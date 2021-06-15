Top softball performances from last week of 2021 state tournaments

5 1 of 5 Will Aldam / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 5 Paul Augeri / For Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 5 4 of 5 Arnold Gold / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 5 of 5









Emilee Bishop, East Haven: Shutout Waterford for nine innings in East Haven’s 1-0 Class L quarterfinal win. She allowed five hits and two walks while striking out 12.

Kelly Boothroyd, Coginchaug: The Coginchaug senior ace allowed just four runs in four Class S tournament games, including two shutouts. She also earned the win in the Class S championship, avenging her loss in the 2019 final against Somers.

Jacey Cosciello, Seymour: With two outs and two strikes in top of the seventh inning of the Class M semifinal, Cosciello doubled in a run to tie Granby Memorial at 3-3, and proceeded to score on an error to take the lead. Seymour went on to win 4-3 and eventually took the Class M championship.

Amalia DeMartino, Coginchaug: DeMartino was 5-for-5 with a home run, three RBIs and four runs scored in Coginchaug’s 14-2 Class S championship win over Somers. She batted .888 (16-for-18) throughout the tournament and was named the MVP.

Kathryn Gallant, Masuk: Threw a complete game shutout against St. Joseph in the Class L championship, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out 12. She also hit a two-run home run, providing Masuk with all of its offense in the game. Gallant threw three shutouts in four Class L tournament games, allowing two runs in total.

Sophie Garner-MacKinnon, Hall: Threw an 11-inning shutout with 20 strikeouts in Hall’s 1-0 win over Enfield in the Class LL quarterfinal. In a 3-2 second-round win over Fairfield Warde in 11 innings, she allowed no earned runs on one hit and one walk while striking out 29.

Abby Kidd, Granby Memorial: In three games, Granby’s ace allowed just four runs (all to Seymour) after shutting out Rocky Hill and Watertown to reach the Class M semifinals.

Jazmin Lasane, Southington: In her last career high school at bat, Lasane hit a walk-off single in the Class LL championship to lift Southington over Fairfield Ludlowe 4-3.

Erin Lifrieri, Seymour: The senior ace threw a complete game shutout in Seymour’s 6-0 Class M championship win over North Branford. She allowed three hits and two walks while striking out 10, and hit a solo home run.

Julia Panarella, Southington: Allowed five runs in four tournament games, throwing shutouts in Southington’s first two games. For the second time in her career, she was the winning pitcher in the Class LL championship.

