Todd Trimmer, who played basketball at Yale, hired as Greenwich’s boys coach

An assistant coach at Stamford, before serving as head coach at Darien in 2019, Todd Trimmer is familiar with the FCIAC boys basketball scene.

Soon, Trimmer will begin another coaching job in the FCIAC, but this time, it will be at a school in a town he’s resided in for two decades.

Tuesday, Greenwich High School athletic director Gus Lindine announced that he hired Trimmer as head coach of the Cardinals.

Trimmer, a 1993 Yale University graduate, replaces Chris Lovermi, who spent two seasons as the Cardinals’ boys basketball coach. Lovermi resigned following Greenwich’s 2019-2020 season.

“I am super excited,” Trimmer said of his new coaching job. “My kids grew up in Greenwich, I have lived in Greenwich for about 20 years and I have coached several sports in town.”

After spending a season-and-half as an assistant coach at Stamford (parts of the 2017-2018 season, full 2018-2019 season), Trimmer took over the helm at Darien in 2019.

The Cardinals’ new coach said he learned from both FCIAC coaching experiences.

“The head coach when I was at Stamford High was Zach Smith, who was an excellent coach,” Trimmer said. “He was very much involved with the school and the students. Darien has a tremendous athletic association as a school and all of the coaches within the building are super good people. Darien is really athletic-oriented.”

When the Greenwich coaching job was posted, Trimmer knew he had to put his name among the list of candidates.

“The reality is I always wanted this job and when the opportunity came along, I knew I could not pass it up,” Trimmer said. “This is the best place for me. There is nothing like building a program.”

An Ohio native, the 6-foot-4 Trimmer played basketball at Mentor High School (Mentor, Ohio), earning Greater Cleveland Player of the Year and Northeast Player of the Year honors. Following his graduation from Mentor High in 1989, he continued his basketball career in the Ivy League at Yale University.

While at Yale (1989-1993), Trimmer played shooting guard for the Bulldogs. After graduating from Yale, he spent two years playing professional basketball in Spain.

He was inducted into the Mentor High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2009.

“Greenwich for me is home,” Trimmer said. “I grew up in the Midwest and moved to Greenwich, now this what I call my home. I really hope to help build a program in the community that I love and call home.”

Trimmer plans on focusing on basketball in town at several levels.

“I am super excited to dive into the youth programs and the GBA (Greenwich Basketball Association) and middle schools and elementary schools and create a product where young kids want to play basketball at Greenwich High,” Trimmer said. “I’m from a town outside of Cleveland. Over there, from the time you were in second grade, you wanted to play on the team in high school. I am excited about developing Greenwich as a basketball community. When you think Greenwich, you think football and lacrosse, so I want the athletes to get excited about Greenwich High School basketball.”

Trimmer’s 21-year-old son Jackson played basketball and lacrosse at GHS and plays lacrosse at Trinity College, his daughter Lily, 20, was on the lacrosse team at Darien and attends the College of Charleston and his 16-year-old son Matthew is a Greenwich hockey player.

As for his coaching philosophy/style?

“I’ve always felt like when you are the harder-working team and the team that wants it more and plays hard for 32 minutes, you are going to be successful,” said Trimmer, who has also coached AAU-level basketball teams in town — the Greenwich Flames and High Rise Basketball. “My teams have been gritty, hard-nosed guys who get after you, but I like to get the ball up-and-down the floor. That’s the way kids want to play and you can play that way if you do it the right way.”

