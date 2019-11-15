‘Unsportsmanlike conduct’ compels Torrington tor forfeit Friday night football game at St. Paul

Torrington has forfeited Friday night’s football game at St. Paul after “unsportsmanlike conduct (that) has occurred amongst players,” according to a press release from Torrington superintendent of schools Susan Lubomski.
The release, relayed by athletic director Mike McKenna, didn’t specify the nature of the transgression but referred to the school’s athletic handbook: “The THS Interscholastic Athletic Program provides a variety of experiences to aid in the development of skills and attitudes that will prepare the student athlete for adult life. THS takes great pride in the success of our athletic teams on the field but does not condone winning at any cost.”
WEEK 10 SCHEDULE / SCOREBOARD | TOP 10 POLL | STAFF PICKE’MS | SPB’S AUDIBLES
“We are extremely proud of the high expectations Coach (Gaitan) Rodriguez has set for our players,” the release said. “We are hoping this action will give the team an opportunity to reflect upon their behavior and display their excellent leadership skills in the future.”
The loss drops Torrington, which had been on the fringe of the Class M playoff race before the forfeit, to 5-4; the Red Raiders are scheduled to visit Watertown on Thanksgiving morning to finish the season. St. Paul, which had won two of the past three on the field, is 3-6.
Press release from Susan Lubomski, Superintendent of Schools:
Torrington High School holds all its athletes to a high standard of sportsmanship and teamwork. Our THS Athletic Handbook states, “The THS Interscholastic Athletic Program provides a variety of experiences to aid in the development of skills and attitudes that will prepare the student athlete for adult life. THS takes great pride in the success of our athletic teams on the field but does not condone winning at any cost.” In fact, under the direction of Head Coach Gaitan Rodriguez, the THS Football Team was presented with the 2015 Western Connecticut Football Association Sportsmanship Award. Recently, it has come to the administrators’ and coaches’ attention that some unsportsmanlike conduct has occurred amongst players on the THS Football team. Therefore, it has been decided that Torrington will forfeit this tonight’s game against St. Paul’s.
We are extremely proud of the high expectations Coach Rodriguez has set for our players. We are hoping this action will give the team an opportunity to reflect upon their behavior and display their excellent leadership skills in the future.