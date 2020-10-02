Thursday’s Roundup: Tiller scores three goals for Guilford field hockey

FIELD HOCKEY

Guilford 6, Sheehan 1

Hannah Tiller had three goals and an assist for the Guilford field hockey team which defeated Sheehan 6-1 Thursday afternoon in the Southern Connecticut Conference season opener for both teams.

Maddie Epke added two goals and an assist and Allie Petonito had one goal and one assist for Guilford, last year’s SCC and Class M state champions. Aubrey Monroe scored the lone goal for Sheehan.

This was the first day of high school games since March 9 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of that, the CIAC was forced to cancel he remainder of the winter postseason tournaments on March 10 and the entire spring season.

Guilford (1-0-0) 1 4 — 6 Sheehan (0-1-0) 0 0 — 1

Goals: Guilford — Hannah Tiller goal (from Maddie Epke), 1:48; Allie Petonito goal, 9:54; Hannah Tiller goal (from Allie Petonito), 5:07; Maddie Epke goal (from Hannah Tiller), 0:45; Maddie Epke goal, 0:00; Hannah Tiller goal, 1:14. Sheehan — Aubrey Monroe goal (from Dempsey Lajoie), 1:43.

Lauralton Hall 1, Shelton 0

Shelton (0-1-0) 0 0 — 0 Lauralton Hall (1-0-0) 0 1 — 1

Goals: Lauralton Hall — goal (from Ellie Corcoran), 4:23.

Trumbull 2, St. Joseph 0

Lauren Buck and Maura Carbone both scored in overtime for Trumbull in an FCIAC home win.

Megan McCarthy saved four shots to preserve the shutout for the Eagles. Sara Sabin saved seven shots for the Cadets.

St. Joseph (0-1-0) 0 0 — 0 Trumbull (1-0-0) 0 2 — 2

Goals: Trumbull — Lauren Buck goal (from Kayla Barbagallo), 8:58; Maura Carbone goal (from Rania Ahmad), 1:43.

Branford 3, Cheshire 0

Branford (1-0-0) 2 1 — 3 Cheshire (0-1-0) 0 0 — 0

Goals: Cheshire — Avery DePodesta goal (from Lauren Houle), 9:54; Emily Curtis goal, 12:54; Lauren Houle goal, 12:58.

BOYS SOCCER

Coginchaug 2, Westbrook 1

P.J. Casey-Leonard and Shane Buckheit both scored unassisted goals for Coginchaug in a Shoreline Conference win at Westbrook.

Coginchaug (1-0-0) 1 1 — 2 Westbrook (0-1-0) 0 1 — 1

Goals: Coginchaug — PJ Casey-Leonard goal; Shane Buckheit goal. Westbrook — Noslin Antunez goal.

GIRLS SOCCER

Branford 1, East Haven 0

Ava Ferrie’s first-half penalty kick stood up for Branford in its SCC season-opening home win. Macey Girard saved five shots to earn the shutout for the Hornets.

East Haven (0-1-0) 0 0 — 0 Branford (1-0-0) 1 0 — 1

Goals: Branford — Ava Ferrie penalty kick, 24:35.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Naugatuck 3, Wolcott 0

Wolcott 21 18 21 Naugatuck 25 25 25

Wolcott (0-1-0): Megan Zigadato 3 GP, 11 assists, 3 aces.

Naugatuck (1-0-0): Lindsey Walsh 3 GP, 11 assists, 3 aces; Cara Bergin 3 GP, 8 kills.

Guilford 3, Whitney Tech 0

Guilford 25 25 25 Whitney Tech 5 7 18

Guilford (1-0-0): Juliet Young 3 GP, 4 digs, 2 aces; Emma Appleman 3 GP, 10 kills, 3 digs, 5 aces; Olivia Ciocca 3 GP, 14 assists, 3 digs.

Lyman Hall 3, Sacred Heart Academy 0

Sacred Heart Academy 22 18 14 Lyman Hall 25 25 25

Sacred Heart Academy (0-1-0): Justine Manning 3 GP, 3 kills, 6 digs, 5 aces.

Lyman Hall (1-0-0): Ellery Campbell 3 GP, 5 kills, 23 digs; Paige Hansen 3 GP, 4 kills, 12 digs, 6 aces; Gianna Scoppetto 3 GP, 18 assists, 5 aces.

GIRLS’ SWIMMING

Mercy 99, Hamden 82

(at Hamden)

200 Medley Relay- Mercy- 2:00.89- M. Bertolami, M. Whitaker, E. Pagliuca, J. Sesta; 200 Free- Mercy- 2:08.27- Molly Whitaker; 200 IM- Mercy-2.22.21-Elisia Pagliuca; 50 Free- Hamden- 26.10 Amanda Wojenski; Diving- Hamden- 175.2- Isabella Romano; 100 Butterfly- 1:03.99- Pagliuca; 100 Free- Hamden- 56.95- Emma Panaroni ; 500 Free- Mercy- 5:37.30- Whitaker; 200 Free Relay- Mercy- 1:56.16- O. Valery, H. Gilber, E. Lemieux, A. Simonello; 100 Back- Hamden- 1:03.47- Panaroni; 100 Breaststroke- Hamden-1:14.61- Wojenski; 400 Freestyle Relay- Mercy- 4:02.90- Whitaker, Bertolami, Sesta, Pagliuca.

Boys’ Cross Country

Amity 23, Wilbur Cross 38

(At Fitzgerald Field, Woodbridge) 5k

Individual results: 1. Mason Beaudette (A), 17:10; 2. Nikita Omelchenko (WC), 18:00; 3. Wolf Boone (WC), 18:45; 4. Brodey Lu (ND), 18:51; 5. Michael Haverstock (A), 19:19.

Shelton wins two

(At Carrigan MS, West Haven) 5k

Team results: Notre Dame-West Haven 18, Shelton 41; Shelton 28, Notre Dame 29; Shelton 19, Foran 44.

Individual results: 1. Ohm Patel (ND), 17:40; 2. William Rodrigues (S), 17:47; 3. Devin Rodriguez (ND), 17:51; 4. Nate Huebner (F), 17:54; 5. Jayden Opper (S), 18:01.

GIRLS’ CROSS COUNTRY

Cheshire wins two

(At Wharton Brook, Wallingford) 3.1 miles

Team results: Cheshire 23, Lyman Hall 32; Cheshire 15, Sheehan 50; Lyman Hall 15, Sheehan 50.

Individual results: 1. Liz Brown (S), 19:49; 2. Olivia Ferraro (C), 21:05; 3. Angelika Kohila (S), 21:09; 4. Megan Georgescu (C), 21:23; 5. Emily Chase (LH), 21:41.

Lauralton Hall wins two

(At Eisenhower Park, Milford)

Team results: Lauralton Hall 26 , Foran 29; Lauralton Hall 20 , Shelton 35; Foran 22 , Shelton 33

.Individual results: 1. Kelly Jones (LH), 21:59; 2. Anna Harris (F), 23:41; 3. Haley Ruane (F), 23:51; 4. Carys Cook (LH), 24:23; 5. Kate Backus (LH), 24:30.

Trumbull 15, St. Joseph 50

(At Trumbull) 2.9 miles

Individual results: 1. Kali Holden (T), 18:34; 2. Calyn Carbone (T), 19:23; 3. Evelyn Marchand (T), 19:36; 4. Brenna Asaro (T), 20:17; 5. Keira Grant (T), 20:24.

Today’s schedule

All games 3:45 p.m. unless otherwise noted

BOYS SOCCER: SCC: West Haven at Notre Dame-West Haven; Hamden at North Haven, 6 p.m.; Guilford at Hand, 6 p.m.; Amity at Shelton, 6 p.m.; Lyman Hall at Sheehan, 6:30 p.m.; Cheshire at Xavier, 7 p.m.; Non-league: Bridgeport Central at Fairfield Prep, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER: Shoreline: Hale Ray at Valley Regional; Old Saybrook at East Hampton; Westbrook at Coginchaug; Old Lyme at Morgan (IRC); North Branford at Cromwell; Haddam-Killingworth at Portland; SCC: Hand at Guilford; Shelton at Amity; North Haven at Hamden, 5 p.m.; Lauralton Hall at West Haven, 6 p.m.; Sheehan at Lyman Hall, 6:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY: Shoreline: Old Saybrook at Westbrook

GIRLS SWIMMING: NVL: Oxford at Seymour; SWC: Bunnell at Stratford (Flood), 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: NVL: Ansonia at Seymour, 5 p.m.; Woodland at Oxford, 5 p.m.; Shoreline: Valley Regional at Old Lyme; Haddam-Killingworth at Morgan; SCC: Hand at Guilford; Whitney Tech at East Haven, 5 p.m.; Foran at Lauralton Hall, 5:15 p.m.; Lyman Hall at Sheehan, 5:30 p.m.; West Haven at Hamden, 5:30 p.m.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY: SCC: East Haven, Platt Tech, West Haven at Law (Eisenhower Park)

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY: Shoreline: Hale Ray at Coginchaug; North Branford, Portland at Morgan (IRC); SCC: East Haven, Platt Tech, Sacred Heart Academy, West Haven at Law; Branford, Hand at Mercy