Top 10 Girls Lacrosse Coaches Poll (May 31): Barlow enters Top 10; New Canaan still the one

After capturing the SWC championship with a 7-4 win over Newtown in the final on Thursday, Joel Barlow has entered the Connecticut Girls Lacrosse Coaches Poll for the first time this season.

The Falcons, who tied Newtown for ninth in the voting, join the FCIAC’s New Canaan and SCC’s Guilford as the three conference champs in the top 10.

Barlow used a stifling defense to hold Newtown to just one second-half goal on the way to its win in the title game.

New Canaan ended the “FCIAC Curse” and won its first league title since 1993 with a 7-4 win over Darien on Saturday. The Rams remained unbeaten and kept their hold on No. 1 in the poll, a spot it has owned since week one.

Guilford topped Daniel Hand 13-6 for its second straight SCC title, and remained at No. 6 in the poll.

There will be one more Top 10 poll following the completion of the state tournaments on June 13.