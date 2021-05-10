GameTime CT

Top 10 Girls Lacrosse Coaches Poll (May 10): New Canaan remains No. 1; Staples, Newtown move up

New Canaan’s Kaleigh Harden (6) races through the Darien defense during a girls lacrosse game at Darien High School on Monday, May 3, 2021.

New Canaan tightened its grip on the No. 1 spot, while Newtown scored two key SWC wins and entered at No. 9 in the latest Connecticut Girls Lacrosse Coaches Poll.

New Canaan (10-0) defeated No. 2 Darien for the second time this season, 10-9 in OT, and is unbeaten through 10 games. 

There was no movement in the top four spots, but a few teams shifted after that, with Staples leapfrogging past No. 6 Greenwich into the No. 5 spot. The Wreckers had a pair of wins against SCC powers Daniel Hand and Guilford last week.

Newtown moved into the top 10 at No. 9 on the strength of a 10-9 overtime win against New Fairfield.

RankTeamRecordPointsLastClass
1NEW CANAAN (11)10-01101L
2DARIEN8-2992L
3WILTON6-2883L
4LUDLOWE7-2704L
5STAPLES6-3587L
6GREENWICH5-2486L
7GUILFORD9-2395M
8RIDGEFIELD4-5358L
9NEWTOWN10-118NRL
10CHESHIRE9-3169L
Coaches Voting: Sean Cole, Canton; Dan Warburton, Cheshire; Meg Cersosimo, Conard; Lisa Lindley, Darien; Phil Schneider, East Lyme; Terri Ziemnicki, Granby; Steve Coppock, Joel Barlow; Kristin Woods, New Canaan; Maura Fletcher, Newtown; Danielle McCauley, Pomperaug; and Meredith Meyran, Wilton.
Compiled by Phil Schneider, East Lyme
Others receiving votes:New Fairfield (10-1) 14, East Lyme (8-1) 3.