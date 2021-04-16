GameTime CT

Thursday's roundup:

GIRLS LACROSSE

North Branford 22, Cromwell 0

Cromwell (0-1)
0
0
    
 
North Branford (1-0)
12
10
    
22
Shots: Cromwell 5, North Branford 27
North Branford (1-0)
Goals: Braeden Lebeau 3, Keana Criscuolo, Gabby Gibilisco 6, Olivia Toto 5, Marissa Raffone 2, Sofia Toto 2, Grace Marra, Mea Riordan, Mia Park. Assists: Braeden Lebeau 2, Keana Criscuolo 2, Olivia Toto 5, Marissa Raffone, Grace Marra, Mia Park, Zoe Miller. Saves: Sofia Votto 5.

Masuk 20, Notre Dame-Fairfield 2

Scoring: Masuk – Amelia Logan 4; Mary Henry 4; Juliana Pagano 5; Samantha Henry 2; Olivia Tohill; Cali Ryan; Jess Minch; Gabby Crispino ; Lilly Cameron 
ND: Ronnie Rrapi; Izzy Chimento
Goalies: Masuk — Sophie Clark 3 Saves on 6 Shots; CeCe Tobin 2 Saves on 4 Shots on Goal.
ND — Kaylee Daniele 9 Saves on 33 Shots on Goal

BOYS GOLF

Portland 162, Morgan 175

(at Clinton CC Front 9, par 36). Co-medalists: Luke Stennett (P) and Jason Cohen (M), 35. Portland: Ben Lucas 41; Quinn Lapinski 43; Joe LaMalfa 43. Morgan: Andrew Nye 42, Nicholas Schmidt 48, Cole Crowley 50. Records: Portland 1-0; Morgan 0-1.

Wilbur Cross 203, Hillhouse 228

(at Alling Memorial GC). Medalist: Antonio Bianco, Wilbur Cross, 49. Cross: Brady Gordon, 49; Kahsim Ryan, 52; Taylor Bartholomew, 53. Hillhouse: Jaheim Sewell, 55; Ahmad Alzouabi, 56; Damarley Barrett, 58; Awa Modi, 59. Records: Wilbur Cross 2-1; Hillhouse 0-3.

Wolcott 185, Seymour 218

Medalist Tyler Yakawych Seymour -40. Seymour Maddie Gaynor 59,Ty Bredice 58,Curtis Dion 61; Wolcott- Jackson Fishbein 41,Jack Byrnes 45, Rron Zhuta 48, Ryan Lofgren 51. Records Seymour 1-1 Wolcott -1-0.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Amity 3, Pomperaug 0

(at Woodbridge). Game scores: Amity 25-7, 25-12, 25-16. A—Theodore Zaharewicz had eight kills and six assists, Tam Vu had three kills and three assists. P—Ryan Kania had two kills and two aces. Records: P 0-2; A 1-2.

Masuk 3, Xavier 1

(at Middletown). Game scores: Masuk 25-21, 16-25, 25-16, 25-22. Records: M 1-1; X 0-2.

BOYS TRACK

Foran 96, Guilford 47

4×800 relay: Guilford (Shiffrin, Harris, Garrick, Puchalski), 9:11.2; 4×100 relay: Foran (Grant-Eckhart, Kerrison, Enrico, Perez), 50.5 ; 110 hurdles: Brett Dumais (Foran), 18.8; 100: Thomas Kummer, (Foran), 11.9; javelin: Ben Carlson (Foran), 122-11; long jump: David Grant-Eckhert, (Foran), 17-6; 1600: Justin Shiffrin (Guilford), 4:42.4; 400: Thomas Gregory (Guilford), 55.0; shot put: Thomas, D (Foran), 37-1.5; 800: Harris, C (Guilford), 2:12.8; high jump: Jake Duggan (Foran) 5’0″; 300 hurdles: Nate Huebner (Foran), 45.3; 200: Grey Kerrison (Foran), 25.8; triple jump: Brian Wilcox (Foran), 30-4.5; 3200: Mike Masotti (Guilford), 10:26.8; discus: Carlson (Foran), 102-6; 4×400 relay: Guilford (Gregory, Harris, Garrick, Shiffrin), 3:49.3. Records: Foran 1-0; Guilford 0-1.

West Haven 72, East Haven 63

(at West Haven). 4×800 relay: Rodriguez, Aldrich, Pagan, Weber(WH) 9:13.2; 4×100 relay: McLaughlin, Castillo, Tarpeh, Bowen(WH) 51.9; 110 hurdles: Figueroa(EH) 18.1; 100m: Amatruda(EH), 12.4; Javelin: Selato(EH) 116-5; Long Jump: Figueroa(EH) 16-10; 1600m: Rodriguez(WH) 5:23.6; 400m: Weber(WH) 54.4; Shot Put: Bowen(WH) 31-3; 800m: Aldrich(WH) 2:22.9; High Jump: Selato(EH) 4-08; 300 Hurdles: Figueroa (WH) 45.7; 200m: Amatruda(EH) 24.5; Triple Jump: Patel(EH) 36-9.5; 3200m: Aldrich(WH) 12:58.3; Discus: Hernandez(EH) 59-6; 4×400 relay: Potter, Rodney, Pagan, Weber(WH) 4:02.3. Records: West Haven 1-0; East Haven 0-1.

Xavier 88, Wilbur Cross 61

at Middletown: 4×800 relay: Xavier (Burke, Cassarino, Simko, Santagata), 8:45; 4×100 relay: Cross (Cue, Tolson, Walker, Battaglia), ; 110 hurdles: Battaglia (Cross), 15.7; 100: Cue (Cross), 10.7; javelin: Gomez (Cross), 106-8; long jump: Pesce (Xavier) 18-4; 1600: Burke (Xavier), 4:29; 400: Saia (Xavier) 53.4; shot put: Johnson (Cross), 42-5; 800: Burke (Xavier), 2:07.8; high jump: Maciel (Cross), 5-4; 300 hurdles: Battaglia (Cross), 43.1; 200: Cue (Cross), 22.7; Cue (Cross), 37-2; 3200: Lesniak (Xavier), 9:56; discus: Carroll (Xavier), 119-4; pole vault: Feitel (Xavier), 9-6; 4×400 relay: Xavier (Cassarino, Larese, Simko, Burke), 3:45. Records: Xavier 1-0, Wilbur Cross 0-1.

GIRLS TRACK

East Haven 93, West Haven 48

4×800 relay:WH(Fiorollo,Cruz,Gullo,Merola) 12:21.93;4×100 relay,WH(Flemming,Bourne,Fildalgo,Williams) 55.07; 100m :EH (K. Francios)-12.7 ; 100H: EH (J. Urban) 17.96; 1600m, EH(J. Espinoza) 6:43.68; 400m,EH (K. Francios) 64.9; 300H, WH( T. Fildalgo) 53.1; 800m, WH(I. Fiorollo) 3:01, 200m, EH (K. Francios) 64.9; 3200m,EH(J. Espinoza) 14:49.91; 4×400 relay, WH(Williams,Fiorollo,Merola,Flemmng) 5:02.3; Javelin, EH(Z. Castanda) 81-4; Shot put, EH(A. Stettinger) 27-10, Discus, EH( A. Stettinger) 72-6; High Jump,EH( J. Urban) 4-6; Pole Vault, EH(M. D’Auria) 6-0; Long Jump,EH(K. Francios) 16-11.5; Triple Jump, EH(M. D’Auria) 33-6.5. Record: WH 0-1.

Guilford 102 Foran 41

(At Guilford). 4×800 relay: Guilford (Ursula Adams, Moira Kellaher, Clara Laughlin,Michaela Hogan), 10:52.7; 4×100 relay: Foran (Haley Poconowski,Kayleigh Hackett,Emily Marruottolo,Cameron Lefebvre), 60.5 ; 110 hurdles: Sarah Jennings (Guilford), 20.8; 100: Kayleigh Hackett (Foran) 13.4; javelin: Olivia Salai (Foran) 52-5; long jump: Maddie Gasparini (Guilford) 14-6.5; 1600: Julia Antony (Guilford) 5:34.2; 400: Arezoo Ghazagh (Foran) 67.3; shot put: Nora Amer (Guilford) 20-5; 800: Julia Antony (Guilford) 2:24.4; high jump: Ella Esposito (Guilford) 4-10; 300 hurdles: Maddie Gasparini (Guilford) 55.9; 200: Maddie Gasparini (Guilford) 29.8; triple jump: Jaime Visocchi (Foran) 29-.5; 3200: Julia Antony (Guilford) 12:27.2; discus: Nora Amer (Guilford) 63-9; Pole Vault: Soledad Meade (Foran) 8-0;4×400 relay: Guilford (Maddie Gasparani,Rachel Ellison,Moira Kellaher,Sadie Davidson) 5:06.8. Records: Guilford 1-0 Foran 0-1.