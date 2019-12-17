New Haven, Connecticut - Monday, January 14, 2019: Wilbur Cross H.S. vs. Bassick H.S. basketball Monday evening at Wilbur Cross H.S. in New Haven. New Haven, Connecticut - Monday, January 14, 2019: Wilbur Cross H.S. vs. Bassick H.S. basketball Monday evening at Wilbur Cross H.S. in New Haven. Photo: Peter Hvizdak / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Peter Hvizdak / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Top 10 CIAC boys basketball games to watch for the 2019-20 season 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

Bassick at Fairfield Ludlowe, Dec. 23, 3 p.m.: Matinee before the Christmas holiday between former FCIAC rivals. Ludlowe could be a league contender while Bassick has yet another daunting schedule as an independent.

Weaver at Wilbur Cross, Dec. 27, 7 p.m.: Finale of the Bob Saulsbury Invitational. Both programs are looking to be contenders come March.

Bassick at Hillhouse, Dec. 30, 6 p.m.: Floyd Little Athletic Center hosts what should be an end-to-end contest — if Bassick has its way. Hillhouse looking to bounce back from a subpar season.

New Canaan at Trinity Catholic, Jan. 3, 7 p.m.: Trinity Catholic appears to be the FCIAC favorite with New Canaan, last year’s Division IV state champion, also in the mix for the conference crown.

Windsor at Hillhouse, Jan. 8, 7 p.m.: Back end of a non-conference, home-and-home series at the Floyd Little Athletic Center. Should be a great display of guard play when Corey McKeithan and Amir Spears invade the Academics’ second home led by Ta’Zhon Daniels.

Sacred Heart at Crosby, Jan. 10, 7 p.m.: If there is a true passing of the torch in the NVL, this one has to go Crosby’s way. Rematch is Jan. 31.

Norwich Free Academy at Waterford, Jan. 11, 3:45 p.m.: ECC favorites play for a second time in a nine-day span.

East Catholic at Windsor, Jan. 28, 6:45 p.m.: Thankfully moved this game back from Dec. 20. Both teams will be settled in having gotten the kinks out, especially East Catholic after losing four starters from last season.

Immaculate at Bunnell, Feb. 7, 7 p.m.: Max Edwards isn’t around to hit the game-winning shot for Bunnell, but this game featuring last year’s SWC tournament finalists should be an important one again.

Amistad at Innovation, Feb. 21, 6:15 p.m.: Last year’s Division V state champion (Innovation) and Division III finalist (Amistad) now both reside in Division II. Good non-conference game before the state tournament begins.





