‘This will set wrestling back in our state’: Wrestling coaches react to lost season

If there was one thing Ricky Shook never thought he would be in January, it is bored.

But that is exactly how the 22-year head coach of Danbury wrestling would describe himself these days.

Shook’s winter weekends are normally packed with wrestling tournaments, but with wrestling in Connecticut shut down, Shook has had nothing to do on the weekends except watch football and wait for the sport that is such a big part of his life to return.

Next week, Danbury’s wrestling program will reconvene for the first time since the New England Championships last March.

When they do get back together there will be no wrestling or contact of any kind with the sport deemed high risk by the Connecticut Department of Health.

What is in store for the wrestlers not just in Danbury, but across the state is six weeks of conditioning and weightlifting, but definitely no wrestling.

“Right now, the kids get six weeks of conditioning, which is the most conditioning we have ever done. Hopefully when that is over, things start to open back up and they can wrestle in club tournaments in April and May,” Shook, the National Wrestling Coaches Association Connecticut Coach of the Year, said. “Hopefully we can get some guys down to the national tournament in Virginia in the spring. Our seniors really need that to help get college looks. The nationals are where it’s at for any Connecticut kid this year. With us, New York and other New England states not wrestling, the national tournament is expecting double the entries this year.”

Danbury has four seniors Shook feels would have contended for State Open titles in DJ Donovan (220 pounds), Jaylen Hawkins (170), Tyrell Jones (182) and Matt Lucas (132).

Donovan was second in the State Open, while Hawkins and Jones both placed third and Lucas sixth.

The Hatters were undefeated last season (16-0), winning the New England, State Open, Class LL and FCIAC championships.

Danbury has won back-to-back New England championships, the past four State Open titles, the past five Class LL championships (22 overall) and 33 of the past 34 FCIAC championships.

Despite that unmatched success, the program will take a hit in terms of overall numbers with no season this winter.

“Everyone thinks Danbury has the feeder program and that’s where we get all of our kids but I recruit 10-15 guys every year from the school and this year I can’t do that. Instead of 50 kids, we will have maybe 30 this year,” Shook said. “The hard-core kids wrestle year-round. I am not going to get kids from the football team or kids who never wrestled to come out this year just to do conditioning. This will set wrestling back in our state. It will hurt numbers for everyone and will take years to rebuild some programs.”

Other schools will feel the pinch of the lost season as well.

Greenwich started with 85 wrestlers last December, getting down into the 60s by the end of the season.

Third-year coach Jere Peterson said he thought his team would be competitive this season but with so many of his athletes coming from the rugby and football teams, he has had new athletes on the mat every winter, until this one.

“Of the 85 kids we had come out last winter, the majority of them had never wrestled before. There are 14 weight classes and we had 4 or 5 first-year wrestlers get a shot on varsity,” Peterson said. “I do foresee lower numbers not only this year but next year. It will be tough as far as head count. As much as this year stinks, next year will be unique and challenging in different ways.”

Greenwich finished seventh in the FCIAC last season, but did have a returning FCIAC champion in Carlos DeWinter at 120 pounds coming back this season.

DeWinter is a senior and has plans to wrestle in college.

DeWinter and others may be looking to wrestle in out-of-state clubs in the spring but the lack of time wrestling at home will affect them.

“There are wrestling events going on and opportunities for die-hard kids. For Connecticut kids, finding mat time will be difficult unless they can go to an out-of-state club,” Peterson said. “USA Wrestling is having events, and recruiting showcases in March and nationals are in April. If kids in Connecticut want to wrestle this year, they probably have to leave the state unless the DPH removes wrestling from the high-risk category.”

Warde finished second in the FCIAC last season and is the only team other than Danbury to win the league crown when it did so in the 2009-10 season. The Mustangs have been second in the FCIAC eight of the last 12 years and won state championships in 2006, ‘09 and ‘10.

Warde began training last week, going two days a week and building as the winter goes on.

Coach Jason Shaughnessy, who has been Warde’s head coach since 1997, said his numbers are down as well, but nothing he considers dramatic.

“We are down a little, but that was to be expected with no season and no access to the kids at school. Our freshmen numbers are down; we have some seniors who are not going to participate,” Shaughnessy said. “Our underclassmen though have something to work towards, as do our seniors who are hoping to wrestle in college. We have 5 or 6 kids who want to participate in club wrestling in the spring. Those are our full-time wrestlers. We have no exposure to the kids. We always bring in football kids and we couldn’t do that.”

Shaughnessy said he had 11 seniors set to come back, many of whom he felt could compete for FCIAC and State championships.

Last season at the State Open, current senior Nathan Cuoco was fifth at 132 and John Summers finished fourth at 182.

He said he also felt senior year would have been the time to shine for Sean Rodriguez, Ethan Sanchez and Dylan Cruvinel, all of whom he described as being on the cusp last year.

“Sean Rodriguez is an all-state soccer player. This was his time to start shining for us,” Shaughnessy said. “Nate (Cuoco) and John (Summers) were our top two guys. Summers wants to wrestle in college but Nate is on the fence. But Sean Rodriguez, Ethan Sanchez and Dylan Cruvinel were all going to be successful for us this year. Now it is pretty much over for them unless they wrestle on a club team in college.”

Sericson@stamfordadvocate.com; @EricsonSports