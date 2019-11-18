From left to right, Ryan Chinai, Kyle Raker and Henry Foster of the Brunswick School soccer team, each earned regional honors. From left to right, Ryan Chinai, Kyle Raker and Henry Foster of the Brunswick School soccer team, each earned regional honors. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Three Brunswick soccer players earn regional honors 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Three Brunswick School soccer players recently earned regional all-star honors.

Senior Kyle Raker was selected as a member of the WNEPSSA and NEPSSA All-Star teams. Brunswick senior Henry Foster was chosen for the WNEPSSA All-Star team and junior Ryan Chinai earned NEPSSA All-Star squad honors. The trio led the Bruins to a 9-7-1 record this fall.

During the regular season, Raker, a forward, led the Bruins with 11 goals. He tallied two goals in a game on four times.

Foster, one of the captains of the team, was a defensive stalwart with a knack for netting penalty kicks this season. Foster owned a five-game streak of penatly kick goals. He was third on the squad with six goals.

Chinai, a selection for the recent NEPSSA Junior All-Star game, set-up the eventual game-winning goal on Sunday at Loomis Chaffee, in his West team’s 2-0 win. For Brunswick, Chinai, a forward, scored seven goals.