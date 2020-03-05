Tickets for FCIAC hockey final, No. 1 Darien vs. No. 3 New Canaan, sell out in hours

The hottest ticket in high school boys ice hockey is for Saturday’s FCIAC championship game, with tickets selling out in a matter of hours after the conference semifinal games were completed on Wednesday evening.

The title game will feature Darien, the No.1 team in the GameTimeCT Top 10 poll, against No. 3 New Canaan, and will start at 5:45 p.m., Saturday, at Dorothy Hamill Rink in Greenwich.

There was some confusion with the FCIAC’s online sales through EventBrite, as tickets were made available at the end of Darien’s 2-1 victory over Greenwich. That game started at 5:30 p.m., and ended at approximately 7:20 p.m.

On Twitter there were allegations that a single Darien student had purchased 300 tickets in one transaction, and complaints from New Canaan fans that sales started before they knew the Rams were in the final.

Since New Canaan’s 3-2 double overtime win against Ridgefield started at 6 p.m. and ended around 8:45 p.m., it meant that tickets had already been on sale for nearly an hour and a half before the Rams had reached the final.

According to FCIAC commissioner Dave Schulz, 150 tickets were sold by the end of New Canaan’s win. Hamill Rink has a capacity for 600, so 450 tickets were still available at that time.

All 600 tickets were eventually sold out by midnight. By comparison, last year’s Greenwich-Ridgefield final did not sell out until Friday afternoon, according to Schulz.

A small number of comp tickets was also given to each of the two schools.

Schulz added that the largest group of tickets sold to any one purchaser was 30, but because it was an online sale through EventBrite, the league does not know who made that purchase, or if they were from Darien or New Canaan.

The boys hockey final will be live streamed by LocalLive.

New Canaan and Darien met once during the regular season, with the Blue Wave winning, 10-2, at the Darien Ice House.