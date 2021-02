Thursday’s roundup: Sheehan puts the clamps on Guilford

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sheehan 36, Guilford 21

Caitlyn Hunt led all scorers with 15 points for the 10th-ranked Sheehan girls basketball team, which defeated Guilford 36-21 Thursday in a Southern Connecticut Conference game at Guilford. Moira Kellaher led Guilford with eight points.

Sheehan (2-0)

Hayleigh Lagase 0 2 0-0 6, Caitlyn Hunt 5 0 5-5 15, Caitlyn Velez 1 0 3-4 5, Dempsey Lajoie 2 1 1-2 8, Mia Mills 1 0 0-2 2

Guilford (0-1-0)

Faith O’Donnell 0 1 0-0 3, Hailey Hutchinson 0 0 1-2 1, Rachel Ellison 1 0 0-0 2, Moira Kellaher 1 1 3-4 8, Miabella Diaz 1 1 2-2 7

Sheehan (2-0) 4 11 11 10 — 36

Guilford (0-1) 3 8 5 5 — 21

Amity 38, Hillhouse 24

Jayne Whitman scored 14 points for Amity in its season-opening SCC victory Wednesday night. Trinity Moody scored eight points to lead the Academics.

Hillhouse (0-1)

Shaniyah Butler 1 0 1-4 3, Ryan Young 0 1 1-3 4, Nielle Reaves 1 0 2-2 4, Trinity Moody 1 2 0-0 8, Dillan Boyd 1 1 0-0 5

Amity (1-0)

Skylar Burzynsk 3 0 0-0 6, Mya Mazione 3 0 1-1 7, Abby Eschweiler 1 0 1-2 3, Meghan Smith 1 0 0-0 2, Jayne Whitman 4 2 0-0 14, Sophia Swift 1 0 0-0 2, Meredyth Lashowski 0 0 0-0 0, Sarah Granados 0 0 0-0 0, Ribecka Marchitto 1 0 2-2 4

Hillhouse (0-1). 0 10 5 9 — 24

Amity (1-0). 7 8 14 9 — 38

Ansonia 55, Woodland 51

Woodland (0-1)

Gabby Mastropietro 4 0 1-2 9, Kaylie Bulinski 2 0 0-1 4, Samantha Sosnovich 3 1 0-0 9, Bella Mastropietro 1 0 0-0 2, Ava Delucia 5 0 5-15 15, Casey Mulligan 5 0 2-2 12

Ansonia (1-0)

Jojo Sanchez 1 2 0-0 8, Krystalee Fernandez 6 2 9-16 27, Jayda Sanchez 2 1 4-8 11, Lilly Romanowski 1 0 0-0 2, Sam Rotteck 0 0 0-2 0, Kiara Swilling 2 1 1-2 8

Woodland (0-1). 8 14 13 10 — 51

Ansonia (1-0). 9-10-8 18— 55

BOYS BASKETBALL

O’Brien Tech 54, Wright Tech 39

Jamesyn Brothers led the way with 24 points for O’Brien Tech in a CTC win at Ansonia.

Wright Tech (0-1)

Aiden Coker 2 1 0-0 7, Luis Zapata 3 2 1-4 13, Darrion Carmichael 1 0 0-2 2, James Dupree 4 1 0-2 11, Ben Reyes 1 0 1-2 3, James St. Jean 0 1 0-0 3

O’Brien Tech (1-0)

Jamesyn Brothers 6 2 6-8 24, Stuart Vargas 2 0 0-0 4, Elijah Moore 1 0 3-4 5, Marques James 2 0 0-0 4, Ozzy Priar 2 0 1-2 5, Rian Newkirk 5 0 0-0 10, Jon Champagne 0 0 2-2 2

Wright Tech (0-1) 11 9 13 6 —39

O’Brien Tech (1-0) 13 16 9 16 — 54

Stratford 82, Pomperaug 73 (OT)

Jayquan Kirkland scored 28 points as Stratford prevailed in this South-West Conference game at Southbury.

No. 6 Wilbur Cross 56, Law 44

Dereyk Grant scored 12 points and Jarel Delgado and Christian McClease each added 10 points as Cross won its season opener Wednesday at Milford. Noah Tutlis led Law with 13 points.

Wilbur Cross (1-0)

Derek Grant 2 2 2-4 12, Jayvon Taylor 1 1 4-6 9, Noah Rainge 2 0 3-9 7, Jarel Delgado 3 1 1-2 10, Jamel Lee 2 0 0-2 4, McClease 2 2 0-2 10, Santos 1 0 0-1 2, Elijah Jean 1 0 0-0 2

Jonathan Law (0-1)

Brian Felag 0 0 5-8 5, Noah Tutlis 1 2 5-5 13, Jake Faller 2 0 3-6 7, Daniel Maxwell 0 3 1-3 10, John Neider 1 0 0-2 2, James Marino 2 0 3-4 7

Wilbur Cross (1-0) 13 10 12 21 — 56

Jonathan Law (0-1) 10 16 6 12 — 44

BOYS HOCKEY

North Haven 3, East Haven 0

Nick Tondale had a goal and an assist for North Haven in an SCC-SWC Division II win at Northford.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Hand/Coginchaug/Old Lyme 4, Hamden/Wilbur Cross 2

Sydney Courtmanche had two goals and an assist for Hand in a SCC win late Wednesday. Josephine Bourque scored both goals for Hamden.