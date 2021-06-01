GameTime CT

Top 10 Girls Lacrosse Coaches Poll (May 31): Barlow enters Top 10; New Canaan still the one

Joel Barlow’s Emily Grob (7) drives to the net while Newtown’s Bella Gerace (4) and Julia Gerace (9) pursue during the SWC girls lacrosse final in New Milford on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

After capturing the SWC championship with a 7-4 win over Newtown in the final on Thursday, Joel Barlow has entered the Connecticut Girls Lacrosse Coaches Poll for the first time this season.

The Falcons, who tied Newtown for ninth in the voting, join the FCIAC’s New Canaan and SCC’s Guilford as the three conference champs in the top 10.

Barlow used a stifling defense to hold Newtown to just one second-half goal on the way to its win in the title game.

New Canaan ended the “FCIAC Curse” and won its first league title since 1993 with a 7-4 win over Darien on Saturday. The Rams remained unbeaten and kept their hold on No. 1 in the poll, a spot it has owned since week one.

Guilford topped Daniel Hand 13-6 for its second straight SCC title, and remained at No. 6 in the poll.

There will be one more Top 10 poll following the completion of the state tournaments on June 13.

RankTeamRecordPointsLastClass
1NEW CANAAN (13)18-01201L
2DARIEN14-31082L
3WILTON11-4963L
4LUDLOWE14-3814L
5STAPLES9-6695L
6GUILFORD15-2516M
7GREENWICH8-6507L
8RIDGEFIELD7-7368L
9TNEWTOWN15-2159L
9TJOEL BARLOW15-215NRM
Coaches Voting: Sean Cole, Canton; Dan Warburton, Cheshire; Meg Cersosimo, Conard; Phil Schneider, East Lyme; Kris Cofiell, Glastonbury; Terri Ziemnicki, Granby; Steve Coppock, Joel Barlow; Kristin Woods, New Canaan; Maura Fletcher, Newtown, Lori Connelly, North Branford; Danielle McCauley, Pomperaug; and Meredith Meyran, Wilton.
Compiled by Phil Schneider, East Lyme
Others receiving votes: East Lyme (14-0) 3, New Fairfield (13-3) 2, Cheshire (11-5) 1, Glastonbury (13-3) 1, Daniel Hand (6-10) 1.