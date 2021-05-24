Top 10 Girls Lacrosse Coaches Poll (May 24): New Canaan leads as playoffs begin

New Canaan completed an undefeated regular season and, for the fourth consecutive week, earned all the first-place votes in the Connecticut Girls Lacrosse Coaches Poll.

At 15-0, the Rams are the only unbeaten team in Class L, and one of just three undefeated teams in the state: East Lyme in Class M and Old Saybrook in Class S are both 12-0. New Canaan is also 8-0 against teams ranked in the Top 10.

Darien, the defending FCIAC and Class L champion, held fast at No. 2.

FCIAC teams are again dominating the weekly poll, with seven conference teams ranked in the top eight.

The only movement in this week’s was slight as Guilford (13-2) took sole possession of the No. 6 spot, after sharing that raking with Greenwich (8-4) last week. Greenwich is No. 7.