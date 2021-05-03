Top 10 Girls Lacrosse Coaches Poll (May 3): New Canaan is unanimous No.1

New Canaan, which emerged from a two-week quarantine to defeat defending Class L champ Darien in its first game back, is the unanimous No. 1 team in the first Connecticut Girls Lacrosse Coaches poll for 2021.
The Rams garnered all 13 No. 1 votes to take the top spot, followed closely by No. 2 Darien.
No. 4 Ludlowe, one of three unbeaten teams in the top 10, scored a key, and dramatic, victory last Tuesday when it defeated No. 5 Guilford, the defending SCC champ, 12-11 in overtime.
Overall, the first poll for 2021 includes nine of the top 10 teams from the final poll in 2019, with Guilford replacing East Lyme.
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Class
|1
|NEW CANAAN (13)
|6-0
|130
|L
|2
|DARIEN
|5-1
|115
|L
|3
|WILTON
|3-2
|91
|L
|4
|LUDLOWE
|7-0
|70
|L
|5
|GUILFORD
|7-1
|66
|M
|6
|GREENWICH
|3-2
|61
|L
|7
|STAPLES
|4-3
|58
|L
|8
|RIDGEFIELD
|3-4
|26
|L
|9
|CHESHIRE
|7-2
|24
|L
|10
|NEW FAIRFIELD
|6-0
|16
|S
|Coaches Voting: Sean Cole, Canton; Dan Warburton, Cheshire; Meg Cersosimo, Conard; Lisa Lindley, Darien; Phil Schneider, East Lyme; Kris Cofiell, Glastonbury; Terri Ziemnicki, Granby; Steve Coppock, Joel Barlow; Kristin Woods, New Canaan; Maura Fletcher, Newtown, Lori Connelly, North Branford; Danielle McCauley, Pomperaug; and Meredith Meyran, Wilton.
Compiled by Phil Schneider, East Lyme
|Others receiving votes:Newtown (8-1) 15, East Lyme (6-0) 10, Glastonbury (4-1) 7, Simsbury (5-2) 6, South Windsor (4-1) 5, Masuk (8-1) 3, Joel Barlow (7-1) 1, and Daniel Hand (4-4) 1.