GameTime CT

Connecticut's premier high school sports website

Girls Lacrosse

Top 10 Girls Lacrosse Coaches Poll (May 17): Rankings hold as postseason approaches

|

New Canaan’s Hollis Mulry (18) drives to the net while Glastonbury’s Sydney Norman (14) defends during a girls lacrosse game at Dunning Field on Saturday, May 15, 2021.

With the conference tournaments looming, there was no movement in the latest Connecticut Girls Lacrosse Coaches Poll released on May 17.

New Canaan, which defeated CCC power Glastonbury on Saturday, held the No. 1 spot for the third consecutive week. The Rams are honing in on the top seed for both the FCIAC and Class L playoffs, and will face Norwalk, Warde and No. 5 Staples this week.

Darien, which defeated No. 3 Wilton for the second time this spring last Thursday, held fast at No. 2.

The only shift in the poll was slight, as Guilford moved into a sixth-place tie with Greenwich. The Grizzlies had a big win last Friday when they romped over SCC rival Cheshire 17-3.

Overall, the FCIAC has seven teams in the Top 10, with SCC placing Guilford and Cheshire, and the SWC represented by Newtown at No. 9.

RankTeamRecordPointsLastClass
1NEW CANAAN (13)12-01301L
2DARIEN10-21172L
3WILTON7-31033L
4LUDLOWE11-2924L
5STAPLES8-4675L
6TGREENWICH7-3606L
6TGUILFORD12-2607M
8RIDGEFIELD4-6348L
9NEWTOWN13-1329L
10CHESHIRE10-41110L
Coaches Voting: Sean Cole, Canton; Dan Warburton, Cheshire; Meg Cersosimo, Conard; Lisa Lindley, Darien; Phil Schneider, East Lyme; Kris Cofiell, Glastonbury; Terri Ziemnicki, Granby; Steve Coppock, Joel Barlow; Kristin Woods, New Canaan; Maura Fletcher, Newtown, Lori Connelly, North Branford; Danielle McCauley, Pomperaug; and Meredith Meyran, Wilton.
Compiled by Phil Schneider, East LymeCompiled by Phil Schneider, East Lyme
Others receiving votes:New Fairfield (12-2) 5, East Lyme (10-0) 2, Joel Barlow (12-2) 2.