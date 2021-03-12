Thursday’s roundup: Staples boys hand No. 10 St. Joseph first loss

BOYS BASKETBALL

Staples 67, St. Joseph 58

Derek Sale posted a game-high 26 points for the Staples boys basketball team, which handed 10th-ranked St. Joseph its first loss Thursday night in a FCIAC contest at Trumbull.

Chris Zajac added 11 points for the Wreckers (10-1). Jason James scored 20 points to lead the Cadets (11-1).

St. Joseph (8-1) 17 12 8 21 — 58 Staples 15 17 9 26 — 67 St. Joseph (8-1) Glenn Manigault 4 1 2-4 13, Jason James 5 2 4-6 20, Tom Shannon 3 0 0-0 6, Carsen Arkay-Leliever 1 0 0-0 2, Derek Long 5 1 2-3 15, Eli Newby 1 0 0-0 2 Staples (1-0) Lucas Basich 0 2 1-2 7, Derek Sale 5 4 4-6 26, Caleb Tobias 3 0 2-3 8, Ryan Thompson 2 0 4-6 8, Clarke 1 0 0-0 2, Zajac 4 0 3-4 11, Murphy 2 0 1-1 5 Wilton 59, Ludlowe 48 Ludlowe Connor Lawlor 1 0-0 2 Patrick Galusha 0 0-0 0 Alex Vlandis 9 0-0 15 Charlie Began 2 1-4 6 James Mockler 5 2-2 13 Erik Leonard 5 0-1 10 Stephen Keating 1 0-0 2 Sean Mockler 0 0-0 0 Matt Vivona 0 0-0 0 Cooper Dailey 0 0-0 0 Ronny Labraciano 0 0-0 0 Tate Mahoney 0 0-0 0 Total: 20 3-7 49 Wilton Parker Woodring 0 0-0 0 James McKiernan 2 6-6 11 Josh White 5 0-0 14 Kevin Hyzy 5 2-2 16 Trevor Martines 4 2-2 12 Spencer Liston 0 1-2 1 Benjamin Wiener 1 0-0 2 Zarius Eusebe 1 0-0 3 Total: 18 11-12 59 Three-Pointers: L – Vlandis 3, Began, J Mockler; W – Hyzy 4, White 4, Martines 2, McKiernan, Eusebe Danbury 70, Trumbull 59 Trumbull 10 15 7 27 — 59

Danbury 14 13 14 29 — 70 Trumbull

Ray Vicente 0 0-0 0 Mileeq Green 4 3-3 11 Lance Walsh 2 0-0 5 Connor Johnston 6 4-6 18 Sage Gatling 0 0-2 0 Isaac Berkowitz 0 1-2 1 CHristian Sanders 0 0-0 0 Johnny McCain 4 2-2 13 Sebastian Mettelus 0 0-1 0 Luca Antonio 3 0-0 0 Sean Racette 2 0-0 4 Alex Berntsen 0 0-0 0 Jake Gruttadauria 0 1-2 0 Totals 21 11-18 59 Danbury

Charnez Perkins 4 0-0 8 Kevin Vidmar 13 3-4 30 Christian Nalbatian 3 1-2 12 Nick Smith 3 0-2 6 Cushan Perkins 3 0-0 6 Cameron Perkins 3 1-2 8 Ja’shon Little 1 0-0 2 Kobe Caban 0 0-0 0 Christian Jeffers 0 1-2 1 Totals 30 6-12 70 3 Pointers: McCain 3, Walsh 1, Nalbatian 2, Vidmar 1, Ca Perkins 1

Cheshire 60, Shelton 51

Connor DeLaubell had 13 points to help Cheshire win its fourth straight game in a SCC home game. Vin DeFeo scored 32 points to lead the Gaels.

Shelton (2-9) 15 14 13 9 — 51 Cheshire (4-5) 14 17 11 18 — 60 Shelton (2-9) Robert Correia 1 0 0-0 2, Gavin Rohlman 1 2 1-2 9, Vin Defeo 10 2 6-7 32, Randy Mones 2 0 2-6 6, Siomar Rodriguez 1 0 0-2 2 Cheshire (4-5) Sincere Meyers 2 0 3-4 7, Brandon Mai 0 2 0-0 6, Luke Nieman 3 1 2-2 11, Connor DeLaubell 6 0 1-2 13, Jack Markakian 4 0 2-3 10, Yasha Laskin 2 1 2-2 9, E.J. Quint 1 0 0-1 2, S Cronin 1 0 0-0 2, Samson Portal 0 0 0-2 0

Morgan 69, Westbrook 47

Zach Johnson and Rob Zirlis both scored 17 points for Morgan, which remained undefeated in its Shoreline Conference victory at Clinton. Jack Naccarato and Joe Caslin both scored 15 points for Westbrook.

Westbrook 13 7 13 14 — 47 Morgan (10-0) 17 15 15 22 — 69 Westbrook Brenden Engles 0 1 0-0 3, Joe Caslin 4 2 1-1 15, Jack Naccarato 3 2 3-3 15, Nick Palumbo 0 0 0-0 0, Brandon Naccarato 3 1 0-0 9, Ryan Engles 1 0 1-2 3, Sam Freeman 1 0 0-0 2 Morgan (10-0-0) Zach Johnson 4 3 0-0 17, Rob Zirlis 8 0 1-4 17, Jason Cohen 1 4 0-0 14, Connor Duffy 2 0 2-2 6, Alex Fratamico 5 0 0-0 10, Drew Nye 0 1 0-0 3, Cooper Galdenzi 1 0 0-0 2

Valley Regional 65, Hale-Ray 42

James Marsden had 17 points and five rebounds and Sim

on Partyka added 13 points and seven assists for Valley Regional in a Shoreline Conference win at Deep River. Loudan Chupas scored 14 points to lead Hale-Ray.

Hale Ray 5 16 8 13 — 42 Valley Regional (6-4) 19 15 14 17 — 65 Hale Ray Ross Kuluga 2 0 1-2 5, Loudan Chupas 3 1 5-7 14, Mamish Ciccorello 1 1 4-4 9, Miles Gagne 1 2 5-5 13, Bradon Lankrage 0 0 1-2 1, Avery Gugliotti 0 0 0-2 0 Valley Regional (6-4) James Marsden 1 5 0-0 17, Simon Partyka 1 2 5-5 13, Saager Patel 2 0 1-2 5, Marcus SantaMaria 3 2 1-1 13, Keenan Pindar 1 0 0-0 2, Kyle Montecalvo 2 1 0-1 7, Brayden Shea 1 0 0-0 2, Tommy Burch 3 0 0-0 6

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Coginchaug 51, North Branford 46

Chloe Shafir scored 14 points for Coginchaug (7-3) in a Shoreline Conference victory at North Branford. Braden LeBeau and Marissa Ricardo each scored 12 points to pace the Thunderbirds (3-6).

Seymour 48, Ansonia 34

Kenzie Sirowich posted a double-double (21 points, 18 rebounds) for Seymour (8-1) in a NVL home win. Krystalee Fernandez scored 14 points to lead the Chargers (5-2).

Ansonia (4-2) 10 7 8 9 — 34 Seymour (8-1) 17 13 11 7 — 48 Ansonia (4-2) JoJo Sanchez 0 1 0-0 3, Jayda Sanchez 1 1 0-0 5, Lilly Romanowski 2 0 0-0 4, Krystalee Fernandez 4 0 6-6 14, Kiara Swilling 1 1 3-4 8 Seymour (8-1) Morgan Teodosio 3 0 6-8 12, Kenzie Sirowich 5 2 5-6 21, Alyssa Johnson 1 0 0-0 2, Kiley Drezek 1 2 5-6 13, Jacey Cosciello 0 0 0-1 0

Morgan 62, Old Lyme 27

Caeley Ayer scored 30 points and made six steals for Morgan in a Shoreline Conference win at Clinton. Jamie Sacco scored 20 points to lead the Wildcats.