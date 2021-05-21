Thursday’s roundup: H-K wins protested softball game in 13 innings, pitchers combine for 47Ks

SOFTBALL

Haddam-Killingworth 1, Cromwell 0 (13)

Madison La Touche’s sacrifice fly scored Bella Richwine in the top of the 13th inning to help the Haddam-Killingworth softball team to a 1-0 victory over Cromwell Thursday in a Shoreline Conference game at Cromwell.

The game took three days to complete due to a protest filed by Haddam-Killingorth on Tuesday, which was upheld. According to middlesexcountysports.com, in the top of the eighth inning, H-K inserted the designated player into the No. 9 spot in the batting order without first letting the umpires know. The umpires ruled that player out after she reached base safely on Tuesday.

So with the protest, the game resumed Thursday in the top of the eighth inning.

Lily Jenney struck out 27 batters in the loss for Cromwell while Richwine struck out 20 for the Cougars.

Haddam-Killingworth 1, Cromwell 0 (13) Haddam-Killingworth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1 9 2 Cromwell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 6 2 Batteries: Haddam-Killingworth—Bella Richwine (4-0) and Madison LaTouche; Cromwell—Lily Kenney and Monica Dewey

Masuk 020 014 X—7 10 0 Records: Joel Barlow 7-10, Masuk 17-0. Batteries: JB—Ava Slavinsky (L) and Nicole Spinelli—Kathryn Gallant (W) and Isabel Viglione. BB: Ava Slavinsky 3, Kathryn Gallant 1 SO: Ava Slavinsky 1, Kathryn Gallant 12 Highlights: MASUK—Kat Gallant went 2-for-4 with 2 doubles. Natalie Lieto went 2-for-4 with 2 singles. Casey Halliday went 2-for-3 with a single, a double, and an RBI. Ella Bunovsky went 2-for-3 with 2 singles and an RBI. Katie Welch had a single and an RBI. JB-Nicole Spinelli had a double.

Naugatuck 15, Ansonia 0 (5)

Alyssa Roberts tossed a no-hitter with nine strikeouts for Naugatuck in a five-inning NVL win. Nadia Cestari homered and tripled for the Greyhounds (14-3).

Naugatuck 5 5 2 0 4 — 16 17 0 Ansonia 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 0 2 Batteries: Naugatuck—Alyssa Roberts (4-1) and Kendall Allen; Ansonia—Brooke Winn (0-1), Jackie Brown (3) and Julia Pinto 2B: N—Roberts. 3B: N—Cestari, Roberts. HR: N—Cestari.

O’Brien Tech 10, Abbott Tech 5

Stephanie Tamburrino had four hits and two RBIs for O’Brien Tech, which remained undefeated in CTC play at Ansonia.

Ava Sharkey and Lexi Strengowski both had three hits for O’Brien Tech (15-0).