GameTime CT

Connecticut's premier high school sports website

Girls Lacrosse

Top 10 Girls Lacrosse Coaches Poll (May 24): New Canaan leads as playoffs begin

|

New Canaan’s McKenna Harden (13) catches a pass during a girls lacrosse game against Glastonbury at Dunning Field on Saturday, May 15, 2021.

New Canaan completed an undefeated regular season and, for the fourth consecutive week, earned all the first-place votes in the Connecticut Girls Lacrosse Coaches Poll.

At 15-0, the Rams are the only unbeaten team in Class L, and one of just three undefeated teams in the state: East Lyme in Class M and Old Saybrook in Class S are both 12-0. New Canaan is also 8-0 against teams ranked in the Top 10.

Darien, the defending FCIAC and Class L champion, held fast at No. 2.

FCIAC teams are again dominating the weekly poll, with seven conference teams ranked in the top eight. 

The only movement in this week’s was slight as Guilford (13-2) took sole possession of the No. 6 spot, after sharing that raking with Greenwich (8-4) last week. Greenwich is No. 7.

RankTeamRecordPointsLastClass
1NEW CANAAN (13)13-01301L
2DARIEN12-21172L
3WILTON9-31043L
4LUDLOWE12-3914L
5STAPLES9-5765L
6GUILFORD13-2606TM
7GREENWICH8-4546TL
8RIDGEFIELD6-6368L
9NEWTOWN13-1299L
10CHESHIRE11-4810L
Coaches Voting: Sean Cole, Canton; Dan Warburton, Cheshire; Meg Cersosimo, Conard; Lisa Lindley, Darien; Phil Schneider, East Lyme; Kris Cofiell, Glastonbury; Terri Ziemnicki, Granby; Steve Coppock, Joel Barlow; Kristin Woods, New Canaan; Maura Fletcher, Newtown, Lori Connelly, North Branford; Danielle McCauley, Pomperaug; and Meredith Meyran, Wilton.
Compiled by Phil Schneider, East Lyme
Others receiving votes: New Fairfield (12-2) 4, Joel Barlow (12-2) 4, East Lyme (12-0) 2.