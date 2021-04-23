Thursday’s roundup: Fairfield Prep tops Sheehan, earns Mauritz his 200th win

BASEBALL

Fairfield Prep coach Rudy Mauritz earned his 200th career win on Thursday with his team’s 7-3 victory over Sheehan in Fairfield on Thursday.

Trailing by a run going into the bottom of the fifth, the Jesuits scored five runs in the inning to take the lead for good. Mauritz became the head coach for the 2006 season, succeeding his former coach Ed Rowe.

James Aselta’s two-out two RBI single in the bottom of the fifth capped off the biggest inning for the Jesuits. Matt Sawyer had three hits for the Jesuits. Sheehan’s Anthony Romano had two RBIs in the loss, one on an RBI single and another on an RBI hit by pitch.

The teams combined for 20 walks in the game (Sheehan walked 12 times, Fairfield Prep eight).

Oxford 15, Ansonia 5

Tyler LaRocque had three hits and three runs scored to lead Oxford to an NVL win. Matt Blackwell led the Chargers with three hits and three RBIs.

Ansonia 0 2 0 2 1 0 — 5 9 6 Oxford 2 5 3 3 0 2 — 15 15 2

Batteries: Ansonia—and Ashmer Pedraza; Oxford—and Rich Evans

Team records: Ansonia (2-3-0); Oxford (3-1-0)

Seymour 12, Derby 7

Seymour came back from a 7-4 deficit with a six-run fourth inning capped by a three-run home run by John Debarber in the Wildcats’ NVL win. Cody Fleischer led the Red Raiders with two hits, two RBIs and a run scored..

Seymour 2 1 1 6 1 1 x — 12 11 2 Derby 2 1 0 4 0 0 0 — 7 9 2

Batteries: Seymour—Matt Bennett, Shane Cavanaugh (4), John DeBarber (5, 1-0); Derby—Bryce Cotter, Jeffrey Polis (3, 0-1), Ryan Stack (4), Cody Fleischer (6)

2B: S—Brett, Edo; D—Polis. HR: S—DeBarber.

Team records: Seymour (1-1-0); Derby (0-1-0)

Amity 5, North Haven 4

Amity 1 2 0 0 1 0 0 1 — 5 10 2 North Haven 0 0 2 0 2 0 0 0 — 4 8 1

Batteries: North Haven—Owen Pincince (2), Alex Bauman (6, 0-1) and Tyler Harger (8)

2B: NH—Murray. HR: NH—Anquillare.

Team records: Amity (1-0-0); North Haven (0-3-0)

Haddam-Killingworth 8, Old Lyme 5

Haddam-Killingworth 2 0 2 3 0 1 x 8 10 0 Old Lyme 0 5 0 0 0 0 x — 5 3 1

Batteries: Haddam-Killingworth—and Nick Glynn;

Team records: Haddam-Killingworth (4-1-0); Old Lyme (1-2-0)

Records: Old Lyme 2-4 HK 5-1.

Hamden 7, Lyman Hall 4

Cody Colon had two hits, including a home run, with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Green Dragons to an SCC win. Zach Ranney had two hits and two RBIs for the Trojans.

Hamden 3 2 0 0 2 0 0 — 7 8 0 Lyman Hall 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 — 4 11 3

Batteries: Hamden—and Angel Rivera, Anthony DeCaprio (6); Lyman Hall—and Ryan Brockett, Dylan Gay

2B: H—Gross, Rivera; LH—Mitchell. HR: H—Colon.

Team records: Hamden (4-0-0); Lyman Hall (0-4-0)

Notre Dame-West Haven 14, Guilford 1

Kevi Milleski hit a two-run home run and Nick Bracale added two hits and two RBIs to lead the Green Knights to an SCC win. Matt Prete earned the win for Notre-Dame, allowing one run on three hits over five innings.

SOFTBALL

Haddam-Killingworth 7, Old Lyme 1



Bella Richwine had three hits, including two home runs, scored three runs and drove in four to lead the Cougars to a Shoreline Conference win. Ivy McNiel chipped in with three hits and two RBIs for the Cougars (6-0).

Haddam-Killingworth 1 0 3 0 0 3 0 — 7 14 0 Old Lyme 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1 4 1

Batteries: Haddam-Killingworth—and Madison LaTouche; Old Lyme—and Paige Kolesnik HR: H—Richwine (2).

Team records: Haddam-Killingworth (6-0); Old Lyme (2-2)

Seymour 12, Derby 0

Erin Lifrieri pitched a no-hitter, striking out four and walking one, to lead the Wildcats to an NVL win. Alyssa Johnson hit a solo home run and Kiley Regan had a hit and scored two runs for the Wildcats.

Seymour 6 6 0 0 0 0 — 12 5 0 Derby 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 0 1

Batteries: Seymour—Erin Lifrieri (3-0) and Lily Desautels; Derby—Olivia Ruggiero (0-1) HR: S—Johnson.

Team records: Seymour (5-0-0); Derby (0-2-0)

Comments: Lily Desautels and Shea McDaniel each had a hit for Seymour.

West Haven 14, Guilford 7

Guilford 0 0 2 5 0 0 0 — 7 9 4 West Haven 2 3 0 3 2 0 4 — 14 15 0

Batteries: Guilford—and Addison Smith; West Haven—and Holley Waibell

Masuk 14, Immaculate 1

Immaculate 000 10X X—1 3 0

Masuk 002 39X X—14 11 1

Records: Immaculate 3-1, Masuk 5-0. Batteries: I—Emily Rorick (L) and Sara MacKinnon—Kathryn Gallant (W) and Isabel Viglione. BB: Emily Rorick6 2, Kathryn Gallant 1 SO: Emily Rorick 8, Kathryn Gallant 12 Highlights: MASUK—Katie Welch went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple, and an RBI. Sarah Falcone went 2-for-3 with 2 singles and 2 RBIs. Natalie Lieto had a homerun with 3 RBIs. Ella Bunovsky went 2-for-3 with a single, a triple, and 4 RBIs. Julia Boyle went 2-for-3 with a single, a triple, and 3 RBIs. Isabel Viglione and Kat Gallant each had singles. IMMACULATE-Sarah McKinnon and Gabby Yamoah each had triples and Julianna Chronakas had an RBI single.

BOYS LACROSSE

Amity 15, Hamden 0

Amity (3-0-0) 6 3 3 3 — 15 Hamden (0-2-0) 0 0 0 0 — 0

Shots: Amity 29, Hamden 6

Amity (3-0-0)

Goals: Brendan Smith 3, Chris Oko 2, Patrick Coughlin 3, Jack Coughlin, Colby O’Connor, Drew Aronin 2, Tyson Aksoy, Brown Dave. Assists: Jack Coughlin, Colby O’Connor 3, Drew Aronin, Tyson Aksoy. Saves: Matt Hoddinott 3.

Hamden (0-2-0)

Saves: Elias Hnini 14.

Foran 12, Sheehan 8

Chris Adkins had five goals and an assist and Joey Honcz added a goal and four assists to lead the Lions to their SCC win. Eli Gomes and Andrew Kupson each added two goals and an assist for the Lions. Garrett Harrison had two goals and an assist for the Titans.

Foran (3-2-0) 3 2 4 3 — 12 Sheehan (2-1-0) 1 1 3 3 — 8

Shots: Foran 34, Sheehan 26

Foran

Goals: Christian Piscitelli, Eli Gomes 2, Andrew Kupson 2, Jack Cushman, Joey Honcz, Chris Adkins 5. Assists: Christian Piscitelli, Eli Gomes, Andrew Kupson, Joey Honcz 4, Chris Adkins. Saves: Simon Collette 8.

Sheehan

Goals: Justin Williams 2, Luke Rutkowski 2, Garrett Harrison 2, Tanner Drobish, Apollo Dubuc. Assists: Garrett Harrison, Tanner Drobish 2. Saves: Jacob Shook 7.

Staples 9, Greenwich 6

Henry Dodge won 15 out of 18 on faceoffs, Charlie Howard scored three goals and JP Kosakowski made 13 saves in the third quarter to lead Staples. Tyler Clark added a goal and three assists, and Ryan Thompson scored two goals for Staples.

Shelton 7, Guilford 6

Jared Sedlock scored three goals and added four assists to lead the Gaels. Joey Thompson added three goals and CJ Turco one. Jeff Wojtowicz and Jacob Clarke combined for 10 saves. Guilford was led by Tom Ring and Aiden McDermott, who each had two goals.

BOYS TENNIS

Branford 7, Shelton 0 ((at Shelton): Singles: 1. Josh Berdon def. Carson Rhodes, (6-2)(6-0); 2. Matt Gandioso def. Suhaas Nadella, (6-4)(7-6); 3. William Mollow def. Archit Bhargava, (6-3)(6-0); 4. Declan Ross def. Edward Granados, (6-0)(6-0); Doubles: 1. Justin Fatheree & Alec Aceves Acosta def. Jack Parkes & Jack Mackniak, (6-3)(1-6)(10-4); 2. Ayush Sharma & Luke Baylis def. Ben Rhodes & Adam Klein, (5-7)(4-6); 3. Matt Law & Adam Albrecht def. Ryan Ouloul & Jasper Southam, (6-4)(6-0). Records: Branford 1-4; Shelton 0-6.

Brunswick 7, Hopkins 0: Singles: 1) Aidan Reilly def. Teo Bortan 6-2, 6-1; 2) Will Monahan def. John Hui 6-1, 6-0; 3) Lorenzo Gunningham def. Jay Dusza 6-1, 6-3; 4) Edward Nagler def. Andy Toft 6-2, 6-2; Doubles: 1) Matt Russell/Santos Gunningham def. Jeremy Pennington/Johnny Guo 6-1, 6-2; 2) Spencer Segura/Nick Enrico def. Matthew DeLaurentis/Luke Brennan 6-4, 7-6; 3) Johnny Riehl/Whit Brewer def. Lucio Kombo/Logan Matthews 6-0, 6-4. Team records: Brunswick: 2-1, Hopkins, 1-1.

East Haven 5, Wilbur Cross 2: Singles: Jacob Martin def. Gabe Olszewski 6-1, 6-0; Mat Divito def. Lily Goren 6-0, 6-0; Mateusz Wiszniewski def. Osiana Brown 6-0, 6-0; Youngin Kim def. Justin Donnelly 6-1, 7-5; Doubles: Devon Lopez & Oliver Kabel def. Paulette Jara & Jshawn Ogarro 6-0, 6-0; Matt Battaglino & Oliver Gonzalez def. Danny Sifuentes & Natalie Quiroz-Duran 6-0, 6-0; Minh Trinh & Dom Montouri def. Jacqueline Hernandez & Karen Tan 6-0, 6-0. Team records: WC 0-4; EH 1-2.

Foran 4, Hamden 3 (at Milford): Singles: Nico Esposito (Foran) def. Quinn Northrup (Hamden), 6-2, 7-5; Brian Oppenheim (Hamden) def. Arush Puri (Foran), 6-3, 2-6, 6-2; Nolan Jermain (Hamden) def. Jared O’Sullivan (Foran), 6-2, 2-6, 6-2; Ryan Purviance (Foran) def. Josh Alexander (Hamden), 6-2, 7-5; Doubles: Danny Abate and Danny Ruano (Foran) def. Ivan-Himenes Flores and Will Schrier (Hamden), 6-4, 4-6, 6-3; Maddox Galagher-Cho and Paras Dodd (Hamden) def. Kevin Huang and Keith Pokornowski (Foran), 6-4, 6-4; Josh Cummings and Steven Mingrone (Foran) def. Forfeit (Lyman Hall). Records: Foran 5-0; Hamden 2-3.

Hand 6 vs Xavier 1: Singles: Matt Fuffo (X) Def Sebastain Lowey (DH) 6-3 6-1 David Levchenko (DH) Def Owen Ou 6-4 6-1 Elliot Booth(DH) Def.Finn Dowler 6-0 6-3 Max Gulla(DH) Def. Lukas Simao 6-0 6-0. Doubles: Reilly Vejar/ Will DeCharbet (DH) DefA,ex Schumann/ Chris Jacy 6-0 6-0 Will Funa /Matt Vetter(DH) Def Jack Nowosao / Will Webb 6-1 6-0 John VanOstenbridge / Patrick Hennessey (DH) Def. Scott Paul / Tim Gagliano 6-1 6-3.

Sheehan 6, West Haven 1 (at West Haven): Singles: Punar Garani (WH) def. Avery Solan (S) 7-5, 4-6, 10-7. Kalen Boman (S) def. Benjamin Sager (WH) 6-2, 6-1. John Womelsdorf (S) def. Abdel Mohamednoor (WH) 6-3, 6-0. Satvik Agnihotram (S) def. Mustansir Jamalee (WH) 6-0, 6-0; Doubles: Matt Carboni and Jadin Kapoer (S) def. Murtaza Amjad and Ahmed Mohamednour (WH) 6-1, 6-2. Conner Duffy and Travis Karosi (S) def. Chris Leum and Robert Vets (WH) 6-0, 6-2. Vraj Patel and Brennan Lagasse (S) def. Valentin Diaz and Yousef Mohamed (WH) 6-2. 6-1. Team records: West Haven 0-4, Sheehan 4-1.

GIRLS TENNIS

Amity 7, Mercy 0 (at Wesleyan). Singles: Kiley Pickens (A) def. Abby Weaver (M) 6-0, 6-0; Bell Sicignano (A) def. Lila Cerritelli (M) 6-1, 6-0; Adithi Wijesekera (A) def. Tins Yan (M) 6-1, 6-0; Alex Marinesco (A) def. Harper Carlson (M) 6-0, 6-2 Doubles: Sydney Pitter-Eesha Acharya (A) def. Bella Bartolomei- Kat Antico (M)6-1, 6-0; Anuska Acharya- Kyah Francis (A) def. Helen Yang- Maggie McCormack (M), 6-0, 6-0; Jeu Xu- Marissa Urda (A) def. Ava Cedillo- Milana Koji, 6-3, 6-0. Team records: A 4-0, M 1-3.

Westbrook 5, Coginchaug 2 (at Westbrook): Singles — 1S: Piper Remillad (C) def. Julia Farnoli (WK) 6-0,6-2; 2S: Gianni Salisbury (WK) def. Maggie Ross (C) 6-0,6-0; 3S: Ava Ciarcia (WK) def. Kareena Patel (C) 7-5,6-4; 4S: Jami Sacco (WK) def. Alex Nick (C) 6-0,6-1; Doubles — 1D: Lena Kozik and Bella Orozco (C) def. Bree Koplas ans Xan Zanzalari (WK) 6-4,6-4; 2D: Adriana Stranieri and Olivia Palumbo (WK) def. Grace Hinsch and Megan Mancarella (C) 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-2), 6-2; 3D: Caroline Dias and Sophia Rutkis (WK) def. Taylor and Diya (C) 6-0,6-1.

BOYS GOLF

Branford 180, Amity 182 (The Tradition Golf Club at Oak Lane (Par 36)) Medalist– Brett Chodos, 41 (Amity), Matthias Labritz, 46, Gurshaan Sidhu, 47, Ethan McDaniel, 48. Branford– Finn Thompson, 44, Billy Linder, 44, Keegan Lalonde, 46, Justin Acquarulo, 46. Team Records: Branford 2-1, Amity 1-1.

Cheshire 172, Law 208 (at Orange Hills CC par 35): Law — Anthony DiFederico 48, Jaden Archuleta 48, Joe Mester 57, Mike Chesson 55; Cheshire — AJ Depaolo 43, Jack Brewster 40, Riley Brabant 43, Chris Scaffone 46. Team records: Law 0-3, Cheshire 3-0.

Fairfield Prep 167, Hamden 206 ( at Brooklawn CC Par 36): Fairfield Prep — Mark Valus 40, Mike Rothberg 41, Will Huntington 42, Jack Gifford 44; Hamden — Kellen Sargolini 49, Craig Cesare 50, Ryan Shane 52, John Ganacheau 55. Team records Fairfield Prep 3-1, 2-1 SCC); Hamden 0-4.

Old Saybrook 194, Haddam-Killingworth 226: Old Saybrook (1-3) — Garrett Brady 47, Joe SInibaldo 66, Drew Kulmann 46 (medal), Jacob Speed 48, Rylan Murphy 53; Haddam-Killingworth — Andrew Fleig 51, Declan Kessler 59, Gabe Barile 52, Nick Pach, Bryce O’Linn.

Seymour 225, Woodland 238: Medalist Ryan Buaiffero-41. Seymour — Ty Yakawych 47,PJ Heinz 55,Maddie Gaynor 60, Kaitlin Sobin 63; Woodland — Buaiferro 41,Aden Ianniruberto 65,Nick Sciaretto 66,Skylar Difonzo 66. Team records: Seymour 2-1 Woodland 0-3.

Sheehan 196, East Haven 204 Hillhouse 241: Medalist: Anthony DeFilio – Sheehan- 46.Sheehan: Anthony DeFilio 46, Billy Totz 49, Ben DiTota 50, Giada Izzo 51; East Haven: Mike Savo 47, Ian Reynolds 48, Ethan Roach 54, Norah Rome 55; Hillhouse: Jaheim Sewell 52, Ahmad Alzowabi 58, Damarly Barrett 65, Joel Segui Jr. 66. Team records: Sheehan 4-0, East Haven 5-2, Hillhouse 0-6.

BOYS TRACK

Hand 109, Sheehan 41: 4 x 800 9:09.7 Hand(Hilmer, Delgtaut, Genther, Parthasarthy); 4 x 100 44.5 Sheehan (Jelan Kollie, Paul Burkett ,Lucas Leon, Ryan villano; 110 hu 18.1 Jocab McGeary, Hand; 100m 10.7 Joshua Stewart, Hand; 1600 4:46.9 Jack O’Keefe, Hand; 400 53.1 Paul Burkett, She,; 300 hu 45.2 jacob McGeary, Hand; 200m 23.5 Ryan villano, She; 3200 10:14 Jack OKeefe, Hand; 4 x 400 3:43.2 Hand (Odynec, Hoffman, Zuconi, Parthasarthy); shot 38’8 Aiden McCabe Hand; ; discus 93′ 8 Sander Cosela Hand; javelin 120’1 Byce Myers Hand; high jump 5′ 4 Jacob McGeary, Hand; pole vault 12′ 6 Bryce Myers, Hand; Long Jump 18′ 9″ Paul Burkett, She; triple jump 33′ 11 Rob Patterson, Hand.

Masuk 98 Bunnell 52 (at Monroe): Long jump NIck Saccu M 16-9, Pole Vault Andrew Moreno M 8-0, High Jump Jake Rosati M 5-2, 4×800 (Vinny Fabrize, Armand Fabrize, Dom Pusseo. Mario Oliva) B 9:39, 4×100 (Jake Dellapiano, Brendan Dauk, Lucas Shamas, Ethan Palmich) M 47.5, 100 Saccu M 11.4, 110H Maurice Nari B 19.4, Jav Jakob Orechino B 115-5, 1600 Stuart Malone M 5:19, TJ Moreno M 30-9, 400 John Gulish B 52,6, 300H Mike Edgar M 47,2, 800 Kyle Mulloy M 2:27, 200 Saccu M 23.7, 3200 Olivia B 10:57, SP Rosati M 37-9, 4×400 (A. Fabrize, Lianus, Francis, Ortega) B 4:17. Team reords: Masuk 1-1; Bunnell 1-1.

Shelton 81, Law 68: 4×800 relay: Shelton, 9:14.5; 4×100 relay: Jonathan Law, 44.8 seconds; 110 hurdles: Jackson Warters (Jonathan Law), 16.1 seconds; 100m: Naheim Washington (Jonathan Law), 11.3 seconds; Javelin: Tim Santos (Shelton), 133 feet; Long Jump: Joe Savino (Shelton), 18’9 feet; 1600m: Aidan O’Grady (Shelton), 5:08.9; 400m: Jason Lorant (Shelton), 52 seconds; Shot Put: Gary Schulte (Jonathan Law), 39’7 feet; 800m: William Rodrigues (Shelton), 2:16.1; High Jump: Ari Papademtriou (Shelton). 5’8 feet; 300 hurdles: Jackson Warters (Jonathan Law), 44.8 seconds; 200m: Dan Herr (Jonathan Law), 24.9 seconds; Triple Jump: Naheim Warters (Jonathan Law), 38.5 seconds; 3200m: William Rodrigues (Shelton), 10:19.2; Discus: Gary Schulte (Jonathan Law), 94.8 feet; 4×400: Shelton, 4:08; Pole Vault: Arvin Islam, 8’6 feet.

Cheshire 99, Guilford 28: 4×800 Cheshire (Robert DiNatalie, Tyler Caron, Daniel D’Sousa, Ryan Farrell

09:13.5; 4×100 Cheshire (Stephan Anton, Ethan Lin, Jayden Reid, Colin Brown) 56.3; 100 Cheshire Colin Brown 10.8; 1600 Cheshire Ryan Farrell 04:46.1; 400 Cheshire Tyler Caron 56.7; 300 H Guilford Carson Tosta 47.3; 800 Guilford Thomas Gregory 02:14.4; 200 Cheshire Colin Brown 22.7; 3200 Cheshire Ryan Farrell 09:59.5; 4×400 Cheshire Ethan Gonzalez, Owen Fergeson, Tyler Caron, Ryan Farrell) 03:47.2; Javelin Cheshire Lucas Riccitelli 92-10.0; Discus Cheshire Lucas Riccitelli 85-2.0; Shot Put Cheshire Lucas Riccitelli 26-6.25; Long Jump Cheshire Colin Brown 18-5.5; Triple Jump Cheshire Lucas Riccitelli 33-8.5; High Jump Cheshire Jayden Reid 5-0.0

GIRLS TRACK

Lauralton Hall 101, Branford 44 (at Branford): 4×800: LH 12:33, 4×100 Branford(Sara Nwagboli, Katie Laska, Sam Burzynski, Joelle Budz) 57.6, 100H K. Baisley ( LH) 21.7, 100 J. Budz ( Branford) 13.9, 1600 K.Jones (LH) 5:38, 400 Katie Laska (Branford) 74.1, Javelin: Jen Hincapie ( Branford) 68- 11, Long Jump: Wiśniewski ( LH) 13- 7, 300H: K. Baisley ( LH) 56.2, 800: Kelly Jones (LH) 2:34.6, 200: J. Budz ( Branford) 29.2, 3200: Cook (LH) 13:30, Shot Put: Jen Hincapie ( Branford) 24-5, High Jump: K.Baisley (LH) 4-4, Triple Jump: White ( LH) 27-10, Discus: Julia Zapadke ( LH) 59-11, Pole Vault: Ashley Duong( Branford) 6-6, 4×400 Lauralton Hall ( Jones, L.Baisley, K. Baisley, WIsnieski) 4:44. Team records: Branford 0-1.

Law 96, Shelton 54: 4×800 relay: Jonathan Law, 10:55.6; 4×100 relay: Jonathan Law, 53.7 seconds; 100 hurdles: Caden Simpson (Jonathan Law), 17.7 seconds; 100m: Sydney Simpson (Jonathan Law), 13.3 seconds; Javelin: Emma Savoie (Jonathan Law), 67’9 feet; Long Jump: Sydney Simpson (Jonathan Law), 14’4 feet; 1600m: Claire Morton (Jonathan Law), 6:17.8; 400m: Katie Konariski (Jonathan Law), 64.5 seconds; Shot Put: Rebekah Hurlbert (Shelton), 27’8 feet; 800m: Eria Rodriguez (Jonathan Law), 2:45.7; High Jump: Katie Stockal (Jonathan Law). 4’4 feet; 300 hurdles: Caden Simpson (Jonathan Law), 54.6 seconds; 200m: Sydney Simpson (Jonathan Law), 28.3 seconds; Triple Jump: N/A; 3200m: Greta Parkes (Shelton), 12:39.8; Discus: Rebeka Hurlbert (Shelton), 81’9 feet; 4×400: Jonathan Law, 4:42.3; Pole Vault: Aida Ouloul (Shelton ) 7’6 feet.

Guilford 89.5, Cheshire 61.5: 4 x 800m (Guilford Moira Kellaher, Alexa Suchy, Clara Laughlin, Julia Antony), 10:46.1; 4 x 100m Guilford (Kailyn Scott, Ava Pascarella, Maddie Antony, Eliza Hastings), 57.6; 4 x 400m Cheshire (Emma Lepisto, Caroline O’Dea, Cat Palma,Kira Zawalich), 4:39.3; 100m H Cheshire Kira Zawalich; 100m Cheshire Kira Zawalich 13.1; 1600m Guilford Alexa Suchy 5:50.9; 400m Guilford Kailyn Scott 68.9; 300m Hurdles Cheshire Kira Zawalich 51.2; 800m Guilford Moira Kellaher 2:58.9; 200m Cheshire Samantha Mudry 30.0; 3200m Guilford Julia Antony 11:24.4; Long Jump Guilford Zoe McClure 13’ 8-1/2”; Triple jump Guilford Zoe McClure 30’ 6”; High Jump Guilford Jadyn Weik 4’ 6”; Pole Vault Cheshire Arjanne Joseph 6’6”; Javelin Cheshire Emily Curtis 76-6; Shot Cheshire Caitlyn Cienki 22-5 1/4; Discus Guilford Nora Amer 58-7

Sheehan 123, Hand 25: 4 x 800 10:56.7 Hand (Steffen, Virgulto, Burch, Arroyo); 4 x 100 50.2 Sheehan (Clarisse Aminawung, Avery Winters, Ali Villano, Patrice Mansfield); 100 hu Clarisse Aminawung 17.5; 100m 13.2 Patrice Mansfield, She; 1600m 5:37.7 Lizzy Brown, She; 400m 64.7 Maya Wresien, She; 300hu 51.6 Clarisse Ainawung, She; 800m 2:37 Olivia Platt, she; 200m 26.7 Avery Winters, She; 3200m 11:03 Anna Steffen, Hand; 4 x 400 4:24.3 She (Aminawung, Wresien, Winters, Mansfield; javelin 76′ 2 Maddie DiPasquale, She; shot 33′ 9.75 Daela Jagrosse, She; discus 88′ 5 Maddie DiPasquale, She; High Jump 4′ 10 Olivia Zdunel, Hand; Pole Vault 9′ 6 Erin Brennan, She; Long Jump 16′ 9 Eran Brennan, She; Triple Jump 35′ 2.5 Erin Brennan, She.