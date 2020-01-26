Three points for Holl as Farmington Valley power play stops unbeaten WMRP

AVON — Give a talented hockey team enough chances on the power play, and it’ll bite you eventually.

Saturday night at Avon Old Farms, penalties bit away the state’s last unbeaten boys hockey team.

The Farmington Valley Generals went 3-for-7 on the power play, scoring the third on its second five-on-three, to beat WMRP 3-2 in a matchup of two of the top teams in Division II.

“We can bury almost every time,” said sophomore forward Jackson Holl, who scored the first two Generals goals and assisted on Mackie Stambaugh’s game-winner in the second period. “We have great chemistry.”

Farmington Valley Generals #cthk sophomore forward Jackson Holl on the team's power play pic.twitter.com/wW0nMCww97 — Michael Fornabaio (@fornabaioctp) January 26, 2020

The Generals won their eighth in a row and, at 8-1, locked up a Division II playoff berth. WMRP is 9-1.

Power plays were 6-0 in the Generals’ favor by the time they were done scoring, and they finished 7-2.

The penalties… “killed us,” WMRP coach Dennis Tulimieri completed the thought before the question was out.

“I think we might’ve had a little too much energy, you might say, a little overhyped individually, because as a team, they were pretty collected before we hit the ice, but once we hit the ice, things got away from us.

“That’s a real good team. You get out of position, the only way to end the play is to take a penalty. Out of the seven penalties, I bet you four were because we were initially out of position.”

Generals coach Mike Barone said their speed has helped them draw penalties, and they’ve been working on the power play even more than usual. And when Farmington Valley set up Saturday, they made the Eagles pay.

Tyler Stoneman set up Holl at the back door 6:01 into the game. Holl scored again off a faceoff 5:49 into the second to tie the game at 2 after the Eagles’ Aaron Cholewa and Evan Partridge scored in the first two minutes of the second period.

“They use an overload power play, and we just didn’t react to it. A lot of teams use an umbrella,” Tulimieri said. “We did not react real well to it. That won’t happen again.”

Stambaugh finished off a tic-tac-toe passing play on the two-man advantage to go ahead with 4:47 left in the second period. Danny Pauling made some big saves to keep it 3-2, as did WMRP’s Trevor Schad.

“(Pauling) played great,” Barone said. “We gave up two goals in three minutes, could’ve folded over. We didn’t fold over. We just waited for the penalties.”

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Farmington Valley Generals #cthk Jackson Holl on the team's strength pic.twitter.com/LnfDBOXsem — Michael Fornabaio (@fornabaioctp) January 26, 2020

Jackson Holl is a fun, speedy player to watch, and he put up three points on the power play Saturday. He and Matt Arena each drew two of the Generals’ seven power plays.

“Those young kids that come around — we wanted him to come last year,” Barone said; Holl played for the Connecticut Chiefs last year. “He came in this year, and four games in, he was walking in front of us. I said, ‘Hey, Jackson, how’s it feel to come play for high school?’ He said ‘The biggest mistake I did was not come last year.’ He’s really fun to watch.”

Holl said he’s enjoying himself.

“It’s a great group of kids. I couldn’t have made a better decision coming here,” Holl said.

DOWN ONE

The Generals opened the year with a 6-2 loss to Simsbury on Dec. 18. The Trojans have turned out to be a top-10 team, ninth in the most recent GameTimeCT top 10 poll, but that wasn’t so clear five and a half weeks ago.

“You lose your first game, and you’re like, what’re we doing wrong?” Barone said. “Simsbury’s actually a pretty good team.”

Holl said the Generals have found their chemistry since then.

“We tested out a lot of lines. We saw who we got in a groove with,” Holl said. “We’re going to keep rolling.”

ALPHABET

For those who ask for a co-op guide: WMRP is Wethersfield, Middletown, Rocky Hill and Plainville; Farmington Valley comprises Farmington, Avon, Windsor and Lewis Mills.

QUOTABLE

“It was a good game. We beat them 2-0 even up. If we stay out of the penalty box, we win. Both teams worked really hard. Our guys kept on working to the bitter end.” —WMRP coach Dennis Tulimieri

FARMINGTON VALLEY 3, WMRP 2

WMRP…………………………..0 2 0—2

FARMINGTON VALLEY……1 2 0—3

Records: WMRP 9-1; Farmington Valley 8-1. Goals: W—Aaron Cholewa, Evan Partridge; F—Jackson Holl 2, Mackie Stambaugh. Assists: W—Jack Healy, Chase Millen, Dylan Reynolds; F—Stambaugh 2, Tyler Stoneman 2, Holl, Matt Arena. Goalies: W—Trevor Schad (15 saves); F—Danny Pauling (21). Shots: W—23; F—18.