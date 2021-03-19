Thursday’s roundup: Foran earns first victory of season in SCC tournament

BOYS BASKETBALL

Foran 67, Sheehan 62

Charlie Diamantis led the way with 19 points for the Foran boys basketball team, which won its first game of the season at the most opportune time, in the opening round of the SCC Division II tournament. No. 10 seed Foran defeated No. 7 Sheehan 67-62 at Wallingford.

Troy Deitelbaum and Matteo Tonelli each added 10 points for the Lions (1-11). Jack McDonnell finished with a game-high 32 points in his final game for the Titans.

Foran (1-9) 8 21 13 25 — 67 Sheehan (3-7) 8 5 28 21 — 62 Foran (1-9-0) Trey Deitelbaum 0 2 4-4 10, Charlie Diamantis 6 1 4-8 19, Matteo Tonelli 0 2 4-4 10, Brayden Young 4 0 0-2 8, Joe Gaetano 3 0 3-6 9, Todd Harris 4 0 0-0 8, Jack D’Avignon 0 1 0-0 3 Sheehan (3-7-0) Jack McDonnell 5 5 7-7 32, Jaidin Kapoor 3 4 0-0 18, Jordan Vermiglio 2 0 1-2 5, Anthony Mark-Anthony 2 0 0-0 4, Chase St Amant 1 0 1-2 3 SWC TOURNAMENT Stratford 59, Barlow 47 Jayquan Kirkland led all scorers with 22 points for fourth-seeded Stratford, which won this South-West Conference quarterfinal round home matchup.

Morgan 61, Haddam-Killingworth 54

Alex Fratamico scored 22 points for Morgan (12-0) which completed an undefeated regular season in the Shoreline Conference win at Higganum.

The Huskies are the top seed in the Shoreline tournament beginning Saturday. Haddam-Killingworth (6-6) in the No. 7 seed.

Morgan. 18 15 7 21 — 61

H-K. 17 9 15 13 — 54 Morgan (12-0) Zach Johnson 4 5-7 13, Drew Nye 3 0-0 7, Jason Cohen 1 2-2 5, Alex Fratamico 9 3-5 22, Rob Zirlis 4 0-0 8, Cooper Galdenzi 3 0-0 6. Totals 24 10-14 61. Haddam-Killingworth Chase O’Linn 3 0-2 6, Tate Callendar 3 0-0 6, Mason Gorham 9 0-0 19, Antonio Giambanis 2 1-2 6, Jimmy McGoey 7 0-0 17. Totals 24 1-4 54. 3-point goals: M: Nye, Cohen, Fratamico; HK: McGoey 3, Gorham, Giambanis.

Valley Regional 64, North Branford 29

Valley Regional (8-4). 22 12 16 14 — 64 North Branford (0-7). 2 9 9 9 — 29 Valley Regional (8-4) James Marsden 2 2 2-2 12, Saager Patel 4 0 3-5 11, Marcus SantaMaria 3 2 0-0 12, Keenan Pindar 1 0 2-2 4, DiAngelo Jean-Pierre 3 0 0-0 6, Kyle Metz 2 0 0-0 4, Cameron Ruel 2 1 1-1 8, Andrew Yermenson 0 2 0-0 6, Sam Hutchinson 0 0 1-2 1 North Branford (0-7) Onofrio John 1 0 0-0 2, Trevor Holzer 1 1 2-2 7, Blake Pearson 1 0 0-0 2, Jack Meehan 0 0 3-7 3, Ryan Monde 0 0 0-2 0, Zac Abbaganaro 1 0 0-0 2, Niko DeSisto 1 0 0-1 2, Jake Saldutti 2 1 2-4 9, Sorrell 1 0 0-0 2, Jaiden Sorrell 1 0 0-0 2 GIRLS BASKETBALL Old Saybrook 55, Westbrook 41 Westbrook (0-7) 3 5 12 21 — 41 Old Saybrook (3-7). 12 14 12 17 — 55 Westbrook (0-7) Emma Parkhurst 0 0 1-2 1, Gianni Salisbury 0 0 3-4 3, Allison Brajczewski 0 3 0-0 9, Adriana Stranieri 1 0 1-2 3, Jamie Sacco 1 5 5-6 22, Kayla Prisley 0 1 0-0 3 Old Saybrook (3-7) Priscilla Gumkowski 3 5 0-0 21, Taylor Stone 3 0 0-0 6, Beldina Feratovic 0 0 3-4 3, Jenna Tully 1 1 3-4 8, Lily Cody 3 1 0-0 9, Cassie Johnson 1 0 0-0 2, Ella Hagleston 1 0 0-0 2, Mackenna Cook 2 0 0-0 4 Seymour 47, Naugatuck 37 Naugatuck 9 10 10 8 — 37 Seymour (10-1) 16 8 14 9 — 47 Naugatuck Kaylee Jackson 2 1 0-0 7, J.J. Magahalas 1 0 0-0 2, Lauren Ramalho 2 0 0-0 4, Kendall Allen 0 4 0-0 12, Saige Winslow 1 0 0-0 2, Aryn Bombery 3 0 2-2 8, Sophia Deflippo 1 0 0-0 2 Seymour (10-1) Morgan Teodosio 5 0 2-2 12, Kenzie Sirowich 5 0 0-0 10, Alyssa Johnson 1 3 0-0 11, Jacey Cosciello 3 1 2-4 11, Lauren Golebieski 0 0 1-2 1, Jackie Okula 0 0 2-2 2

BOYS HOCKEY

Amity 3, North Branford 1

Justin Miller, Niko Tournas and Caleb Marcin all scored for No. 7 seed Amity in the SCC Division II tournamrnt opening round at West Haven. Nick Poulin scored for North Branford.