Top 10 Girls Lacrosse Coaches Poll (May 3): New Canaan is unanimous No.1

New Canaan, which emerged from a two-week quarantine to defeat defending Class L champ Darien in its first game back, is the unanimous No. 1 team in the first Connecticut Girls Lacrosse Coaches poll for 2021.

The Rams garnered all 13 No. 1 votes to take the top spot, followed closely by No. 2 Darien.

No. 4 Ludlowe, one of three unbeaten teams in the top 10, scored a key, and dramatic, victory last Tuesday when it defeated No. 5 Guilford, the defending SCC champ, 12-11 in overtime.

Overall, the first poll for 2021 includes nine of the top 10 teams from the final poll in 2019, with Guilford replacing East Lyme.