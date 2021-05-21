Thursday’s roundup: H-K wins protested softball game in 13 innings, pitchers combine for 47Ks

SOFTBALL
Haddam-Killingworth 1, Cromwell 0 (13)
Madison La Touche’s sacrifice fly scored Bella Richwine in the top of the 13th inning to help the Haddam-Killingworth softball team to a 1-0 victory over Cromwell Thursday in a Shoreline Conference game at Cromwell.
The game took three days to complete due to a protest filed by Haddam-Killingorth on Tuesday, which was upheld. According to middlesexcountysports.com, in the top of the eighth inning, H-K inserted the designated player into the No. 9 spot in the batting order without first letting the umpires know. The umpires ruled that player out after she reached base safely on Tuesday.
So with the protest, the game resumed Thursday in the top of the eighth inning.
Lily Jenney struck out 27 batters in the loss for Cromwell while Richwine struck out 20 for the Cougars.
|
Haddam-Killingworth
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
—
|
1
|
9
|
2
|
Cromwell
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
6
|
2
Batteries: Haddam-Killingworth—Bella Richwine (4-0) and Madison LaTouche; Cromwell—Lily Kenney and Monica Dewey
No. 1 Masuk 7, Joel Barlow 0
Joel Barlow 000 000 0—0 1 2
Masuk 020 014 X—7 10 0
Records: Joel Barlow 7-10, Masuk 17-0. Batteries: JB—Ava Slavinsky (L) and Nicole Spinelli—Kathryn Gallant (W) and Isabel Viglione. BB: Ava Slavinsky 3, Kathryn Gallant 1 SO: Ava Slavinsky 1, Kathryn Gallant 12 Highlights: MASUK—Kat Gallant went 2-for-4 with 2 doubles. Natalie Lieto went 2-for-4 with 2 singles. Casey Halliday went 2-for-3 with a single, a double, and an RBI. Ella Bunovsky went 2-for-3 with 2 singles and an RBI. Katie Welch had a single and an RBI. JB-Nicole Spinelli had a double.
Naugatuck 15, Ansonia 0 (5)
Alyssa Roberts tossed a no-hitter with nine strikeouts for Naugatuck in a five-inning NVL win. Nadia Cestari homered and tripled for the Greyhounds (14-3).
|
Naugatuck
|
5
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
4
|
—
|
16
|
17
|
0
|
Ansonia
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
0
|
2
Batteries: Naugatuck—Alyssa Roberts (4-1) and Kendall Allen; Ansonia—Brooke Winn (0-1), Jackie Brown (3) and Julia Pinto
2B: N—Roberts. 3B: N—Cestari, Roberts. HR: N—Cestari.
O’Brien Tech 10, Abbott Tech 5
Stephanie Tamburrino had four hits and two RBIs for O’Brien Tech, which remained undefeated in CTC play at Ansonia.
Ava Sharkey and Lexi Strengowski both had three hits for O’Brien Tech (15-0).
|
Abbott Tech
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
—
|
5
|
7
|
4
|
O’Brien Tech
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
x
|
—
|
10
|
17
|
1
Batteries: O’Brien Tech—Victoria Casey (12-0) and April Black
Team records: O’Brien Tech (15-0-0)
Comments: Highlights: Stephanie Tamburrino 4 hits, 2 RBIs, including a triple, Ava Sharkey 3 hits and 2 RBIs, Lexi Strengowski 3 hits. Records: O’Brien 15-0
West Haven 7, North Haven 4
|West Haven
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|x
|—
|7
|11
|4
|North Haven
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|—
|4
|8
|4
Batteries: West Haven—Neve Krajcir (4-1) and Juliana Petruzziello; North Haven—Gabby Blanchard (1-1), Reece Hebert (4) and Kayla Balisciano
Team records: West Haven (7-8-0); North Haven (6-6-0)
Comments: West Haven got 3 hits each from Mia Rubirosa and Brianna Miller, Neve Krajir had 2 hits. North Haven’s Jamie Siatek hit a home run, Sydney Maenza and Alexys Signor had 2 hits.
Seymour 17, Holy Cross 2
|
Holy Cross
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
2
|
6
|
4
|
Seymour
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
5
|
3
|
7
|
—
|
17
|
12
|
1
Batteries: Holy Cross—Faith Crosby (0-1) and T Leary; Seymour—Erin Lifrieri (12-3) and Lily Desautels
Team records: Seymour (14-3-0)
Comments: Seymour- Kiley Regan single, 2 homeruns and 3 RBIs. Alyssa Johnson, Erin Lifrieri, Emma Rousseau and Lily Desautels all had 2 hits. Lifrieri struck out 9. Holy Cross- T. McCoy single and doubled.
North Haven 4, West Haven 3
|
West Haven
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
3
|
10
|
1
|
North Haven
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
—
|
4
|
10
|
1
Batteries: West Haven—Mia Rubirosa (3-4) and Holly Waibel; North Haven—O.Olsen, Gabby Blanchard (5, 1-1) and Kayla Balisciano HR: NH—O.Olsen.
Team records: West Haven (7-8-0); North Haven (6-6-0)
Comments: North Haven’s Megan Cross came off the bench to drive in the winning run in the bottom of the 8th for the walkoff victory. For North Haven, pitcher Olivia Olson hit a 2 run home run, Sydney Maenza and Jamie Swiatek had 3 hits each. For West Haven, Paige Beurer had 3 hits, Mia Rubirosa, Neve Krajor, and Brianna Miller all had 2 hits
BASEBALL
West Haven 7, Hamden 2
|
Hamden
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
2
|
3
|
2
|
West Haven
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
—
|
7
|
7
|
1
Batteries: Hamden—Jack Lindberg (3-1), Matt Desroches (3) and Angel Rivera; West Haven—Gianni Gambardella (4-2) and Anthony Rubin
Team records: Hamden (14-1-0); West Haven (12-4-0)
Naugatuck 5, Ansonia 3
|
Ansonia
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
3
|
8
|
4
|
Naugatuck
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
x
|
—
|
5
|
7
|
0
Batteries: Ansonia—Dylan Ellison (2-4) and Matt Blackwell; Naugatuck—Ryan Sutherland (1-1) and Brayden Alves, Mike Deitelbaum (4) HR: A—Blackwell.
Team records: Ansonia (7-10-0)
Comments: Ansonia- Matt Blackwell had 2 hits including a 2 run HR, 2 runs scored & 2 stolen bases. Aidan Sheehy & Jordan Brown both had 2 hits. Dylan Ellison pitched a complete game 7 hitter in the loss Naugatuck-Ryan Sutherland scattered 8 hits for the complete game victory. Anthony Abate had 2 hits & Lucas McKenney & Matt Kilmer both had 2 RBIs.
BOYS LACROSSE
Greenwich 10, Cheshire 9
|
Cheshire
|
4
|
0
|
3
|
2
|
—
|
9
|
Greenwich
|
4
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
—
|
10
Shots: Cheshire 26, Greenwich 41
Cheshire
Goals: Jason Raba, Charles Kurtz, Evan Stern 2, Jack Davis, Brian Bouwman 3, PJ Cass. Assists: Jason Raba, Charles Kurtz 2, PJ Cass 2, Jack Lovelace 2, Max Manware. Saves: Adam Vernon 16.
Greenwich
Goals: Bryce Metalios 5, Will Montesi, John Cataldo 2, Brian Collins, Jack Cook. Assists: Wes Zolin 4, James Pilc 2, Matthew Trimmer, Quinn Warwick. Saves: Charlie Zola 8.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Amity 15, North Haven 4
|
North Haven
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
4
|
Amity
|
10
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
15