we just need to bring intensity,” Trinity junior Andrew Saint-Louis said. “With our athleticism and our intensity, we know we can make the floor look smaller to the other team and make them feel pressure and force turnovers.”

For the Rams, it’s the first time they’ve lost consecutive games since the 2017-18 season.

“You can’t play 12 minutes against one of the best teams in the league and expect to win,” New Canaan coach Danny Melzer said. “It all started with practice yesterday — it was probably our worst practice of the year and it carried over into the game tonight. Trinity played really well and (Saint-Louis) killed us, but when you have 25 turnovers and get out-rebounded as badly as we did, it’s tough to win the game.”

Trinity received a huge game from Saint-Louis, who racked up a game-high 26 points, hit four 3-pointers, and ran the show at point guard with Malcolm Newman sidelined.

“Malcom wasn’t able to play, so I know my role and I had to step up,” Saint-Louis said. “I did what I had to do to help my team get a win.”

Junior Akim Joseph scored 13 points and senior Rahsen Fisher had 10 for the Crusaders.

New Canaan was led offensively by senior Alex Gibbens, who hit a trio of 3-pointers in the first quarter and finished with 24 points. Senior Ryan McAleer had 15 points, but outside of those two, the Rams were unable to generate much scoring.

Trinity’s 34-19 halftime lead was boosted to 48-27 midway through the third quarter as the Crusaders appeared to be ready to run away with it.

But an 11-0 run by the Rams closed the gap to 48-38 and turned a possible rout into a game.

“We started to play the way we’re capable of playing,” Melzer said. ‘We played with confidence, we played with edge, and we played with energy. The first 16 minutes, we played scared and when you play scared against a team like that, they’re like sharks. They see blood and they go get it.”

The gap was just eight at 51-43 after McAleer completed a 3-point play early in the fourth quarter, but Saint-Louis responded with a 3-point bucket to get the Crusaders back on track. Trinity outscored New Canaan 15-8 the rest of the way to seal the deal.

“We just needed to slow it down,” Saint-Louis said. “We had to stick to what coach drew up and have somebody stay in the middle for when they pressured us.”

TOREY THOMAS HONORED

Trinity Catholic retired the No. 00 worn by Torey Thomas of the Class of 2003.

A former New Haven Register Player of the Year, Thomas was also a member of the men’s basketball team at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass. and played overseas for several years.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Andrew Saint-Louis, Trinity. The junior stepped up at point guard and collected 26 points, with 14 in the first half and 12 in the second. Whenever the Crusaders needed a big play, it seemed that Saint-Louis was the one to deliver.

QUOTABLE

“He’s our most improved player and he’s probably the most improved player in the FCIAC. He is an outstanding point guard, he has a real high basketball IQ, he worked his tail off in the offseason and he has transformed his body. He’s going to have a great year.” — Trinity coach Brian Kriftcher on junior Andrew Saint-Louis.

david.stewart@hearstmediact.com; @dstewartsports

TRINITY CATHOLIC 66, NEW CANAAN 51

NEW CANAAN 13 6 17 15 — 51

TRINITY 19 15 15 17 — 66

New Canaan: Ryan McAleer 6 2-3 15, Alex Gibbens 8 5-6 24, Jon Hall 0 0-0 0, Leo Magnus 1 0-0 3, Brandon Sechan 2 0-0 6, Aaron Fishman 0 0-2 0, Colin Russo 0 2-2 2, Christian Sweeney 1 0-0 3, Denis Mulcahy 0 0-2 0. Totals: 18 9-15 51

Trinity: Akim Joseph 4 5-9 13, Rahsen Fisher 3 4-5 10 , Rassoul Abakar 1 2-2 4, Andrew Saint-Louis 9 4-4 26, Brandon Louis 3 2-2 9, Tahjee Morgan 1 0-0 2, Matt Dougherty 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 17-22 66

3-pointers: NC – Gibbens 3, Sechan 2, McAleer 1, Magnus 1; TC – Saint-Louis 4, Louis 1

Records: New Canaan 3-2 overall, 0-1 FCIAC; Trinity 2-2, 1-0