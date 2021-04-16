Thursday’s roundup:

GIRLS LACROSSE
North Branford 22, Cromwell 0
Cromwell (0-1)
0
0
—
North Branford (1-0)
12
10
—
22
Shots: Cromwell 5, North Branford 27
North Branford (1-0)
Goals: Braeden Lebeau 3, Keana Criscuolo, Gabby Gibilisco 6, Olivia Toto 5, Marissa Raffone 2, Sofia Toto 2, Grace Marra, Mea Riordan, Mia Park. Assists: Braeden Lebeau 2, Keana Criscuolo 2, Olivia Toto 5, Marissa Raffone, Grace Marra, Mia Park, Zoe Miller. Saves: Sofia Votto 5.
Masuk 20, Notre Dame-Fairfield 2
Scoring: Masuk – Amelia Logan 4; Mary Henry 4; Juliana Pagano 5; Samantha Henry 2; Olivia Tohill; Cali Ryan; Jess Minch; Gabby Crispino ; Lilly Cameron
ND: Ronnie Rrapi; Izzy Chimento
Goalies: Masuk — Sophie Clark 3 Saves on 6 Shots; CeCe Tobin 2 Saves on 4 Shots on Goal.
ND — Kaylee Daniele 9 Saves on 33 Shots on Goal
BOYS GOLF
Portland 162, Morgan 175
(at Clinton CC Front 9, par 36). Co-medalists: Luke Stennett (P) and Jason Cohen (M), 35. Portland: Ben Lucas 41; Quinn Lapinski 43; Joe LaMalfa 43. Morgan: Andrew Nye 42, Nicholas Schmidt 48, Cole Crowley 50. Records: Portland 1-0; Morgan 0-1.
Wilbur Cross 203, Hillhouse 228
(at Alling Memorial GC). Medalist: Antonio Bianco, Wilbur Cross, 49. Cross: Brady Gordon, 49; Kahsim Ryan, 52; Taylor Bartholomew, 53. Hillhouse: Jaheim Sewell, 55; Ahmad Alzouabi, 56; Damarley Barrett, 58; Awa Modi, 59. Records: Wilbur Cross 2-1; Hillhouse 0-3.
Wolcott 185, Seymour 218
Medalist Tyler Yakawych Seymour -40. Seymour Maddie Gaynor 59,Ty Bredice 58,Curtis Dion 61; Wolcott- Jackson Fishbein 41,Jack Byrnes 45, Rron Zhuta 48, Ryan Lofgren 51. Records Seymour 1-1 Wolcott -1-0.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Amity 3, Pomperaug 0
(at Woodbridge). Game scores: Amity 25-7, 25-12, 25-16. A—Theodore Zaharewicz had eight kills and six assists, Tam Vu had three kills and three assists. P—Ryan Kania had two kills and two aces. Records: P 0-2; A 1-2.
Masuk 3, Xavier 1
(at Middletown). Game scores: Masuk 25-21, 16-25, 25-16, 25-22. Records: M 1-1; X 0-2.
BOYS TRACK
Foran 96, Guilford 47
4×800 relay: Guilford (Shiffrin, Harris, Garrick, Puchalski), 9:11.2; 4×100 relay: Foran (Grant-Eckhart, Kerrison, Enrico, Perez), 50.5 ; 110 hurdles: Brett Dumais (Foran), 18.8; 100: Thomas Kummer, (Foran), 11.9; javelin: Ben Carlson (Foran), 122-11; long jump: David Grant-Eckhert, (Foran), 17-6; 1600: Justin Shiffrin (Guilford), 4:42.4; 400: Thomas Gregory (Guilford), 55.0; shot put: Thomas, D (Foran), 37-1.5; 800: Harris, C (Guilford), 2:12.8; high jump: Jake Duggan (Foran) 5’0″; 300 hurdles: Nate Huebner (Foran), 45.3; 200: Grey Kerrison (Foran), 25.8; triple jump: Brian Wilcox (Foran), 30-4.5; 3200: Mike Masotti (Guilford), 10:26.8; discus: Carlson (Foran), 102-6; 4×400 relay: Guilford (Gregory, Harris, Garrick, Shiffrin), 3:49.3. Records: Foran 1-0; Guilford 0-1.
West Haven 72, East Haven 63