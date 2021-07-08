Three Connecticut players named to Under Armour Senior girls lacrosse teams

New Canaan’s McKenna Harden, Staples’ Shira Parower of Staples and Glastonbury’s Samantha Forrest have been named to the North roster for the Under Armour Senior All-American girls lacrosse game.

The girls and boys Senior All-American Games will be held at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, July 31, at Johns Hopkins’ Homewood Field.

The contests are part of Under Armour’s feature weekend, which also includes an Underclass Tournament from Thursday, July 29-Sunday, August 1.

Harden and Forrest will be teammates at the University of North Carolina next year, and Parower will play for James Madison University.

Harden, a midfielder, was named the CHSCA Player of the Year and the GameTimeCT All-State MVP. She helped lead New Canaan to a 20-1 record and its first FCIAC championship since 1993.

All three players are USA Lacrosse All-American and CHSCA All-State first team players, and were named to the GameTimeCT All-State first team.

david.stewart@hearstmediact.com; @dstewartsports