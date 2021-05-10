Top 10 Girls Lacrosse Coaches Poll (May 10): New Canaan remains No. 1; Staples, Newtown move up

New Canaan tightened its grip on the No. 1 spot, while Newtown scored two key SWC wins and entered at No. 9 in the latest Connecticut Girls Lacrosse Coaches Poll.
New Canaan (10-0) defeated No. 2 Darien for the second time this season, 10-9 in OT, and is unbeaten through 10 games.
There was no movement in the top four spots, but a few teams shifted after that, with Staples leapfrogging past No. 6 Greenwich into the No. 5 spot. The Wreckers had a pair of wins against SCC powers Daniel Hand and Guilford last week.
Newtown moved into the top 10 at No. 9 on the strength of a 10-9 overtime win against New Fairfield.
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Class
|1
|NEW CANAAN (11)
|10-0
|110
|1
|L
|2
|DARIEN
|8-2
|99
|2
|L
|3
|WILTON
|6-2
|88
|3
|L
|4
|LUDLOWE
|7-2
|70
|4
|L
|5
|STAPLES
|6-3
|58
|7
|L
|6
|GREENWICH
|5-2
|48
|6
|L
|7
|GUILFORD
|9-2
|39
|5
|M
|8
|RIDGEFIELD
|4-5
|35
|8
|L
|9
|NEWTOWN
|10-1
|18
|NR
|L
|10
|CHESHIRE
|9-3
|16
|9
|L
|Coaches Voting: Sean Cole, Canton; Dan Warburton, Cheshire; Meg Cersosimo, Conard; Lisa Lindley, Darien; Phil Schneider, East Lyme; Terri Ziemnicki, Granby; Steve Coppock, Joel Barlow; Kristin Woods, New Canaan; Maura Fletcher, Newtown; Danielle McCauley, Pomperaug; and Meredith Meyran, Wilton.
Compiled by Phil Schneider, East Lyme
|Others receiving votes:New Fairfield (10-1) 14, East Lyme (8-1) 3.