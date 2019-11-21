Top-seeded Granby edges Weston, takes undefeated record into Class M final

Granby celebrates advancing to the Class M final with 2-1 victory over Weston #ctgsoc pic.twitter.com/1lmCaGkuiQ — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) November 21, 2019

WATERBURY — The Granby Memorial girls soccer team will get a chance to attempt to complete a perfect season in the Class M final after defeating Weston 2-1 in the semifinal round Wednesday at Municipal Stadium.

It was the closest game thus far for top-seeded Granby, which had won all 19 of its games by at least two goals entering the semifinals.

The Bears will play for their second Class M title in the last three years, building on a 3-0 championship victory over Berlin in 2017. Granby will be looking for its seventh title overall.

Its opponent will be ECC Division I champion Plainfield. The third-seeded Panthers knocked off Notre Dame-Fairfield, 3-1, in the other semifinal.

The championship will be the first meeting between the two teams this season. Plainfield was defeated last season in the Class M Final by Lewis Mills in an overtime battle and will look for redemption in its second straight trip.

“We will roll our sleeves up to anyone right now,” Granby coach Edward Dzielak said “We played some tough teams at the beginning of the year and we held our own. I know whoever we play is going to be good, there are only three teams left so they must be good. We just have to do a good job, and continue to do things as a unit.”

Seniors Samantha St. Pierre and Maria Nolan each scored for Granby. Nolan tucked away the winner with 17 minutes remaining.

“When you have a tactical attackman like Samantha, where her foot skills are phenomenal, and you have Maria with her speed, her first-step explosiveness and she can hit the ball anywhere left or right foot,” Dzielak said, before pausing.

“The two of them combination, how do you defend the tactical part and then how do you defend the power to the heel, the ying-and-the-yang, that’s what we have and we are lucky to have it.”

The first score came from St. Pierre just short of nine minutes into the game to put Granby up 1-0.

It was not until four minutes into the second half when fourth-seeded Weston responded. Abagail Miles put away a loose ball in front of the net to tie the game at 1-1.

“I thought we did well,” Dzielak said. “I’m not going to say dominated people, but we handled it well. It’s a great team; it’s Weston. We played well.”

Weston was looking for its first state final appearance since 2014.

“The girls represented the school very well,” Weston coach Gustavo Reaes said. “This game should have been a final most likely. It could have gone either way and that is what I am proud of.

“We were on the losing end today, but I am really proud of what the team has done this season. We had only five losses in our 20 games and the girls played hard every time. It’s just sad because it’s the last game with our seniors and this is my extended family. I wish I could have delivered one more game, but we came up short to a really good Granby team. I just wish this game was the final, but that is how the seeding goes sometimes.”