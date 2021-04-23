Thursday’s Schools Roundup

Fairfield Prep coach Rudy Mauritz earned his 200th career win on Thursday with his team’s 7-3 victory over Sheehan in Fairfield on Thursday.

Trailing by a run going into the bottom of the fifth, the Jesuits scored five runs in the inning to take the lead for good. Mauritz became the head coach for the 2006 season, succeeding his former coach Ed Rowe.

James Aselta’s two-out two RBI single in the bottom of the fifth capped off the biggest inning for the Jesuits. Matt Sawyer had three hits for the Jesuits. Sheehan’s Anthony Romano had two RBIs in the loss, one on an RBI single and another on an RBI hit by pitch.

The teams combined for 20 walks in the game (Sheehan walked 12 times, Fairfield Prep eight).

Hamden 7, Lyman Hall 4: Cody Colon had two hits, including a home run, with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Green Dragons to an SCC win. Zach Ranney had two hits and two RBIs for the Trojans.

Notre Dame-West Haven 14, Guilford 1: Kevi Milleski hit a two-run home run and Nick Bracale added two hits and two RBIs to lead the Green Knights to an SCC win. Matt Prete earned the win for Notre-Dame, allowing one run on three hits over five innings.

Oxford 15, Ansonia 5: Tyler LaRocque had three hits and three runs scored to lead Oxford to an NVL win. Matt Blackwell led the Chargers with three hits and three RBIs.

Seymour 12, Derby 7: Seymour came back from a 7-4 deficit with a six-run fourth inning capped by a three-run home run by John Debarber in the Wildcats’ NVL win. Cody Fleischer led the Red Raiders with two hits, two RBIs and a run scored..

Softball

Haddam-Killingworth 7, Old Lyme 1: Bella Richwine had three hits, including two home runs, scored three runs and drove in four to lead the Cougars to a Shoreline Conference win. Ivy McNiel chipped in with three hits and two RBIs for the Cougars (6-0).

Seynour 12, Derby 0: Erin Lifrieri pitched a no-hitter, striking out four and walking one, to lead the Wildcats to an NVL win. Alyssa Johnson hit a solo home run and Kiley Regan had a hit and scored two runs for the Wildcats.

Boys lacrosse

Foran 12, Sheehan 8: Chris Adkins had five goals and an assist and Joey Honcz added a goal and four assists to lead the Lions to their SCC win. Eli Gomes and Andrew Kupson each added two goals and an assist for the Lions. Garrett Harrison had two goals and an assist for the Titans.