Torrington finally breaks through to beat Derby

TORRINGTON — In a frustration marathon for both sides, Torrington’s girls soccer team outshot Derby 25-0 at the Robert H. Frost Sports Complex Wednesday night and still needed a second-half penalty kick by Payton Graham to come away with a 1-0 win.

Torrington’s Red Raiders took a whopping 15 shots in the first half. Derby goalkeeper Nicole Pracon gathered in every one of them.

“I like being active, but it depends on the shots,” said Pracon, a two-year starter, diving to the ground on a few of Torrington’s chances in close.

“But most of our shots were in the air and (Pracon’s) pretty good at those,” said Torrington coach Mario Longobucco, whose Raiders evened their record at 2-2. “I told the girls they needed to get more offensive-minded and keep their shots on the ground.”

“That means to me that everybody goes hard for every ball,’ said Graham, a stellar defender moved up front to help generate the push.

Raider domination was complete everywhere but at the goal.

“They had four or five girls back on defense,” Longobucco said.

“We’re a small school, so every year we try to compete with the smaller teams in the league, like Ansonia, Torrington and Sacred Heart. I was impressed tonight,” said Derby coach Francisco Salazar, whose own Red Raiders are 0-4-1 with a 16-girl team while Torrington’s team has grown to 23 from a similar position two years ago.

Still, frustration hung over the field. Torrington saw shot after shot end up in Pracon’s arms. Derby’s offense didn’t get past midfield for the first 12 minutes; its first corner kick came nine minutes into the second period.

Finally, 13 minutes into the second half, Torrington swarmed into the Derby penalty box and a defender pushed a Torrington forward down.

Graham had her chance from the penalty line. Even then, with a great shot to the left side of the net, Pracon had it in her arms for a moment, then lost her grasp as the ball slipped through into the goal.

“I kind of held my breath,” said Graham. “I should have kicked it harder.”

With a goal on the board, frustration was far from over. Pracon went down with a hard shot to her knee with three minutes left.

When the clock crept down to 1:24 left in the game, frustration boiled over into a fight at midfield , ending the game right there.

Torrington 1, Derby 0

At Torrington High School

Derby 0 0 — 0

Torrington 0 1 — 1

Goal: T — Payton Graham (PK). Shots: 25-0 Torrington. Saves: D — Nicole Pracon 24.

Records: Derby 0-4-1; Torrington 2-2.