Thursday’s high school scoreboard

All games 3:45 p.m. unless otherwise noted

BOYS SOCCER: Shoreline: Haddam-Killingworth at Westbrook; Coginchaug at Valley Regional; Old Saybrook at Portland, 6 p.m.; SCC: Hamden at Xavier; Law at Notre Dame-West Haven; Lyman Hall at Wilbur Cross; Cheshire at Guilford; East Haven at Whitney Tech; Sheehan at Hamden, 5 p.m.; Hand at Branford, 5 p.m.; Amity at West Haven, 6 p.m.; Foran at Career/Hillhouse, 6:30 p.m.; North Haven at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER: SCC: Platt Tech at Shelton; Career/Hillhouse at Foran; Guilford at East Haven; Lauralton Hall at Law; West Haven at Amity; Wilbur Cross at Lyman Hall; Sacred Heart Academy at Cheshire, 5 p.m.; Branford at Hand, 6 p.m.; Mercy at North Haven, 6 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY: Shoreline: North Branford at Westbrook

GIRLS SWIMMING: NVL: Seymour vs. Naugatuck (virtual), 3:30 p.m.; SCC: Branford vs Foran (virtual), 3:15 p.m.; Sacred Heart Academy vs Shelton (virtual); Lyman Hall vs Guilford (virtual)

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: SCC: Foran at Branford, 6:15 p.m.; NVL: Woodland at Oxford, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY: SCC: Shelton at Cheshire (Bartlem Park)

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY: SCC: Shelton at Cheshire (Bartlem Park)

Boys soccer

Woodland 3, O’Brien Tech 1

Woodland (1-0-0) 2 1 — 3 O’Brien Tech (2-2-0) 1 — 1

Goals: Woodland — Alexander Farr goal (from Aldin Jahja), 5:00; R, J. Giampetruzzi penalty kick. 21:00; Nathaniel Smith goal, 51:00. O’Brien Tech — Trey Silva goal, 70:00; Devin Urso goal, 70:00.

Morgan 8, North Branford 0

Morgan (4-1-0) 4 4 — 8 North Branford (0-1-0) —

Goals: Morgan — Sean Cafferty goal (from Matt Lopez), 70:00; Manny Romero goal, 70:00; Max Skidmore goal (from Evan Baptista), 70:00; Justin King goal, 70:00; Sebastian Kadlof goal, 70:00; Aiden Madura goal, 70:00; Fabio Silveira goal (from Justin King), 70:00; Owen O’Donnell goal (from Joe Morse), 70:00.

Platt Tech 3, Whitney Tech 0

Platt Tech (1-4-0) 3 — 3 Whitney Tech (0-1-0) —

Goals: Platt Tech — Jason Ardito goal (from Kyle Arante), 13:55; Jason Ardito goal, 29:20; Ricardo Lopez goal (from Darion Artis), 38:25.

Girls soccer

Haddam-Killingworth 7, Westbrook 2

Westbrook (0-3-0) 1 1 — 2 Haddam-Killingworth (5-0-0) 4 3 — 7

Goals: Haddam-Killingworth — Morgan Madore goal (from Kedarjah Lewis), 37:52; Kedarjah Lewis goal (from Yumi Imai), 32:25; Julia Favalora goal (from Hadley Commerford), 14:20; Kedarjah Lewis goal, 1:39; Morgan Madore goal (from Hadley Commerford), 36:12; Yumi Imai goal (from Kedarjah Lewis), 30:19; Julia Favalora goal (from Yumi Imai), 23:23. Westbrook — Adriana Stranieri goal, 11:11.

Morgan 3, North Branford 0

North Branford (0-2-0) — Morgan (4-1-0) 1 2 — 3

Goals: Morgan — Carley Schmidt goal (from Genna Rauccio), 16:00; Carley Schmidt goal, 45:00; Caeley Ayer goal (from Angelina Comiskey), 67:00.

Field hockey

Lauralton Hall 2, Sacred Heart Academy 0

Sacred Heart Academy (6-1-0) — Lauralton Hall (5-1-0) 1 1 — 2

Goals: Lauralton Hall — Elle Corcoran goal (from Morgan White), 2:31; Elizabeth Corcoran goal (from Veronica Pinho), 5:48.

North Haven 4, Hamden 3

North Haven (1-4-0) 2 1 — 4 Hamden (1-4-0) 1 2 — 3

Goals: North Haven — Janah Butt goal, 11:26; Shea Sericiano goal, 7:52; Marissa Santoemma goal, 0:51; Marcella Bocieglia goal, 5:06. Hamden — Julia DelGrego goal (from Mandy Kane), 7:22; Mandy Kane goal, 7:47; Mandy Kane goal, 2:02.

Girls volleyball

Whitney Tech 3, Platt Tech 0

Whitney Tech 25 25 25 Platt Tech 13 12 11

Whitney Tech (2-4-0): Rachel Vargas 4 aces; Jayda Saez 5 aces; Norelys Roble 3 kills, 5 aces.

Platt Tech (0-6-0):

Guilford 3, Amity 1

Amity 20 25 10 25 Guilford 25 23 25 27

Guilford (6-0-0): Juliet Young 4 GP, 29 digs, 2 aces; Emma Appleman 4 GP, 29 kills, 17 digs.

Cheshire 3, North Haven 1

Cheshire 20 25 25 25 North Haven 25 21 19 22

Cheshire (2-0-0): Sarah Holley 27 assists, 4 digs, 3 aces; Alenna Zebarth 6 kills, 1 dig, 1 ace; Avery Mola 11 kills, 1 dig.

North Haven (0-1-0): Alex Ferrioulo 2 kills, 29 digs; Hannah Auddino 1 kill, 32 assists, 5 digs, 1 ace; Caroline Toni 12 kills, 7 digs.

Hamden 3, Daniel Hand 1

Daniel Hand 17 24 25 22 Hamden 25 26 18 25

Hamden (5-2-0): Christina Logan 4 GP, 10 kills, 7 digs, 7 aces; Ava orozco 3 GP, 9 digs; Maile Estacion 4 GP, 3 kills, 11 digs, 2 aces.

Girls swimming

Amity 91, Law 87, Virtual: 200 Medley Relay – Amity 1:57.94 Lizzie Bodie, Mandy Robinson, Grace Mahon, Julia Snow; 200 Free – Law 2:05.09 Athena Homorodean; 200 IM – Amity 2:30.26 Lauren Sender; 50 Free – Amity 26.32 Grace Mahon; Diving – Law 235.35 MaKenna Sharpe; 100 Butterfly – Amity1:03.13 Julia Snow; 100 Free – Amity 56.19 Katherine O’Connor; 500 Free – Law 5:38.99 Emma Savoie; 200 Free Relay – Amity 1:48.03 Lauren Sender, Mandy Robinson, Grace Mahon, Emma Tirollo; 100 Back – Law 1:19.41 Aislinn Burns; 100 Breast – Law 1:13.21 Hennessey Shane; 400 Free Relay – Law 4:18.90 Athena Homorodean, Olivia Franzman, Macie Rascall, Hennessey Shane.

Boys’ cross country

Notre Dame-West Haven wins two

(At Eisenhower Park, Milford)

Team results: Notre Dame 15, West Haven 40; Notre Dame 15, Hillhouse 50; West Haven 15, Hillhouse 50.

Individual results: 1. Ohm Patel (ND) 18:49; 2. Devin Rodriguez (ND) 18:49; 3. Jacob Carson (ND) 18:50; 4. Kevin Sevigny (ND) 18:51; 5. Caleb Shea (ND) 19:19.

Girls’ cross country

Lauralton Hall wins two

(At Eisenhower Park, Milford)

Team results: Lauralton Hall 21, Hillhouse 35; Lauralton Hall 15, West Haven 50; Hillhouse 15, West Haven 50.

Individual results: 1. Kelly Jones (LH) 21:29; 2. Bernedette Karpel (HH) 23:11; 3. Carys Cook (LH) 23:21; 4. Kate Backus (LH) 24:23; 5. Kayla Blackwell (HH) 24:39. Record: Lauralton Hall 5-2.