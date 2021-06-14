Top baseball performances from last week of 2021 state tournaments

These were the top performances in the state finals and semifinals.

Frank Mozzicato, East Catholic: The UConn-committed lefty went the distance, allowing no runs, no walks and just one hit, while striking out 17 in East Catholic’s 7-0 win over Northwestern in the Class M finals. Mozzicato finished his high school career riding a 492/3 scoreless inning streak.

David Antonetti, Hand: In Hand’s 3-0 victory over Berlin in the Class L Championship, Antonetti threw a one-hitter leading the Tigers to their first-ever state title.

Brendan Edvardsen, Norwalk: The righty threw five innings of shutout ball, picking up the win in Norwalk’s 1-0 victory over Westhill in the Class LL title game. He allowed just one walk and three hits

Kyle Kipp, Westhill: Kipp went 61/3 innings, striking out eight and walking one as he kept the Vikings in the championship game against Norwalk.

Konstantinos Kodonas, Norwalk: The junior came off the bench to pinch hit and delivered the biggest hit in program history for the Bears to win the school’s first ever state championship. With one out in the top of the seventh, Kodonas drove in Jaden Echevarria from second base on a single to left field.

Kolby Pascarelli, Coginchaug: The UConn-commit pitched 62/3 innings of shutout baseball, striking out nine batters to lead Coginchaug to an 8-0 win over St. Paul in the Class S title game.

Devon DiVita, Northwestern: DiVta closed out Northwestern’s semifinal win over Woodland with two clean innings of relief. DiVita allowed a leadoff hit in the top of the sixth before getting three consecutive strikeouts. Next inning, against the top of the Hawks’ lineup, DiVita closed out the win with a groundout and two more strikeouts.

TJ Winn, East Catholic: The sophomore threw five solid innings in East Catholic’s 8-2 win over Waterford in the Class M semifinals. Winn allowed just four hits and at one point retired 10 straight batters.

Cage Lasley, Greenwich: Lasely lined a triple into the left-centerfield gap with the score tied to send home pinch runner James Babb from first base in the bottom of the sixth inning, lifting Greenwich to a 5-2 win over Warde in the Class LL Quarterfinals.