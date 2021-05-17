Top 10 Girls Lacrosse Coaches Poll (May 17): Rankings hold as postseason approaches

With the conference tournaments looming, there was no movement in the latest Connecticut Girls Lacrosse Coaches Poll released on May 17.

New Canaan, which defeated CCC power Glastonbury on Saturday, held the No. 1 spot for the third consecutive week. The Rams are honing in on the top seed for both the FCIAC and Class L playoffs, and will face Norwalk, Warde and No. 5 Staples this week.

Darien, which defeated No. 3 Wilton for the second time this spring last Thursday, held fast at No. 2.

The only shift in the poll was slight, as Guilford moved into a sixth-place tie with Greenwich. The Grizzlies had a big win last Friday when they romped over SCC rival Cheshire 17-3.

Overall, the FCIAC has seven teams in the Top 10, with SCC placing Guilford and Cheshire, and the SWC represented by Newtown at No. 9.