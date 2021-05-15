Torrington scores early to earn NVL win over Watertown

5 1 of 5 Peter Wallace / For Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 5 Peter Wallace / For Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 5 4 of 5 Peter Wallace / For Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 5 of 5









TORRINGTON — Torrington leadoff hitter Marissa Burger was 3-for-4 on a day without many hits, but the real story of Torrington’s 8-3 win over Watertown Friday afternoon at Torrington High School was aggressive base running by the Raiders.

“We beat them just 5-1 in Watertown in our first game of the season, so we knew they were going to be good,” Torrington coach Sarah Arburr said. “They were going to make progress since then, so we needed to jump on them and build a cushion.”

Watertown (9-8, 7-8 NVL) got the first jump Friday on a leadoff double by Sophia Angiolini and a two-base Torrington error in the top of the first inning.

Then, fueled by Burger’s first hit in the bottom of the inning, Torrington (7-5) came out with their track shoes on.

“My job is to find any way to get on base and get the team going,” Burger said.

Burger was out on a fielder’s choice, but a walk and a succession of wild pitches/passed balls poured in three runs on Torrington’s hair trigger.

“We didn’t support our pitcher on defense in the first couple of innings and they made great plays in the outfield,” Watertown coach Keith Borkowski said.

Torrington made the Watertown defensive pay with five more runs in the second inning on four hits, but also a two-run error and another scoring jump on a wild pitch.

Haley Burger singled in one more run and Brianna Murelli’s groundout scored another.

With the score at 8-1, Coach Arburr was glad for the cushion, because Watertown freshman pitcher Nadia Andarowski (6 innings, 8 hits, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks) found her zone after that.

The rest of the game was a pitchers’ duel between her and Torrington sophomore Amelia Boulli (7 innings, 4 hits, 8 strikeouts, 4 walks, 2 hit batters).

Nevertheless, Andarowski also found her batting stroke in the top of the third inning, leading off with a triple while finishing the day 2-for-3 at bat.

Andarowski scored on a sacrifice fly while Torrington outfielder Rachel Brewer-Karimi prevented more damage with a great catch on a drifting high fly to right centerfielder.

Watertown scored once more, in the fifth inning, on a leadoff hit by Angela DeFeo, a wild pitch, walk and another sac fly, by Amelia Taburrino.

Otherwise, Boulli, like Andarowski, was in her zone.

“Amelia is getting stronger and stronger every week,” said Arburr after Boulli recorded the last out with a strikeout featuring a curve that waits to break at the last minute and a devastating changeup for the final strike.

TORRINGTON 8,

WATERTOWN 3

WATERTOWN 101 010 0 — 3 4 2

TORRINGTON 350 000 X — 8 8 1

WP: Amelia Boulli. LP: Nadia Andarowski. 3B: W — Andarowski. 2B: W — Sophia Angiolini.

Records: Watertown 9-8; Torrington 7-5.