Thursday’s schools scoreboard

TODAY

BASEBALL: NVL: Kennedy at Seymour; Shoreline: Haddam-Killingworth at North Branford; Old Saybrook at Old Lyme; Westbrook at Coginchaug; Valley Regional at Morgan; SCC: Notre Dame-West Haven at Amity; Law at Sheehan; Lyman Hall at Branford; North Haven at Fairfield Prep; Cheshire at Guilford; Foran at West Haven, 6:30 p.m.; Hand at Shelton; SWC: Bunnell at Masuk, 4:15 p.m.

SOFTBALL: CTC: Platt Tech at Bullard Havens; Non-league: O’Brien Tech at Derby (2), 3:30 p.m.; NVL: Seymour at Kennedy, 5:15 p.m.; Shoreline: Coginchaug at Westbrook; Morgan at Valley Regional; North Branford at Haddam-Killingworth; Old Lyme at Old Saybrook; SWC: Stratford at Notre Dame-Fairfield, 3:30 p.m.; SCC: North Haven at Cheshire (2), 3:30 p.m.; Career at Law; Sacred Heart Academy at Foran; Lauralton Hall at Shelton; Hillhouse at Guilford; Hand at Amity (Old Tavern), 7 p.m.; Sheehan at West Haven, 7 p.m.; Branford at Mercy, 7 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE: Wilbur Cross at Capital-Classical; Morgan at Old Lyme; Cheshire at Glastonbury, 5 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE: Shoreline: Old Lye at Valley Regional; SCC: Sacred Heart Academy at Law, 4:30 p.m.; Amity at Sheehan, 6 p.m.; Non-league: Haddam-Killingworth at Mercy; St. Joseph at North Haven; Branford at Fairfield Warde, 5 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS: Shoreline: East Hampton at Morgan; Coginchaug at Old Saybrook; Westbrook at Portland; Haddam-Killingworth at Old Lyme; SWC: Bethel at Bunnell; SCC: East Haven at West Haven; Amity at Shelton; North Haven at Cheshire; Hand at Xavier; Branford at Guilford; Law at Wilbur Cross; Notre Dame-West Haven at Fairfield Prep

GIRLS TENNIS: Shoreline: Portland at Westbrook; Old Lyme at Haddam-Killingworth; North Branford at Cromwell; East Hampton at Morgan, 5:15 p.m.; SCC: Shelton at East Haven; Mercy at Amity; North Haven at Hand

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK: Shoreline: Portland at Old Saybrook, 3 p.m.; Morgan at North Branford, 3:30 p.m.; SCC: Amity at Cheshire; Lauralton Hall at North Haven; Foran at Shelton; CTC: Wolcott Tech, Platt Tech, Kaynor Tech at O’Brien Tech; CY Relays at Xavier, 5 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF: SCC: Mercy at Amity (Race Brook CC), 2:45 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL: SCC: Cheshire at Xavier, 5 p.m.; Hand at Amity, 5:30 p.m.; Non-league: Xavier at Norwich Free Academy

Baseball

Haddam-Killingworth 9, Cromwell 5

Cromwell 1 2 2 — 5 8 Haddam-Killingworth 2 1 2 4 x — 9 10 1

Batteries: Cromwell—and Zachary Zajac; Haddam-Killingworth—and Nick Glynn

Team records: Cromwell (0-1-0); Haddam-Killingworth (9-2-0)

Comments: Records: Cromwell 7-4, Haddam-Killingworth 10-2.

Watertown 8, Oxford 7

Watertown 2 3 1 2 — 8 3 3 Oxford 1 5 1 — 7 11 3

Batteries: Watertown—and Constantino Tanganelli; Oxford—and Rich Evans

2B: W—Biolo, Guerrero; O—LaRoque (2). 3B: O—LaRoque.

Team records: Watertown (2-1-0); Oxford (7-3-0)

Ansonia 11, WCA 1

WCA 1 — 1 1 1 Ansonia 3 2 2 1 3 x — 11 15 2

Batteries: WCA—and Roman Abdul-Lateef; Ansonia—Brendan Palmer (4-2) and Ashmer Pedraza

Team records: WCA (0-2-0); Ansonia (6-5-0)

Comments: Records: WCA 2-9 Ansonia 6-5.

Branford 3, Jonathan Law 2

Branford 2 1 — 3 4 1 Jonathan Law 1 1 — 2 5 1

2B: B—Zabawa; JL—Buchner.

Team records: Branford (3-4-0); Jonathan Law (2-7-0)

Daniel Hand 7, Cheshire 6

Cheshire 6 — 6 5 5 Daniel Hand 3 1 3 — 7 3 2

Batteries: Cheshire—and Ian Wirtz; Daniel Hand—Mike Engelhart and Chris Engelhart

2B: C—Gustafson.

Team records: Cheshire (1-8-0); Daniel Hand (10-0-0)

Comments: After Cheshire scored 6 runs in the top of the 7th inning to take a 6-4 lead, Danny Weinstein hit a walk-off 2 RBI single to lead Daniel Hand to the win. Weinstein was 2-4 with 2 RBI. For Hand, Mike Engelhart pitched six innings and had nine strikeouts. For Cheshire, Max Gustafson had a 2 RBI double. Team Records: Hand (12-0) Cheshire (2-10)

Fairfield Prep 13, Sheehan 1

Fairfield Prep 7 2 4 — 13 10 Sheehan 1 — 1 4

Batteries: Fairfield Prep—Jon Fallacaro (2-0) and Jack Arcamone; Sheehan—Aiden Caraballo (1-1), Andry Guy (2), Josh Mikulski (4) and Bill Gorry

2B: FP—Aselta; S—Barkasy, Romano. HR: FP—Arcamone.

Team records: Fairfield Prep (4-0-0); Sheehan (7-5-0)

Comments: James Aselta had a bases clearing double and Jack Arcamone followed that up with a 2 run homerun to break open the game in the second inning for Prep. Joseph D’Elia also had two hits for the Jesuits. Jonathan Fallacaro picked up the win for Prep. Chris Barkasy had a 2 out RBI double to bring in Anthony Romano who doubled to lead off the 3rd for the only Titans run.

Hamden 11, Wilbur Cross 0

Wilbur Cross — 2 Hamden 2 5 4 — 11 14 1

Batteries: Wilbur Cross—Elvin Perez (0-2) and Yadriel Gonzalez; Hamden—Max Gross (2-0), Mike Nista (4) and Angel Rivera

2B: H—Cardona, Pisano, Roman. 3B: H—Desroches, Nista. HR: H—Pallotto.

Team records: Wilbur Cross (1-4-0); Hamden (9-0-0)

Comments: Max Gross and Mike Nista combine for a 5-inning no hitter. Jake Jovia goes 3 for 3 for Hamden while Jake Pisano adds two hits, including a double. Dillon Pallotto homered for Hamden while Matt Desroches and Mike Nista each tripled. Luis Roman and Maico Cardona both doubled as well and Cody Colon extended his hit streak to 12 games. Hamden improves to 11-1 on the year with the win. Wilbur Cross falls to 3-8.

Kingswood Oxford 5, Hamden Hall 0

Hamden Hall — Kingswood Oxford 5 — 5

Batteries: Kingswood Oxford—Wolff (1-0) and kinney HR: KO—DeMio.

Team records: Hamden Hall (2-1-0); Kingswood Oxford (1-0-0)

Comments: Wolff pitched six strong innings

North Haven 5, Amity 2

Amity 2 — 2 4 3 North Haven 1 3 1 – — 5 6 1

Batteries: Amity—Justin Zamkov, Jack Ranani (5, 0-1) and Jacob Crow (6); North Haven—Alex Bauman (7, 1-2) and Tyler Harger (7) HR: A—Stevens.

Team records: Amity (3-1-0); North Haven (5-4-0)

Comments: After giving up a leadoff Homerun and a few bases hits North Haven was down 2-0 in the 1st

WEST HAVEN 9, GUILFORD 5

(at DeLuca Field)

West Haven 200 032 2 — 9 8 0

Guilford 201 000 2 — 5 8 4

Dylan Supan (W), Dan Izzo (7) and Corey Coggins; Sam Huffman, Bryce Meder L (5), Sam Amerano (6), Julian Scarpa (7) and Mike Buccaro

Dylan Supan earned the win on the road for West Haven, pitching 6 plus innings. Dan Izzo was 3-4 with 2 doubles and 2 RBI to lead West Haven offensively. Tyler Desanty had 2 hits, and Mike Boni had a 2 RBI double. For Guilford, Mike Buccaro was 2-3 with a double and 2 RBI. Julian Scarpa was 2-3 with 2 runs scored. Jack Palmer had an RBI double.

Softball

North Branford 10, Valley Regional 4

North Branford 2 6 1 1 — 10 12 Valley Regional 4 — 4 8 1

Team records: North Branford (3-1-0); Valley Regional (1-4-0)

Ansonia 7, WCA 4

WCA 2 1 1 — 4 4 Ansonia 1 3 2 1 x — 7

Batteries: Ansonia—Jackie Brown (1-0)

2B: A—Yezik (2). HR: W—Santiago.

Team records: WCA (0-2-0); Ansonia (2-1-0)

O’brien Tech 24, Bullard Havens Tech 3

Bullard Havens Tech 1 2 — 3 O’Brien Tech 2 17 3 2 x — 24

Batteries: Bullard Havens Tech—and Jaylyne Kay;

Team records: Bullard Havens Tech (0-3-0); O’Brien Tech (8-0-0)

Shelton 16, Career Magnet 0

Shelton 3 2 2 1 8 — 16 14 Career Magnet -0 — 2

Batteries: Shelton—Julia Krijgsman (5-3) and Jackie Jenco; Career Magnet—T. Vece (0-1) and J. Chilel

2B: S—Resto. 3B: S—Resto.

Team records: Shelton (7-4-0); Career Magnet (0-4-0)

Comments: Shelton’s Julia Krijgsman pitched a no hitter & perfect game shutout.

Wolcott 5, Seymour 1

Seymour 1 — 1 3 Wolcott 5 — 5 3

Batteries: Seymour—Erin Lifrieri (7-2) and Lily Desautels; Wolcott—Sophia Guglioti (1-0) and Lizzie Francisco

Team records: Seymour (9-2-0); Wolcott (1-0-0)

Comments: Wolcott- Sophia Gugliotti pitched a 3 hitter with 15 strikeouts and also tripled. Kaitlyn Ouellette doubled and scored a run. Seymour- Morgan Teodosio had 2 hits.

Mercy 14, Daniel Hand 1

Daniel Hand 1 — 1 3 Mercy 4 4 6 — 14 10

Batteries: Daniel Hand—and Megan Hart; Mercy—Alexa Boone (5-1) and Sophia Engels

2B: M—Chrostowski. HR: M—Boone.

Team records: Daniel Hand (0-4-0); Mercy (6-2-0)

Lyman Hall 10, Wilbur Cross 1

Wilbur Cross 1 — 1 8 1 Lyman Hall 4 3 3 x — 10 12

Batteries: Wilbur Cross—Ava Lockwood (0-1); Lyman Hall—Alex Tenero (2-0) and Gianna Scoppetto

Team records: Wilbur Cross (2-5-0); Lyman Hall (4-4-0)

Jonathan Law 4, West Haven 0

Jonathan Law 3 1 — 4 West Haven —

Batteries: Jonathan Law—Talia Salanto (4-1) and Nicolina Salanto; West Haven—Mia Rubirosa (0-1) and Holly Waibel 3B: JL—Salanto.

Team records: Jonathan Law (5-1-0); West Haven (2-5-0)

Boys lacrosse

Daniel Hand 12, Shelton 3

Shelton (1-3-0) 1 2 — 3 Daniel Hand (6-1-0) 5 1 3 3 — 12

Shots: Shelton 26, Daniel Hand 40

Shelton (1-3-0)

Goals: Jared Sedlock 2, Reilly Brennan. Saves: Jeff Wojtowicz 12.

Daniel Hand (6-1-0)

Goals: Braeden Kosiewicz, Sam Sisk 3, Mikey McGuirk, Darrell Brake, Seth Sweitzer, Declan Diprospero, Ryan Collins, Robby Swank, Jarred Martin, Ryan Stolpe. Assists: Tatum Fitzmaurice 3, Sam Sisk, Patch Flanagan, Will Flanagan, Ryan Collins, Jack Flynn. Saves: Ryan Bordiere 9, Nick Lynch 3.

Lyman Hall 7, Foran 5

Lyman Hall (2-0-0) 2 1 1 3 — 7 Foran (5-4-0) 1 2 2 — 5

Shots: Lyman Hall 31, Foran 43

Lyman Hall (2-0-0)

Goals: Jack Roberts 2, Brendan Reddington 2, Daniel Pettit, Tommy Raiston, Zachary Pettit. Assists: Jack Roberts 2, Brendan Reddington, Daniel Pettit 2. Saves: John Grieco 15.

Foran (5-4-0)

Goals: Connor Elson 2, Eli Gomes, Andrew Kupson, Bryan Thompson. Assists: Connor Elson 2, Luca Ubaldi. Saves: Simon Collette 9.

Girls lacrosse

Sacred Heart Academy 14, West Haven 0

West Haven (0-3-0) — Sacred Heart Academy (5-1-0) 9 5 — 14

Shots: West Haven 8, Sacred Heart Academy 25

Sacred Heart Academy (5-1-0)

Goals: Jianna Cohrs, Lia Prato, Alexa Guercia 2, Mia Celentano 3, Emilee DeGrand 5, Erin Alexander, Charlotte Brown.

Cheshire 0, Glastonbury 0

Cheshire (7-2-0) 3 11 — Glastonbury (0-0-0) 6 3 —

Cheshire (7-2-0)

Goals: Taylor Warburton 4, Alex Lucas 2, Hannah Merritt 5, Leah Black, Raegan Bailey 2. Assists: Taylor Warburton, Hannah Merritt, Raegan Bailey 2. Saves: Audrey Bronson 7.

Glastonbury (0-0-0)

Goals: Sam Forrest 5, Joelle Solecki 2, Christina Guanci, Steff Koppy. Saves: Bridget Clark 3.

my, 5:15 p.m.; Newtown at Oxford, 5:45 p.m.

Boys golf

Amity 161, Foran 207 (at The Tradition Golf Club at Oak Lane Par 36). Medalist: Brett Chodos 38 (Amity) Ethan McDaniel 41, Matthias Labritz 44, Gurshaan Sidhu 48. Foran: Mia Coppola 47, Miles O’Sullivan 51, Luke Thomas 53, Kaitlin Dobbowski 56. Team Records: Amity 6-1, Foran 6-2.

East Haven 186, North Haven 214 (at Alling Memorial): Medalist : Ian Reynolds E.H. (43), Ethan Roach 44, Nick Sorrentino 46, Norah Rome 53; North Haven – Christian Basmadjian 50, Dinny Ladore 52, Kevin Lawlor 55, Justin Yeager 57. Records: EH 6-5; NH 2-5.

Guilford 173, Xavier 189 (at Madison CC): Medalist: Miguel Pearce (G) 41; Guilford: Miguel Pearce 41, Shane Markle 42, Pete Keanne 44, Shea Thibeault and Leo Hergan 46, Xavier: Madison Whitney 45, Chris Drisdelle 47, John Carrozzella 48, Gavin Coletti 49. Records: Guilford 3-5, Xavier 1-6.

Hale-Ray 207, Old Saybrook 221 (at Black Birch Golf Club, Moodus, par 36): Medalist: Luke Karpiej 36.

Portland 167, Haddam-Killingworth 213: Haddam-Killingworth: -Gabe Barile, 48; -Declan Kessler, 50; -Andrew Fleig, 52; -Bryce O’Linn, 63; -Nick Pach, 64; Portland: -Nick Matera, 40; -Luke Stennett, 41-Mason Piersall, 41; -Ben Lucas, 45; -Quinn Lapinski, 45 HK Record: 0-6 (0-5 Conference)

Sheehan 173, Lyman Hall XX (at Farms CC): Sheehan — Dylan Hennessey 37, Anthony Defilio 42, Trevor Held 45, Drew Dellipoali 49; Lyman Hall — Braden Kawalik 55, Alexa Marino 59.

Girls golf

CHS 190, St. Paul 201 (at Southington CC): CHS — Mia Hidalgo 46, Sydney Hidalgo 45..Medalist, Sophia DelRosso 49, Isabella DelRosso 55, Molly Demeo 50, Mackenzie Corcoran 46; St. Paul — Erin Downes 46, Liv Dahn 50, Sammi Millerick 49, Quinn Burns 56, Maddy Kurnik 70.

Boys tennis

Amity 6, Branford 1: Singles — Brett Gloria (A) Def. Josh Berdon 6-1 6-0 Nishaan Patel (A) Def. Will Mollow 6-2 6-0 Matt Guadioso (B) Def. Jack Cadelina 7-6 6-3 6-4 Hayden Einbinder (A) Def. Declan Ross 6-7 7-6 6-0; Doubles:Armaan Patel & Aaron Babajanyan (A) Def. Justin Fatheree & Alec Acevedo Acosta 6-2 6-2 Dominick Harris & Ben Glassman (A) Def. Ayush Sherma & Luke Baylis 6-2 6-1 Joey Kopel & Ben Bae (A) Def. Adam Albrect & Mason Porras 8-1.

Hamden 4, Career 2 (at Edgewood Park): Singles — 1s Marcus Duff C def Quinn Northrup H 6-0 6-4; 2s Brian Oppenheim H def Martin Duff C 6-4 6-4; 3s Nolan Jermain H def Osiana Brown C 6-1 6-1; 4s Hamden wins by forfei. Doubles — t1d Sam Padilla/Terry Giles C def Josh Alexander/Ivan Flores H 6-0 6-2; 2d Hamden wins by forfeit.

Hand 6, Guilford 1 (at Polson Middle): Singles: Josh Israel ( DH) Def Walker Mulligan (G)6-1 6-0 Sebastian Lowy(DH) Def. Dom Dadak6-0 6-0 David Levchenko (DH) Ethan De Angelo 7-6(7-2) 3-3 retired Max Gulla (DH) Def.Ronan McDermott 7-6(7-3) 6-1 Doubles: Reilly. Dharma/ Elliott Booth (DH) DefPatrick Zhang/ Luke Robbins 6-0 6-0 Will Fumex/ Matt Vetter (DH) Def Max Banning/ Ben Kellner 6-0 6-0 John VanOstenbridge/Patrick Hennessey (DH) Def Aryan Patel/ Sean Johnson 6-0 6-3.

Lyman Hall 4, Foran 3 (at Wallingford): Singles: Jackson Mailhot (LH) def. Nico Esposito 6-4, 5-7, 7-6(7-3); Brady Campbell (LH) def. Arush Puri 6-0, 6-1; Alex Zelaya (LH) def. Jared O’Sullivan 6-1, 6-1; Forans wins #4 by default – not enough players. Doubles: Evan Smith & Anshul Patel (LH) def. Danny Abate & Danny Ruanov 6-3, 6-2; Foran wins #2 and 3 doubles by default – not enough players.

Girls tennis

Abbott Tech 4 , Platt Tech 3 (at Milford): Singles: Clara Garcia (HATS) def Brianna Aguilar (Platt ) 8-4; Katherine Patrick (Platt) def Genesis Lopez (HATS) 8-6; Aylina Razeq (HATS) def. Gabby Williamson (Platt) 8-4; Leslie Rodriguez (HATS) def. Kathryn Velazquez (Platt) 9-8 (8-6); Doubles: Sherry Zhumi / Sierra Anderson (HATS) def. Hafsa Umar / Shurlly Gonzalex (Platt) 8-0; Brianna Aguilar / Kimberln Dulecruz (Platt) def. Valentina Tolero / Guilianna Cuenca (HATS) 8-5; Kathryn Velazquez / Katherine Patrick (Platt) def, Brianna Razeq / Arianna Granzio (HATS) 8-5. Records: Henry Abbott Tech (4-2); Platt Tech (0-6).

Amity 7, Lauralton Hall 0 (at Woodbridge): Singles 1. Kiley Pickens(A) def. Audrey Ulrich (LH) 6-1,6-2. 2. Isabel Sicignano(A) def. Marie Sofia Romaniello (LH) 6-4, 6-2. 3. Adithi Wijesekera (A) def Audrey Umbricht (LH) 6-0,6-0. 4. Jaden Barretta (A) def. Olivia Seward (LH) 6-2,6-0; Doubles 1. Sydney Pitter and Eesha Acharya (A) def. Kate Backus and Chelsea Larke (LH) 6-0, 6-2. 2. Anushka Acharya and Kyah Francis (A) def. Jade Petalcorin and Caleigh Peloso (LH) 3-6, 6-2,6-0 3. Aadya Wijesekera and Jen Xu (A) def. Elisabeth D’Albero and Kallie Horgan 6-4, 6-2; Records: Amity 10-0 Lauralton Hall 4-4.

Cheshire 4, Foran 3 (at Milford): Singles: Kyra Johnson (F) def. Asya Tarabar 7-5, 6-2; Daniya Chopra (F) def. Tarana Eldidridge 6-2, 6-7 (7-9), 7-6 (7-4); Sarah Money (F) def. Riley Baldoni 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4); Lila Watkinson (C) def. Agatha Dalton 6-1, 6-3. Doubles: Ellis Rockoff-Alyssa Behuniak (C) def. Olivia Connelly- Tori Lanese 6-1, 6-2; Arya Desai- Anja Josef (C) def. Veda Lakkamraju- Devyn Weed 6-3, 6-0; Hannah Brennan-Julia Hummel (C) def. Kaitlyn Adkins- Bridget Kiernan 6-0, 6-0. Records: C 3-6, F 0-12.

Boys track

Law 88, Hillhouse 56 (at Milford): 4×800 Law 10:02 (W. Chiero, H. Fonck T. Zeidler, M. DeLucia), 4×100 Law 44.0 (T. Bretthauer, S. Pritchard, E. Harrigan, N. Washington), 110HH Hillhouse 15.4 (M. Gibbs), 100m Hilhouse 11.0 (R. Hawkins), 1600m Law 5:12 (C. Wang), Shot Hillhouse 56-2 (G. Moore), 400m Hillhouse 51.9 (R. Hawkins), 300IM Hillhouse 39.8 (M. Gibbs), 800m Law 2:10 (E. Harrigan), 200m Law 23.5 (S. Pritchard), Discus Hillhouse 167-1 (G. Moore), 3200m Law 12:26 (A. Elhew), Long Jump Law 18-2 (G. Garnett), High Jump Hillhouse 5-6 (K. Smith), Pole Vault Law 8-6 (L. Morris), Triple Jump 41-0 (N. Washington), 4×400 Law 3:32.7 (J. Warters, T. Bretthauer, E. Harrigan, C. Wootton)ys track

Girls track

Bunnell 107 Stratford 43 (at Bunnell): 4×800: Bunnell (Jocelyn Ciotti, Mia DiPronio, Natalie Farrell, Haily Cunliffe) 13:36; 4×100: Bunnell (Mia Noisette, Kendall Dolan, Toni Greene, Kalya Phommachanh) 51.9; Shot Put: JoJo Cruz (B) 33-1; 100 hurdles: Taccogna (S) 17.9; 100: Cortez (S) 13.2; Long Jump: Phommachanh (B) 15-4.5; Triple Jump: Taccogna (S) 28-11.5; Discus: Cruz (B) 87-4; 1600: DiPronio (B) 6:21; 400: Greene (B) 64.5; Javelin: Cruz (B) 66-8; 300 hurdles: Feenstra (S) 55.3; High Jump: Phommachanh (B) 5-0; 800: Carmody (S) 2:43; 200: Greene (B) 28.0; Pole Vault: Amyra Bernadel (B) 7-0; 3200: Paige Jockers (B) 14:26; 4×400: Bunnell (Bernadel, Emery Janicki, Dolan, Rosemery Nieto) 5:06. Team records: B 2-3, S 1-3

Law 96.6, Hillhouse 49.3 (at Milford): Law Girls 4×800 breaks school record (E. Rodriguez, S. Green, H. Rascoll, K. Konareski) 10:11.1 4×800 Law 10:11.1 (E. Rodriguez, S. Green, H. Rascoll, K. Konareski), 4×100 Law 56.2 (C. Simpson, S. Simpson, M. Powers, B. Dillman), 100HH Law 16.3 (C. Simpson), 100m Law 13.0 (S. Simpson), Shot Hillhouse 40-1 (L. Moore), High Jump Hillhouse 4-8 (Tatiana. H), 1600m Law 6:02 (C. Moulton), Jav Law 84-5 (E. Savoie), 400m Law 64.5 (L. Davis), 300IM Law 50.7 (C. Simpson), 800m Law 2:39 (H. Rascoll), 200m Hillhouse 26.5 (J. Mocowin), 3200m Hillhouse 14:35 (J. Garcia), Long Jump Law 15-5 (S. Simpson), Pole Vault Law 7-6 (M. Sharpe), Discus Hillhouse 120-1 (L. Moore), Triple Jump 30-4 (Tatiana H), 4×400 Law 4:20 (L. Davis, E. Rodriguez, H. Rascoll, K. Konareski).

Boys volleyball

Xavier 3, NFA 0 at Norwich: Game scores: Xavier 25-20, 25-7, 25-22. Xavier — Joe O’Brien 11 kills, 2 aces, Rory McCormack 12 kills, 2 aces, Ryan Frier 4 kills, 9 aces, Brady Higgins 31 assists, 2 kills, 2 aces. Records: Xavier 3-4, NFA 2-9.