Torrington coach Mike Fritch focused his team before the Red Raiders’ second blowout in two games in a big win over Kennedy Wednesday evening at Torrington’s Robert H. Frost Sports Complex. Torrington coach Mike Fritch focused his team before the Red Raiders’ second blowout in two games in a big win over Kennedy Wednesday evening at Torrington’s Robert H. Frost Sports Complex. Photo: Peter Wallace / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Peter Wallace / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Torrington boys soccer team posts a second straight rout 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

TORRINGTON — Torrington’s boys soccer team blasted its second team in a row with a 9-2 home opener against Kennedy, following last Thursday’s season-opening 10-1 win at Wolcott.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve done this to teams,” said Coach Mike Fritch, whose only problem so far is an inability to give his starters enough playing time while trying to hold down the scores.

“I’ve had to take my starters out with 30 minutes left in the game,” Fritch said. “We need to get them more playing time to be ready for Naugatuck next Monday.”

Meanwhile, the starting lineup, filled with talented seniors along with a super-talented sophomore, is making the most of the time they have.

Center midfielder Xavier Rodas scored the first of his four goals 31 seconds into the game on a great pass from sophomore Brayden Nietch (2 assists) on the left wing. Then the Red Raiders peppered Kennedy goalkeeper Nathan Maglio (12 saves) for the next 10 minutes until Rodas struck again on a pass from midfielder Ben Sisic (2 assists).

The score was 5-1 by the half, with a great follow-up goal off his own shot by Sisic; another perfect cross from Nietch to Janos Herczzeg in front of the net; and Rodas’ first-half hat trick off a bat from Maglio.

“It was a comfortable game,” said Rodas. “It was a good game to practice our touches.”

“We brought a lot of intensity,” said Nietch, who started for the Raiders last year as a freshman.

“(Nietch) is one of the quickest guys on the team,” grinned Rodas. “We love having him on the left side.”

“It’s nice to see our hard work pay off,” said Sisic.

The hard work kept paying in the second half, with another first-minute goal, Neyger Atariguana to John McGlaughlin, volleying past Maglio. Janos Herczeg ran through Maglio for another. Sisic and Rodas combined for one more; and John Guazzhco fired the final score with 14 minutes left in the game.

“Our goal is to build to November (state tournament time),” Fritch said.

First-year coach Robert Likorama took solace in seeing the Eagles’ longer-range future.

“We’re just trying to build a team,” he said. “We’ve got some younger kids coming up and we’ll just do the best we can for now.”

Torrington 9, Kennedy 2

At Torrington High School

Kennedy 1 1 — 2

Torrington 5 4 — 9

Goals: K — Redjan Cipi 2. T — Xavier Rodas 4; Ben Sisic; Janos Herczeg 2; John McLaughlin; John Guazhco. Assists: T — Brayden Nietch 2; Sisic 2; Neyger Atariguana. Shots: 21-8 Torrington. Saves: K — Nathan Meglio 12. T — Wilson Penaranda 5; Jack Delmonico 1.

Records: Kennedy 1-2; Torrington 2-0.