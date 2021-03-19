Thursday’s roundup: Foran earns first victory of season in SCC tournament

BOYS BASKETBALL
SCC DIVISION II TOURNAMENT
Foran 67, Sheehan 62
Charlie Diamantis led the way with 19 points for the Foran boys basketball team, which won its first game of the season at the most opportune time, in the opening round of the SCC Division II tournament. No. 10 seed Foran defeated No. 7 Sheehan 67-62 at Wallingford.
Troy Deitelbaum and Matteo Tonelli each added 10 points for the Lions (1-11). Jack McDonnell finished with a game-high 32 points in his final game for the Titans.
|
Foran (1-9)
|
8
|
21
|
13
|
25
|
—
|
67
|
Sheehan (3-7)
|
8
|
5
|
28
|
21
|
—
|
62
Foran (1-9-0)
Trey Deitelbaum 0 2 4-4 10, Charlie Diamantis 6 1 4-8 19, Matteo Tonelli 0 2 4-4 10, Brayden Young 4 0 0-2 8, Joe Gaetano 3 0 3-6 9, Todd Harris 4 0 0-0 8, Jack D’Avignon 0 1 0-0 3
Sheehan (3-7-0)
Jack McDonnell 5 5 7-7 32, Jaidin Kapoor 3 4 0-0 18, Jordan Vermiglio 2 0 1-2 5, Anthony Mark-Anthony 2 0 0-0 4, Chase St Amant 1 0 1-2 3
Stratford 59, Barlow 47
Jayquan Kirkland led all scorers with 22 points for fourth-seeded Stratford, which won this South-West Conference quarterfinal round home matchup.
Morgan 61, Haddam-Killingworth 54
Alex Fratamico scored 22 points for Morgan (12-0) which completed an undefeated regular season in the Shoreline Conference win at Higganum.
The Huskies are the top seed in the Shoreline tournament beginning Saturday. Haddam-Killingworth (6-6) in the No. 7 seed.
Morgan. 18 15 7 21 — 61
H-K. 17 9 15 13 — 54
Morgan (12-0)
Zach Johnson 4 5-7 13, Drew Nye 3 0-0 7, Jason Cohen 1 2-2 5, Alex Fratamico 9 3-5 22, Rob Zirlis 4 0-0 8, Cooper Galdenzi 3 0-0 6. Totals 24 10-14 61.
Haddam-Killingworth
Chase O’Linn 3 0-2 6, Tate Callendar 3 0-0 6, Mason Gorham 9 0-0 19, Antonio Giambanis 2 1-2 6, Jimmy McGoey 7 0-0 17. Totals 24 1-4 54.
3-point goals: M: Nye, Cohen, Fratamico; HK: McGoey 3, Gorham, Giambanis.
Valley Regional 64, North Branford 29
|
Valley Regional (8-4).
|
22
|
12
|
16
|
14
|
—
|
64
|
North Branford (0-7).
|
2
|
9
|
9
|
9
|
—
|
29
Valley Regional (8-4)
James Marsden 2 2 2-2 12, Saager Patel 4 0 3-5 11, Marcus SantaMaria 3 2 0-0 12, Keenan Pindar 1 0 2-2 4, DiAngelo Jean-Pierre 3 0 0-0 6, Kyle Metz 2 0 0-0 4, Cameron Ruel 2 1 1-1 8, Andrew Yermenson 0 2 0-0 6, Sam Hutchinson 0 0 1-2 1
North Branford (0-7)
Onofrio John 1 0 0-0 2, Trevor Holzer 1 1 2-2 7, Blake Pearson 1 0 0-0 2, Jack Meehan 0 0 3-7 3, Ryan Monde 0 0 0-2 0, Zac Abbaganaro 1 0 0-0 2, Niko DeSisto 1 0 0-1 2, Jake Saldutti 2 1 2-4 9, Sorrell 1 0 0-0 2, Jaiden Sorrell 1 0 0-0 2
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Old Saybrook 55, Westbrook 41
|
Westbrook (0-7)
|
3
|
5
|
12
|
21
|
—
|
41
|
Old Saybrook (3-7).
|
12
|
14
|
12
|
17
|
—
|
55
Westbrook (0-7)
Emma Parkhurst 0 0 1-2 1, Gianni Salisbury 0 0 3-4 3, Allison Brajczewski 0 3 0-0 9, Adriana Stranieri 1 0 1-2 3, Jamie Sacco 1 5 5-6 22, Kayla Prisley 0 1 0-0 3
Old Saybrook (3-7)
Priscilla Gumkowski 3 5 0-0 21, Taylor Stone 3 0 0-0 6, Beldina Feratovic 0 0 3-4 3, Jenna Tully 1 1 3-4 8, Lily Cody 3 1 0-0 9, Cassie Johnson 1 0 0-0 2, Ella Hagleston 1 0 0-0 2, Mackenna Cook 2 0 0-0 4
Seymour 47, Naugatuck 37
|
Naugatuck
|
9
|
10
|
10
|
8
|
—
|
37
|
Seymour (10-1)
|
16
|
8
|
14
|
9
|
—
|
47
Naugatuck
Kaylee Jackson 2 1 0-0 7, J.J. Magahalas 1 0 0-0 2, Lauren Ramalho 2 0 0-0 4, Kendall Allen 0 4 0-0 12, Saige Winslow 1 0 0-0 2, Aryn Bombery 3 0 2-2 8, Sophia Deflippo 1 0 0-0 2
Seymour (10-1)
Morgan Teodosio 5 0 2-2 12, Kenzie Sirowich 5 0 0-0 10, Alyssa Johnson 1 3 0-0 11, Jacey Cosciello 3 1 2-4 11, Lauren Golebieski 0 0 1-2 1, Jackie Okula 0 0 2-2 2
BOYS HOCKEY
SCC DIVISION II TOURNAMENT
Amity 3, North Branford 1
Justin Miller, Niko Tournas and Caleb Marcin all scored for No. 7 seed Amity in the SCC Division II tournamrnt opening round at West Haven. Nick Poulin scored for North Branford.
|
North Branford
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
Amity (5-1-0)
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
—
|
3
First Period: North Branford Nick Poulin goal (from Ryan Mitchonsi 0:24; Amity Justin Miller goal (from Ben Qian 10:49; Second Period: Amity Niko Tournas goal 0:57; Third Period: Amity Caleb Marcin empty-net goal 13:49. Saves: North Branford Adan Geist 45 on 47 shots; Amity Brendan Smith 37 on 38 shots.
GYMNASTICS
Hand 134.8, Foan 120.0
(Individuals from Guilford and Coginchaug). Vault: 1. Morgan McMahon (DH) 9.0, 2. Ali Albanese (C) 8.9, 3. Kayla Cataldo (DH) and Hadley Reiss (DH) 8.4; Bars: 1. Albanese (DH) 9.1, 2. Ellie Davern (DH) 8.4, 3. Ella Esposito (G) and Reiss (DH) 8.3; Beam: 1. Albanese (C) 9.4, 2. Esposito (G) 9.2, 3. Emma Jerue (F) 8.6; Floor: 1. McMahon (DH) 9.25, 2. Albanese (C) 9.15, 3. Esposito (G) 9.0; All Around: 1. Albanese (C) 36.55, 2. Esposito (G) 34.8, 3. McMahon (DH) 34.75. Records: Hand 3-1.
Law 126.5, Mercy 121.9.
Vault: 1. 4 way tie: Emma Nelly (L), Natalie Morrell (L), Charlie Weaver (M) & Jessica Cappiello (M) 8.2; 2. Tie: Mackenzie Powers (L) & Tallulah Malz (M) 8.1; 3. Tie: Jenna Hanson (L) & Annie Berger (M) 8.0; Bars: 1. Tallulah Malz (M) 8.6; 2. Natalie Morrell (L) 8.1; 3. Emma Nelly (L) 7.9; Beam: 1. Tie: Emma Nelly (L) & Tallulah Malz (M) 8.6; 2. Jessica Cappiello (M) 8.4; 3. Natalie Morrell (L) 8.3; Floor: 1. Tie: Emma Nelly (L) & Mackenzie Powers (L) 8.4; 2. Tallulah Malz (M) 8.3; 3. Tie: Natalie Morrell (L) & Charlie Weaver (M) 8.0; All Around: 1. Tallulah Malz (M) 33.6; 2. Emma Nelly (L) 33.1; 3. Natalie Morrell (L) 32.6. Record: L 6-0.
INDOOR TRACK
Notre Dame (WH)/Sacred Heart Academy vs. Wilbur Cross
Girls 300 Meter Dash: 1, White, Nyia, Wilbur Cross, 43.24. 2, Saracco, Isabella, Sacred Heart, 47.43. 3, Adolphe, Eve, Wilbur Cross, 48.45. 1000: 1, Guth, Ella, Sacred Heart, 3:13.34. 2, Pedersen, Margo, Wilbur Cross, 3:13.68. 3, Omelchenko, Anna, Wilbur Cross, 3:24.87. 3200: 1, Cannon, Julia, Sacred Heart, 12:18.14. 2, Sanchez, Xochitl, Wilbur Cross, 12:35.10. 55 Meter Hurdles: 1, Cameron, Aliya, Sacred Heart, 9.00. 2, Williams Monroe, Ayannuah, Wilbur Cross, 10.18. 3, Forbes, Emerson, Sacred Heart, 10.28. High Jump: 1, Cameron, Aliya, Sacred Heart, 4-08. 2, Manning, Justine, Sacred Heart, 4-06. 3, Solecki, Hayden, Sacred Heart, J4-06. Long Jump: 1, Manning, Justine, Sacred Heart, 12-08. 2, Doyle, Megan, Sacred Heart, 12-02. 3, Lamvol, Sophia, Sacred Heart, 11-05. Shot Put: 1, Ramos, Adrianna, Sacred Heart, 30-09. 2, Rollins, Madison, Sacred Heart, 28-09. 3, Sigmon, Brooklynn, Sacred Heart, 24-03.
Boys 300: 1, Cue, Devin, Wilbur Cross, 37.71. 2, Battaglia, Blake, Wilbur Cross, 38.51. 3, Kuselias, Erik, Notre Dame-W, 39.82. 1000: 1, Omelchenko, Nikita, Wilbur Cross, 2:40.52. 2, Bruce, Aaron, Wilbur Cross, 2:53.51. 3, Carson, Jacob, Notre Dame-W, 2:56.68. 3200: 1, Omelchenko, Nikita, Wilbur Cross, 10:24.38. 2, Rodriguez, Devin, Notre Dame-W, 10:53.62. 3, Bailey, Donald, Wilbur Cross, 11:31.65. 55 Meter Hurdles: 1, Battaglia, Blake, Wilbur Cross, 8.28. 2, Drost, Cayden, Notre Dame-W, 9.40. High Jump: 1, Tolson, Wayne, Wilbur Cross, 5-02. Pole Vault: 1, Melchiore, Mason, Notre Dame-W, 9-00. 2, Bellamy, Ajay, Notre Dame-W, 8-06. Long Jump: 1, Jones, Garrett, Notre Dame-W, 19-05.50. 2, Blocker, Elijah, Notre Dame-W, 16-07. 3, Hyslop, Armon, Wilbur Cross, 15-11. Shot Put: 1, Johnson, Jaquan, Wilbur Cross, 43-11.25. 2, Labanca, Genaro, Notre Dame-W, 37-04. 3, Candelario, Jay, Wilbur Cross, 36-06.