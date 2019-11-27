GameTime CT

Tolland coach Cady steps down after final game

Tolland football coach Scott Cady told his team that Tuesday’s 41-7 win over E.O. Smith will be his last game, according to reporters at the game. Cady has been battling a rare form of abdominal cancer

This was Cady’s second year as Tolland head coach. The Eagles went 5-5 last year and 7-3 this season, winning their last four games. 