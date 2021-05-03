GameTime CT

Connecticut's premier high school sports website

Girls Lacrosse

Top 10 Girls Lacrosse Coaches Poll (May 3): New Canaan is unanimous No.1

|

New Canaan’s Devon Russell (7) takes a diving shot while Darien’s Colette Quinn (14) defends during a girls lacrosse game at Dunning Field on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

New Canaan, which emerged from a two-week quarantine to defeat defending Class L champ Darien in its first game back, is the unanimous No. 1 team in the first Connecticut Girls Lacrosse Coaches poll for 2021.

The Rams garnered all 13 No. 1 votes to take the top spot, followed closely by No. 2 Darien.

No. 4 Ludlowe, one of three unbeaten teams in the top 10, scored a key, and dramatic, victory last Tuesday when it defeated No. 5 Guilford, the defending SCC champ, 12-11 in overtime.

Overall, the first poll for 2021 includes nine of the top 10 teams from the final poll in 2019, with Guilford replacing East Lyme. 

RankTeamRecordPointsLastClass
1NEW CANAAN (13)6-0130L
2DARIEN5-1115L
3WILTON3-291L
4LUDLOWE7-070L
5GUILFORD7-166M
6GREENWICH3-261L
7STAPLES4-358L
8RIDGEFIELD3-426L
9CHESHIRE7-224L
10NEW FAIRFIELD6-016S
Coaches Voting: Sean Cole, Canton; Dan Warburton, Cheshire; Meg Cersosimo, Conard; Lisa Lindley, Darien; Phil Schneider, East Lyme; Kris Cofiell, Glastonbury; Terri Ziemnicki, Granby; Steve Coppock, Joel Barlow; Kristin Woods, New Canaan; Maura Fletcher, Newtown, Lori Connelly, North Branford; Danielle McCauley, Pomperaug; and Meredith Meyran, Wilton.
Compiled by Phil Schneider, East Lyme
Others receiving votes:Newtown (8-1) 15, East Lyme (6-0) 10, Glastonbury (4-1) 7, Simsbury (5-2) 6, South Windsor (4-1) 5, Masuk (8-1) 3, Joel Barlow (7-1) 1, and Daniel Hand (4-4) 1.