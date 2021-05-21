GameTime CT

Thursday’s roundup: H-K wins protested softball game in 13 innings, pitchers combine for 47Ks

SOFTBALL

Haddam-Killingworth 1, Cromwell 0 (13)

Madison La Touche’s sacrifice fly scored Bella Richwine in the top of the 13th inning to help the Haddam-Killingworth softball team to a 1-0 victory over Cromwell Thursday in a Shoreline Conference game at Cromwell.

The game took three days to complete due to a protest filed by Haddam-Killingorth on Tuesday, which was upheld. According to middlesexcountysports.com, in the top of the eighth inning, H-K inserted the designated player into the No. 9 spot in the batting order without first letting the umpires know. The umpires ruled that player out after she reached base safely on Tuesday.

So with the protest, the game resumed Thursday in the top of the eighth inning.

Lily Jenney struck out 27 batters in the loss for Cromwell while Richwine struck out 20 for the Cougars.

Batteries: Haddam-Killingworth—Bella Richwine (4-0) and Madison LaTouche; Cromwell—Lily Kenney and Monica Dewey

No. 1 Masuk 7, Joel Barlow 0

Joel Barlow 000 000 0—0 1 2
Masuk 020 014 X—7 10 0
Records: Joel Barlow 7-10, Masuk 17-0. Batteries: JB—Ava Slavinsky (L) and Nicole Spinelli—Kathryn Gallant (W) and Isabel Viglione. BB: Ava Slavinsky 3, Kathryn Gallant 1 SO: Ava Slavinsky 1, Kathryn Gallant 12 Highlights: MASUK—Kat Gallant went 2-for-4 with 2 doubles. Natalie Lieto went 2-for-4 with 2 singles. Casey Halliday went 2-for-3 with a single, a double, and an RBI. Ella Bunovsky went 2-for-3 with 2 singles and an RBI. Katie Welch had a single and an RBI. JB-Nicole Spinelli had a double.

Naugatuck 15, Ansonia 0 (5)

Alyssa Roberts tossed a no-hitter with nine strikeouts for Naugatuck in a five-inning NVL win. Nadia Cestari homered and tripled for the Greyhounds (14-3).

Naugatuck
5
5
2
0
4
  
16
17
0
Ansonia
0
0
0
0
0
  
0
0
2
Batteries: Naugatuck—Alyssa Roberts (4-1) and Kendall Allen; Ansonia—Brooke Winn (0-1), Jackie Brown (3) and Julia Pinto
2B: N—Roberts. 3B: N—Cestari, Roberts. HR: N—Cestari.

O’Brien Tech 10, Abbott Tech 5

Stephanie Tamburrino had four hits and two RBIs for O’Brien Tech, which remained undefeated in CTC play at Ansonia.

Ava Sharkey and Lexi Strengowski both had three hits for O’Brien Tech (15-0).

Abbott Tech
0
0
0
0
2
2
1
5
7
4
O’Brien Tech
2
1
1
3
3
0
x
10
17
1
Batteries: O’Brien Tech—Victoria Casey (12-0) and April Black
Team records: O’Brien Tech (15-0-0)
Comments: Highlights: Stephanie Tamburrino 4 hits, 2 RBIs, including a triple, Ava Sharkey 3 hits and 2 RBIs, Lexi Strengowski 3 hits. Records: O’Brien 15-0

West Haven 7, North Haven 4

West Haven 1 2 1 1 0 2 x 7 11 4
North Haven 0 0 0 1 0 1 2 4 8 4

Batteries: West Haven—Neve Krajcir (4-1) and Juliana Petruzziello; North Haven—Gabby Blanchard (1-1), Reece Hebert (4) and Kayla Balisciano

Team records: West Haven (7-8-0); North Haven (6-6-0)

Comments: West Haven got 3 hits each from Mia Rubirosa and Brianna Miller, Neve Krajir had 2 hits. North Haven’s Jamie Siatek hit a home run, Sydney Maenza and Alexys Signor had 2 hits.

 

Seymour 17, Holy Cross 2

Holy Cross
1
0
0
1
0
0
2
6
4
Seymour
1
1
0
5
3
7
17
12
1
Batteries: Holy Cross—Faith Crosby (0-1) and T Leary; Seymour—Erin Lifrieri (12-3) and Lily Desautels
Team records: Seymour (14-3-0)
Comments: Seymour- Kiley Regan single, 2 homeruns and 3 RBIs. Alyssa Johnson, Erin Lifrieri, Emma Rousseau and Lily Desautels all had 2 hits. Lifrieri struck out 9. Holy Cross- T. McCoy single and doubled.

BASEBALL

West Haven 7, Hamden 2

Hamden
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
2
3
2
West Haven
1
0
2
0
0
4
7
7
1
  
Batteries: Hamden—Jack Lindberg (3-1), Matt Desroches (3) and Angel Rivera; West Haven—Gianni Gambardella (4-2) and Anthony Rubin
Team records: Hamden (14-1-0); West Haven (12-4-0)

Naugatuck 5, Ansonia 3

Ansonia
1
0
2
0
0
0
0
3
8
4
Naugatuck
0
0
0
5
0
0
x
5
7
0
Batteries: Ansonia—Dylan Ellison (2-4) and Matt Blackwell; Naugatuck—Ryan Sutherland (1-1) and Brayden Alves, Mike Deitelbaum (4) HR: A—Blackwell.
Team records: Ansonia (7-10-0)
Comments: Ansonia- Matt Blackwell had 2 hits including a 2 run HR, 2 runs scored & 2 stolen bases. Aidan Sheehy & Jordan Brown both had 2 hits. Dylan Ellison pitched a complete game 7 hitter in the loss Naugatuck-Ryan Sutherland scattered 8 hits for the complete game victory. Anthony Abate had 2 hits & Lucas McKenney & Matt Kilmer both had 2 RBIs.

BOYS LACROSSE

Greenwich 10, Cheshire 9

Cheshire 
4
0
3
2
9
Greenwich 
4
1
2
3
10
Shots: Cheshire 26, Greenwich 41
Cheshire 
Goals: Jason Raba, Charles Kurtz, Evan Stern 2, Jack Davis, Brian Bouwman 3, PJ Cass. Assists: Jason Raba, Charles Kurtz 2, PJ Cass 2, Jack Lovelace 2, Max Manware. Saves: Adam Vernon 16.
Greenwich
Goals: Bryce Metalios 5, Will Montesi, John Cataldo 2, Brian Collins, Jack Cook. Assists: Wes Zolin 4, James Pilc 2, Matthew Trimmer, Quinn Warwick. Saves: Charlie Zola 8.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Amity 15, North Haven 4

North Haven
2
2
0
0
4
Amity
10
5
0
0
15
Shots: North Haven 6, Amity 35
North Haven
Goals: Gianna Mastrianni, Riley Minns, Eliza O’Connor, Bella DeFelice.
Amity
Goals: Natalie Huber 2, Lauren Ronai 3, Skylar Burzynski, Bailey McDermott 2, Dylan Lyons 3, Liv Zalinski, Meghan Smith 2, Stella Carney. Assists: Natalie Huber 2, Lauren Ronai 2, Skylar Burzynski, Bailey McDermott, Dylan Lyons, Ava Chomiak, Meghan Smith. Saves: Payton Rahn 4.
 

BOYS TENNIS

Cheshire 4, Notre Dame-West Haven 3

Singles: Lorenzetti (ND) def. Subramani 7-6 (retired); Laskin (C) def. v Fawcett 6-0, 6-1; Gershfeld (C) def. Woodman 6-0, 6-2; Goldstein (C) def. Shannon Cheshire 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Niebling/Houle (C) def. Wittkliff/ Quesada 6-1, 6-1; Jannitto/Pollio (ND) def. Shan/Sheth 6-2, 6-1; Coleman/Ligon (ND) def. Anastasio/Lawless 6-0, 6-0. Record: Cheshire 15-2.

Portland 6, Coginchaug 1

Singles: Cody Daggett (P) Def. Paul Bisler (C) 6-0, 6-0; Noah Charpentier (P) Def. P.J. Casey-leonard (C) 6-0,6-0; Brandon Masal (P) Def. Luke Cherest (C) 6-3,6-2; Eamon Pineda (P) Def. Zach Ryer (C) 6-3,6-0. Double Default. Doubles: Ben Mcgrew And Trevor Tewksbury (P) Win Via Default; Justin Fox And Nick D’angelo (P) Win Via Default.

FCIAC Boys Tennis Semifinals

No. 1 Staples 4, No. 4 New Canaan 0

Singles” Tighe Brunetti (S) def. Ben Graham 6-3, 6-1; Brandon Felcher (S) led Sai Akavaramu 6-2, 2-3, DNF; Robbie Daus (S) def. Shane Mettler 6-1, 6-1; Jake Motyl (S) def. Will Haddad 6-2, 6-2; Doubles: Bradley Sheppard/Luke Brodsky (S) def. Scott Fitzgibbon/Andrew Zuo 6-0, 6-4; Kevin Zuo/Gabe Smock (NC) led Matthew Chiang/Lucas Haymes 6-4, 2-4.

GIRLS TENNIS

Hamden 4, East Haven 3

(At East Haven). Singles: Doreen Alberino def. Irene Zou 5-3 Forfeit; Siya Patel def. Isabella Alcazar 6-1, 6-1; Vincenta Maran def. Diana Vazquez 6-0,6-1; Maile Estacion def. Abby Brooks 6-0,6-1. Doubles: Shamara Wethington/Ella Powers def. Emily Sortito/Camryn Lendroth 6-3,6-1; Abby Garrett/Nataly Vergara def. Karlee Lynn/Izabella Olszewski 5-7,6-2,6-2; Isha Patel/Carole Tapia def. Sophia Letitia/Shoshana Fleishman 6-2,6-1. Records: East Haven 4-12.

Hand 5, Lauralton Hall 2

 Singles: Lindsay Riordan (H) def. Audrey Ulrich (LH) 7-6, 6-1; Claire Langille (H) def. Marie Sofia Romaniello (LH) 6-2, 6-1; Laila Haraj-Sai (H) def. Amanda Umbrichts (LH) 6-0, 6-1; Eileen Chen (H) def. Olivia Seward (LH)2-6, 6-1, 10-2. Doubles: Kate Backus/Chelsea Larke (LH) def. ZhuZhu Berger/Breanna Colonese-DiBello (LH) 7-5, 6-4; Paige VanOstenbridge/Bella Vejar (H) def. Caleigh Peloso/Jade Petalcorin (LH) 7-6, 6-1; Eliza Beccia/Libby Rogers (H) def Kallie Horan/Elisabeth D’Albero (LH) 6-4, 3-6, 10-5.

Lauralton Hall 6, Sacred Heart Academy 1

Singles: Audrey Ulrich (LH) defs Madison Rossetti (SHA) 6-2, 6-4; MarieSofia Romaniello (LH) defs Jessica Cofrancesco (SHA) 6-3, 6-0; Amanda Umbricht (LH) defs Sophia Lamvol(SHA) 4-6, 6-4, 1-0; Leah Jacques (SHA) defs Gabriela Coppola (LH) 6-2, 6-4. Doubles: Chelsea Larke & Kate Backus(LH) defs Nora Shannon & Shelbe Vidal (SHA) 6-1, 6-1; Jade Petalcorin & Caleigh Peloso (LH) defs Morgan Kovacs & Amanda Simpson (SHA) 6-3, 6-1; Elisabeth D’Albero & Kallie Horan (LH) defs Olivia Renna & Emma Connelly(SHA) 6-2, 6-2.

Law 6, Shelton 1

(At Milford). Singles: Lucia Pino (L) def. Nell Komorowski 6-2, 6-0; Jess Jayakar (S) def. Samantha Burns 6-0, 6-0; Jenna Bagdasarian (L) def. Emily Carlin 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-4; Diya Daruka (L) def. Emily Cucchillo 6-3, 6-2. Doubles: Sabrina Lawless/Caroline Doyle (L) def. Sam McCook/Carolyn Maher 6-2, 6-0; Sophie Maselli/Nihitha Kothapalli (L) def. Kassidy Wojtowicz/Emily Ahern 6-0, 6-4; Olivia Hudak/Isabella Gecaj (L) def. Rachel Morrow/Lilly May 6-1, 6-3. Records: Law 15-1, Shelton 11-5. Notes: With the win, Law wins the SCC Division II regular season title and clinches the No. 1 seed for next week’s SCC Division II Tournament. The team’s 15 wins are a school record.

BOYS GOLF

Amity 186, Foran 203

(at Grassy Hill CC, Orange). Medalist: Ethan McDaniel (A), 41. Amity: Landon Rocchio 47, Nick DiGiovanni 48, Gurshaan Sidhu 50. Foran: Luke Thomas 46, Mia Coppola 52, Miles O’Sullivan 52, Austin Weiss 53. Records: Amity 12-2; Foran 7-6.

Darien 158, Ludlowe 166

(at Woodway CC, par 36): Ludlowe: Tyler Bauer 40, Cooper Cerny 41, James Mockler 41, Ryan Grady 44; Darien: Preston Yao 37, Preston Hidy 38, Eric Lancellotti 41, Brett Richards 42.  Records: Ludlowe 8-4, Wilton 9-3-1.

Morgan 180, Haddam-Killingworth 205

(at Black Birch GC). Medalist: Jason Cohen (M), 38. HK: Andrew Fleig, 44; Gabe Barile, 46; Declan Kessler, 57; Bryce O’Linn, 58. Morgan: Nick Schmidt, 45; CJ Giuliano, 48; Drew Nye, 49. Record: HK 0-11 (0-9 Shoreline).

New Canaan148, Staples 170

(at Country Club of New Canaan, par 34): New Canaan: Sam Funk 35, Marc DeGaetano 37, Jack Murphy 38, Sam Ives 38, Taylor Pinkernell 46; Staples: Harrison Brown 40, Tucker Lawrence 42, Luca Robins 42, Evan Troch 46, Mitch Rose 48. Records: Staples 10-2, New Canaan 10-1-1.

Portland 154, Old Saybrook 193

(at Portland GC). Medalist: Luke Stennett (P), 34. Portland: Nick Matera 39; Quinn Lapinski 40; Mason Piersall 41; Ben Lucas 45. Old Saybrook: Garrett Brady 42, Drew Kulmann 45, Rylan Murphy 53, Joe Sinibaldo 53, Jacob Speed 60.

Shelton 168, Cheshire 181

(at The Farms CC, par 36). Medalist: Cam St. Pierre (S) 38. Shelton: Kyle St.Pierre 40, Vinny Defeo 45, Tyler Pearson 45. Cheshire: Jack Brewster 42, Reilly Brabant 45, Chris Scoffone 46, Jack Brewster 48.

GIRLS GOLF

Warde 199, Staples 204

(at Smith Richardson, par 36): Staples: Leni Lemcke 44, Keeva Boyle 51, Reilley McGeehan 52, Ellery Vishno 57; Warde: Sidney Falterer 46, Norah Anderson 47, Ashley Seabrook 52, Riley Guarino 54.
Records: Staples 9-4, Warde 5-5.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Darien 3, Staples 0

Staples 25 16 20 – 0
Darien  27 25 25 – 3
Darien: Trevor Herget 16 Kills, 2 blocks, 12 digs, 1 ace, 5 points; Zarek Swetye 29 Assists, 4 digs, 1 ace, 2 points; Luke Bradbury 8 kills, 2 blocks, 10 digs, 4 aces, 14 points; Isaac McMullin 12 points, 4 digs.