Tolland coach Cady steps down after final game

In the postgame huddle, Tolland coach Scott Cady announced tonight’s 41-7 win will be his last game coaching the Eagles. #cthsfb — Kyle Maher (@KyleBMaher) November 27, 2019

Tolland football coach Scott Cady told his team that Tuesday’s 41-7 win over E.O. Smith will be his last game, according to reporters at the game. Cady has been battling a rare form of abdominal cancer.

This was Cady’s second year as Tolland head coach. The Eagles went 5-5 last year and 7-3 this season, winning their last four games.