Thursday’s roundup: Fairfield Prep, Cheshire girls earn decisive lacrosse wins

BASEBALL
Coginchaug 9, North Branford 0
|
North Branford
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
2
|
3
|
Coginchaug
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
x
|
—
|
9
|
10
|
0
Batteries: North Branford—Mike Virginelli (0-2), Jeremy Bunnell (4), John Onofrio (6) and Garrett; Coginchaug—Mach (2-0), Conner Willett (7) and Mike Garofalo
2B: C—Pascarelli, Willett.
Team records: North Branford (6-2-0); Coginchaug (7-1-0)
Comments: Mach and Willet combined on a two-hitter for Coginchaug. Pascarelli went 3-for-4 with three RBIs.
Fairfield Prep 13, Cheshire 3
|
Fairfield Prep
|
2
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
—
|
13
|
15
|
2
|
Cheshire
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
3
|
5
|
3
Batteries: Fairfield Prep—Jon Fallacaro (1-0), A Lanzillotti (7) and Jack Arcamone; Cheshire—Michael Bankowski (0-1), M. Mercaldi (3), Ryan Camp (5), Chris Leddy (7) and Ian Wirtz
2B: FP—Sawyer (4); C—Scialabba (2). 3B: FP—D’Elia.
Team records: Fairfield Prep (3-0-0); Cheshire (1-5-0)
Comments: Sawyer went 5-for-5, including four doubles, with five RBIs and D’Elia went 3-for-5 with two RBIs for Fairfield Prep. Scialabba doubled twice for Cheshire.
SOFTBALL
Masuk 17, Kolbe Cathedral 1
Kolbe Cathedral 100 000 X—1 3 0
Masuk 202 355 X—17 13 0
Records: Kolbe Cathedral 0-7, Masuk 8-0. Batteries: KC—Tatiana Martinez (L) and Carolyn Marcano M—Casey Halliday (W), Britney Berg and Isabel Viglione. BB: Tatiana Martinez 8, Casey Halliday 1 SO: Tatiana Martinez 3, Casey Halliday 8 Highlights: MASUK—Natalie Lieto went 3-for-3 with 2 doubles, a homerun, and 4 RBIs. Jacie Hall went 2-for-4 with 2 doubles and a RBI. Casey Halliday went 2-for-4 with a single, a triple, and 2 RBIs. Julia Boyle had 2 singles and 5 RBis. Britney Berg had a double and Katie Welch and Kat Gallant each singled. KC-Carolyn Marcano went 2-for-3 with a double and a single. Tiffany Serrano had a single.
Sheehan 10, Shelton 4
|
Shelton
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
4
|
7
|
0
|
Sheehan
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
6
|
1
|
0
|
—
|
10
|
11
|
2
Batteries: Shelton—Julia Krijgsman (2-1) and Jackie Jenco; Sheehan—Jada Math (1-2) and Ryen Wolcheski
2B: S—Cyr (2). 3B: S—Kiman, Leone.
Team records: Shelton (4-4-0); Sheehan (1-3-0)
Wilbur Cross 12, Branford 6
|
Wilbur Cross
|
0
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
5
|
—
|
12
|
13
|
3
|
Branford
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
—
|
6
|
12
|
4
Batteries: Wilbur Cross—Amanda Lockwood (1-1) and Vega; Branford—Marzia Johnson (0-2), Izzy Michaud (6) and Paige Richardson
Team records: Wilbur Cross (1-2-0); Branford (0-5-0)
Comments: Case and Vega had three hits apiece for Wilbur Cross.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Jonathan Law 18, Shelton 11
|
Shelton (0-3-0)
|
0
|
7
|
0
|
4
|
—
|
11
|
Jonathan Law (2-1-0)
|
0
|
8
|
0
|
10
|
—
|18
Shots: Shelton 25, Jonathan Law 24
Shelton (0-3-0)
Goals: Rachel Dillon 7, Santa, Vasser 2, Bretan. Assists: Santa, Vasser. Saves: #30 6.
Jonathan Law (2-1-0)
Goals: Ella Jambor 3, Lindsay Konlian 7, Maya Rosado 3, Hailey Boyle 3, Jordyn Konlian 2. Assists: Ella Jambor 3, Hailey Boyle, Jordyn Konlian. Saves: Bridget Bennett 12.
Cheshire 21, North Haven 2
|
North Haven (1-2-0)
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
2
|
Cheshire (5-2-0)
|
8
|
13
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
21
Shots: North Haven 8, Cheshire 36
North Haven (1-2-0)
Goals: Sophia Dorio, Eliza O’Connor. Saves: Hannah Sommer 9.
Cheshire (5-2-0)
Goals: Taylor Warburton 5, Alex Lucas, Hannah Merritt, Ava Harris, Ava Matikowski 2, Lauren Samela 2, Sophia Surato, Taya Buntin, Raegan Bailey 5, Claire Dempsey, Izzy Dziura. Assists: Taylor Warburton 4, Alex Lucas 2, Lauren Samela, Taya Buntin, Raegan Bailey 2. Saves: Audrey Bronson 4.
New Fairifled16, Notre Dame 1
NEW FAIRFIELD 11 5 — 16
NOTRE DAME 0 1 — 1
Records: New Fairfield (5-0), Notre Dame (0-7)
Scoring: NF – Heather Clark 3 goals 1 assist, Jordan Siemonsen 2g 1a, Gwenyth Enright 2, Ella Liebel 2g, Reagan Tenaglia 2g, Colleen Rattigan 2g, Kelly DeBellis 1g, Madelyn Breitbeil 1g, Carly Billings 1g; ND – Isabella Chimento 1g
Goalies: NF – Grace Fritzche (8 saves); ND – Josephine Elliott (4 saves), Kaylee Daniele (5 saves), Ava Wojnarowski (1 save)
Shots: NF – 26; ND – 13
BOYS LACROSSE
Fairfield Prep 17, Shelton 1
(At Shelton)
F. Prep 2 8 3 4 — 17
Shelton 0 0 0 1 — 1
Goals: FP — Peter Grandolpho 4, Tim Shannehen 4, Kyle Steveson 2, Aiden Derby 2, Luke Lombardo 2, Askel Sather, Michael Stevenson, Mason Whitney ; S — Jared Sedlock.
Assists: FP — Peter Grandolpho 2, Tim Shannehen 2, Kyle Steveson 2, Aiden Derby 2, Luke Lombardo; S — Reilly Brennan.
Saves: FP —Sam Cargill 4; S — Jeff Wojtowicz 8, Jacob Clarke 2.
Shots: FP — 28; S — 11
BOYS GOLF
Fairfield Prep 152, Guilford 174
(at Madison CC, par 35). Medalist: Mike Rothberg (FP), 35. Prep: Will Huntington 37, Charlie Duffy 39, Joe McCormick 41. Guilford: Miguel Pearce 39, Leo Hergan 42, Pete Keanna 45, Shane Markle 48. Records: FP 6-1 (4-1 SCC Division I); G 2-4.
Portland 163, Valley Regional 222
(at Portland GC). Co-medalists: Luke Stennett (P) and Joe LaMalfa (P), 40. Portland: Nick Matera 41, Quinn Lapinski 42, Ben Lucas 43. Valley: Kevin King 49, Zack Figuenick 61, Gavid Filacchione 66, Jake Castellano 53, Tyler Roel 59.
Masuk 158, Brookfield 172
Masuk: Colin Abbott 39, John McIntyre 39, Alex Giugno 40, Justin Carriero 40, Trevor Scholz 49. Brookfield: Tyler O’Connor 40, Justin Fedigan 40, Chaz Hiatrides 46, Tim Whitlock 46 Nate Schmitt 47
GIRLS TRACK
Lyman Hall 75, Foran 74
(At Wallingford). 4×800 relay: Foran (14:28); 4×100 relay: Foran (58.0); 110 hurdles: Grady (LH) 18.8; 100: Ava Steigbigel (Foran) 14.1; M. Grady (LH) 99.8; long jump Ellercy C (LH) 13.2; 1600 Emma Tommell (LH) 6:15; 400: Arezoo Ghazagh (Foran) 67.7; shot put Kailey (LH) 25.4; 800 Arezoo Ghazagh (Foran) 2:21; high jump Campbell (LH) 4’2; 300 hurdles McCan (LH) 58.2; 200 McCan (LH) 32.1; triple jump E. Campbell (LH) 29.11; 3200 M. Jackson (LH) 13:52; discus Kailey (LH) 82.1; pole vault Ava Steigbigel (Foran) 8’6; 4×400 relay: Team (Foran) 5:40. Records: Lyman Hall 1-2, Foran 0-3.
BOYS V0LLEYBALL
Shelton 3, Pomperaug 0
Game scores: Shelton 25-17, 25-9, 25-7. Pomperaug stats: Ryan Kania- 3 kills 7 aces 7 digs, Dylan Mantes 3 digs. Shelton stats: Brandon Acervida- 17 digs, Nate Foss- 3 aces 8 digs, Mike Kiwak- 3 aces 7 kills 8 digs. Record: Shelton 7-0.