Thursday’s roundup: Staples boys hand No. 10 St. Joseph first loss

BOYS BASKETBALL
Staples 67, St. Joseph 58
Derek Sale posted a game-high 26 points for the Staples boys basketball team, which handed 10th-ranked St. Joseph its first loss Thursday night in a FCIAC contest at Trumbull.
Chris Zajac added 11 points for the Wreckers (10-1). Jason James scored 20 points to lead the Cadets (11-1).
St. Joseph (8-1)
17
12
8
21
—
58
Staples
15
17
9
26
—
67
St. Joseph (8-1)
Glenn Manigault 4 1 2-4 13, Jason James 5 2 4-6 20, Tom Shannon 3 0 0-0 6, Carsen Arkay-Leliever 1 0 0-0 2, Derek Long 5 1 2-3 15, Eli Newby 1 0 0-0 2
Staples (1-0)
Lucas Basich 0 2 1-2 7, Derek Sale 5 4 4-6 26, Caleb Tobias 3 0 2-3 8, Ryan Thompson 2 0 4-6 8, Clarke 1 0 0-0 2, Zajac 4 0 3-4 11, Murphy 2 0 1-1 5
Wilton 59, Ludlowe 48
Ludlowe
Connor Lawlor 1 0-0 2 Patrick Galusha 0 0-0 0 Alex Vlandis 9 0-0 15 Charlie Began 2 1-4 6 James Mockler 5 2-2 13 Erik Leonard 5 0-1 10 Stephen Keating 1 0-0 2 Sean Mockler 0 0-0 0 Matt Vivona 0 0-0 0 Cooper Dailey 0 0-0 0 Ronny Labraciano 0 0-0 0 Tate Mahoney 0 0-0 0 Total: 20 3-7 49
Wilton
Parker Woodring 0 0-0 0 James McKiernan 2 6-6 11 Josh White 5 0-0 14 Kevin Hyzy 5 2-2 16 Trevor Martines 4 2-2 12 Spencer Liston 0 1-2 1 Benjamin Wiener 1 0-0 2 Zarius Eusebe 1 0-0 3 Total: 18 11-12 59
Three-Pointers: L – Vlandis 3, Began, J Mockler; W – Hyzy 4, White 4, Martines 2, McKiernan, Eusebe
Danbury 70, Trumbull 59
Trumbull 10 15 7 27 — 59
Danbury 14 13 14 29 — 70
Trumbull
Ray Vicente 0 0-0 0 Mileeq Green 4 3-3 11 Lance Walsh 2 0-0 5 Connor Johnston 6 4-6 18 Sage Gatling 0 0-2 0 Isaac Berkowitz 0 1-2 1 CHristian Sanders 0 0-0 0 Johnny McCain 4 2-2 13 Sebastian Mettelus 0 0-1 0 Luca Antonio 3 0-0 0 Sean Racette 2 0-0 4 Alex Berntsen 0 0-0 0 Jake Gruttadauria 0 1-2 0 Totals 21 11-18 59
Danbury
Charnez Perkins 4 0-0 8 Kevin Vidmar 13 3-4 30 Christian Nalbatian 3 1-2 12 Nick Smith 3 0-2 6 Cushan Perkins 3 0-0 6 Cameron Perkins 3 1-2 8 Ja’shon Little 1 0-0 2 Kobe Caban 0 0-0 0 Christian Jeffers 0 1-2 1 Totals 30 6-12 70
3 Pointers: McCain 3, Walsh 1, Nalbatian 2, Vidmar 1, Ca Perkins 1
Cheshire 60, Shelton 51
Connor DeLaubell had 13 points to help Cheshire win its fourth straight game in a SCC home game. Vin DeFeo scored 32 points to lead the Gaels.
Shelton (2-9)
15
14
13
9
—
51
Cheshire (4-5)
14
17
11
18
—
60
Shelton (2-9)
Robert Correia 1 0 0-0 2, Gavin Rohlman 1 2 1-2 9, Vin Defeo 10 2 6-7 32, Randy Mones 2 0 2-6 6, Siomar Rodriguez 1 0 0-2 2
Cheshire (4-5)
Sincere Meyers 2 0 3-4 7, Brandon Mai 0 2 0-0 6, Luke Nieman 3 1 2-2 11, Connor DeLaubell 6 0 1-2 13, Jack Markakian 4 0 2-3 10, Yasha Laskin 2 1 2-2 9, E.J. Quint 1 0 0-1 2, S Cronin 1 0 0-0 2, Samson Portal 0 0 0-2 0
Morgan 69, Westbrook 47
Zach Johnson and Rob Zirlis both scored 17 points for Morgan, which remained undefeated in its Shoreline Conference victory at Clinton. Jack Naccarato and Joe Caslin both scored 15 points for Westbrook.
Westbrook
13
7
13
14
—
47
Morgan (10-0)
17
15
15
22
—
69
Westbrook
Brenden Engles 0 1 0-0 3, Joe Caslin 4 2 1-1 15, Jack Naccarato 3 2 3-3 15, Nick Palumbo 0 0 0-0 0, Brandon Naccarato 3 1 0-0 9, Ryan Engles 1 0 1-2 3, Sam Freeman 1 0 0-0 2
Morgan (10-0-0)
Zach Johnson 4 3 0-0 17, Rob Zirlis 8 0 1-4 17, Jason Cohen 1 4 0-0 14, Connor Duffy 2 0 2-2 6, Alex Fratamico 5 0 0-0 10, Drew Nye 0 1 0-0 3, Cooper Galdenzi 1 0 0-0 2
Valley Regional 65, Hale-Ray 42
James Marsden had 17 points and five rebounds and Sim
on Partyka added 13 points and seven assists for Valley Regional in a Shoreline Conference win at Deep River. Loudan Chupas scored 14 points to lead Hale-Ray.
Hale Ray
5
16
8
13
—
42
Valley Regional (6-4)
19
15
14
17
—
65
Hale Ray
Ross Kuluga 2 0 1-2 5, Loudan Chupas 3 1 5-7 14, Mamish Ciccorello 1 1 4-4 9, Miles Gagne 1 2 5-5 13, Bradon Lankrage 0 0 1-2 1, Avery Gugliotti 0 0 0-2 0
Valley Regional (6-4)
James Marsden 1 5 0-0 17, Simon Partyka 1 2 5-5 13, Saager Patel 2 0 1-2 5, Marcus SantaMaria 3 2 1-1 13, Keenan Pindar 1 0 0-0 2, Kyle Montecalvo 2 1 0-1 7, Brayden Shea 1 0 0-0 2, Tommy Burch 3 0 0-0 6
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Coginchaug 51, North Branford 46
Chloe Shafir scored 14 points for Coginchaug (7-3) in a Shoreline Conference victory at North Branford. Braden LeBeau and Marissa Ricardo each scored 12 points to pace the Thunderbirds (3-6).
Seymour 48, Ansonia 34
Kenzie Sirowich posted a double-double (21 points, 18 rebounds) for Seymour (8-1) in a NVL home win. Krystalee Fernandez scored 14 points to lead the Chargers (5-2).
Ansonia (4-2)
10
7
8
9
—
34
Seymour (8-1)
17
13
11
7
—
48
Ansonia (4-2)
JoJo Sanchez 0 1 0-0 3, Jayda Sanchez 1 1 0-0 5, Lilly Romanowski 2 0 0-0 4, Krystalee Fernandez 4 0 6-6 14, Kiara Swilling 1 1 3-4 8
Seymour (8-1)
Morgan Teodosio 3 0 6-8 12, Kenzie Sirowich 5 2 5-6 21, Alyssa Johnson 1 0 0-0 2, Kiley Drezek 1 2 5-6 13, Jacey Cosciello 0 0 0-1 0
Morgan 62, Old Lyme 27
Caeley Ayer scored 30 points and made six steals for Morgan in a Shoreline Conference win at Clinton. Jamie Sacco scored 20 points to lead the Wildcats.
BOYS HOCKEY
Cheshire 8, Guilford 4
Guilford (0-2)
2
2
0
—
4
Cheshire (1-4)
3
2
3
—
8
First Period: Cheshire Evan Vasiljevs goal (from Niklas Vasiljevs and Aidan Gaudet) 3:02; Cheshire Evan Vasiljevs goal (from Niklas Vasiljevs and Aidan Gaudet) 3:02; Guilford Michael Torre goal 3:53; Cheshire Evan Vasiljevs goal (from Niklas Vasiljevs and Michael Donatoi) 5:53; Cheshire Evan Vasiljevs goal (from Niklas Vasiljevs and Michael Donatoi) 5:53; Guilford William Petrick goal 12:36; Cheshire Aidan Gaudet goal (from Evan Vasiljevs and Lukas Sargolini) 13:26; Cheshire Aidan Gaudet goal (from Evan Vasiljevs and Lukas Sargolini) 13:26; Second Period: Guilford Steven Torrtora goal 5:07; Guilford Tom Ring goal 5:47; Cheshire Damon Zurolo goal (from Thor Novicelli and Will Gaudet) 8:09; Cheshire Damon Zurolo goal (from Thor Novicelli and Will Gaudet) 8:09; Cheshire Niklas Vasiljevs goal (from Michael Donato and Gabe Magriz) 8:35; Cheshire Niklas Vasiljevs goal (from Michael Donato and Gabe Magriz) 8:35; Third Period: Cheshire Michael Caron goal (from Gabe Magriz 2:14; Cheshire Michael Caron goal (from Gabe Magriz 2:14; Cheshire Rocco Ocone-Krause goal (from Gabe Magriz 5:29; Cheshire Rocco Ocone-Krause goal (from Gabe Magriz 5:29; Cheshire Evan Vasiljevs goal (from Michael Donato 14:24; Cheshire Evan Vasiljevs goal (from Michael Donato 14:24. Saves: Guilford Gavyn Litvyn 22 on 30 shots; Cheshire Amaan Chaudhry 16 on 20 shots.
BOYS SWIMMING
Hamden 103, Notre Dame-West Haven 75
200 Med Relay- ND (Mason Moore, Sean McDermott, Gavin Kanlong, Luke Beerli) 1:59.22; 200 Free- HHS- Lance Mendoza- 1:58.39; 200 IM- HHS- Jacob Ostapenko- 2:15.25; 50 Free- HHS- Nick Bennett- 23.37; 1M Dive- HHS- Jonah Heiser- 216.00; 100 Fly- HHS- J. Ostapenko- 1:04.15; 100 Free- HHS- Jeff Ahn- 54.83; 500 Free- HHS-Mendoza-5:30.39; 200 Free Relay- ND- (Wylan Jacheo, Jacob Sogueco, Beerli, Alex Ozonoff)- 1:48.15; 100 Back- HHS- Bennett- 56.40; 100 Breast- ND- McDermott- 1:06.68; 400 Free Relay- ND (Moore, Sogueco, McDermott, Ozonoff).
Indoor track
Hamden vs. Shelton
Girls: 55 Meter Dash: 1, Kozak, Audrey, Shelton, 7.66. 2, Diakhate, Mariama, Hamden, 7.79. 3, Ouloul, Aida, Shelton, 8.04. 600: 1, Lawrence-Riddell, Julia, Hamden, 1:54.07. 2, Ostrosky, Taylor, Shelton, 1:55.61. 3, Chen, Mia, Shelton, 1:56.23. 1600: 1, Franzese, Adriana, Shelton, 5:48.91. 2, Parkes, Greta, Shelton, 5:51.07. 3, Kirkendall, Georgia, Hamden, 6:23.27. 55 Meter Hurdles: 1, Kozak, Audrey, Shelton, 10.26. 2, Ouloul, Aida, Shelton, 10.30. 3, Falanga, Kayla, Shelton, 10.39. High Jump: 1, Kozak, Audrey, Shelton, 4-10. Pole Vault: 1, Porto, Susan, Shelton, 8-00. 2, Ouloul, Aida, Shelton, 7-06. 3, Porto, Elizabeth, Shelton, 7-00. Long Jump: 1, Diakhate, Mariama, Hamden, 16-11. 2, Lawrence-Riddell, Julia, Hamden, 14-03. 3, Robinson, Isabel, Hamden, 12-10. Shot Put: 1, Uyar, Elizabeth, Shelton, 27-11. 2, Banks, Diana, Shelton, 17-09.
Boys: 55 Meter Dash: 1, Lorent, Jason, Shelton, 6.47. 2, Klein, Samuel, Shelton, 6.94. 3, Papademetriou, Ari, Shelton, 7.00. 600: 1, Espinal, Elijah, Hamden, 1:31.18. 2, O’Grady, Aidan, Shelton, 1:32.80. 3, Opper, Jayden, Shelton, 1:34.68. 1600: 1, White, Andrew, Hamden, 4:50.40. 2, Rodrigues, William, Shelton, 4:50.57. 3, Lam, Tyler, Hamden, 5:15.02. 55 Meter Hurdles: 1, Perry, Akeem, Shelton, 8.69. 2, Bazile, Narmer, Shelton, 10.47. High Jump: 1, Perry, Akeem, Shelton, 5-06. 2, Savino, Joseph, Shelton, 5-04. 3, Nadella, Suhass, Shelton, J5-04. Long Jump: 1, Calderon II, Luis, Hamden, 17-05. 2, Piterski, Reed, Hamden, 15-03. 3, Swan, Aidan, Hamden, 14-07. Shot Put: 1, Mysirlidis, Andrew, Shelton, 50-05.25. 2, McKinnon, Carson, Shelton, 36-00. 3, Radzion, Tyler, Shelton, 34-10.
