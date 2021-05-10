Top 10 Girls Lacrosse Coaches Poll (May 10): New Canaan remains No. 1; Staples, Newtown move up

New Canaan tightened its grip on the No. 1 spot, while Newtown scored two key SWC wins and entered at No. 9 in the latest Connecticut Girls Lacrosse Coaches Poll.

New Canaan (10-0) defeated No. 2 Darien for the second time this season, 10-9 in OT, and is unbeaten through 10 games.

There was no movement in the top four spots, but a few teams shifted after that, with Staples leapfrogging past No. 6 Greenwich into the No. 5 spot. The Wreckers had a pair of wins against SCC powers Daniel Hand and Guilford last week.

Newtown moved into the top 10 at No. 9 on the strength of a 10-9 overtime win against New Fairfield.