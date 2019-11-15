‘Unsportsmanlike conduct’ compels Torrington tor forfeit Friday night football game at St. Paul

Torrington has forfeited Friday night’s football game at St. Paul after “unsportsmanlike conduct (that) has occurred amongst players,” according to a press release from Torrington superintendent of schools Susan Lubomski.

The release, relayed by athletic director Mike McKenna, didn’t specify the nature of the transgression but referred to the school’s athletic handbook: “The THS Interscholastic Athletic Program provides a variety of experiences to aid in the development of skills and attitudes that will prepare the student athlete for adult life. THS takes great pride in the success of our athletic teams on the field but does not condone winning at any cost.”

“We are extremely proud of the high expectations Coach (Gaitan) Rodriguez has set for our players,” the release said. “We are hoping this action will give the team an opportunity to reflect upon their behavior and display their excellent leadership skills in the future.”

The loss drops Torrington, which had been on the fringe of the Class M playoff race before the forfeit, to 5-4; the Red Raiders are scheduled to visit Watertown on Thanksgiving morning to finish the season. St. Paul, which had won two of the past three on the field, is 3-6.