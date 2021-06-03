Weston girls, Haddam-Killingworth boys win Class M titles

NEW BRITAIN — Julia Rosenberg placed first in the 1600 (5:00.55) and the 800 (2:13.67) to help Weston capture the Class M girls state championship at Willow Brook Park in New Britain on Wednesday.

Weston totaled 113.50 points. Sheehan was second at 112, followed by Woodland 56 and Tolland 42.66.

“I started out sophomore year doing the 600 and the 400,” said Rosenberg, a senior who will run track at Vanderbilt. “I moved up to the 800 as a junior. This is the first year I’ve run the 1600. I just found my groove with the longer distances. Pacing is a big thing for me. The ability to finish strong is more significant in the longer events.”

Haddam-Killingworth won the boys’ title with 90 points. Seymour (56.50) was second. Tolland (55) took third. Bloomfield (51) was fourth. Ellington and Prince Tech tied for fourth with 42 points.

Field events proved to be vital to Haddam-Killingworth’s victory.

Eamon Sweeney bettered his seed in the javelin by nine feet with a winning throw of 169-09. John Bruder took the title in the shot put with a toss of 52-00 feet.

H’K’s Matthew Jennings won the 800 with a time of 1:55.37. Senior classmate Maxwell Cozean was second in 158.82.

Jennings also broke the meet record of 4:16.95 in the 1600-meter run. He finished in 4:14.79. It was only good for second because Wolcott’s Nick Bentsen crushed the mark with a run of 4:08.44.

Seymour’s Josh Lanzieri took first in the 100 dash in 11:16 and the long jump at 21-10.75.

“I wanted to get in the 10’s but the guy that was seeded first wasn’t here,” Lanzieri said. “The other guys pushed me. But if he were in the lane next to me… I like to have a guy next to me to push me.”

Weston’s Shae Green entered states with a seed mark in the javelin throw of 146-08. The record was 141-06 set in 2019 by former teammate Kate Joyce. Green’s throw of 144-04 was good for first and a new meet record.

FAMILY AFFAIR

Nick Bentsen from Wolcott was left wanting more after taking two medals. The junior was looking to set the state record in the 1600-meter run. He came close. Bentsen ran a meet record time of 4:08.44. The state mark of 4:08.42 eluded him.

A family record was also on the line for Bentsen at states in the 3200. Older brother Chris set the class mark of 9:23.33 in 2009. Nick ran a 9:17.48 to take first and claim bragging honors around the table.

“Chris comes to my meets as much as he can,” Bentsen said. “Its not a big rival thing. He is there for me.”

RELAY JUNCTION

Tolland girls and boys 4×800 relay teams earned titles. Lillian Byam, Peyton Bornstein, Isabelle McNamee and Calista Mayer ran a 9:41.28 out of the sixth seed (10:24.69). Dalton Peters, Noah Linton, Tyler Nickels and Jackson Cayward won in 8:11.96 (seed 8:06.89).

Law’s Thomas Bretthauer, Shane Pritchard, Chris Wootton and Naheim Washington won the 4×100 relay in 43.65. Sheehan was second in 43.80. The SCC rivals were seeded second and third.Bretthauer, Ethan Harrigan, Jackson Warters and Wooton took first in the 4×400 with a time of 3:28.61.

FRESHMAN PHENOMS

Caden Simpson from Law won the 100 hurdles (16:14) out of the top seed. Mercy’s Marie Kane did likewise in winning the 200 dash in 26.10. Ellington’s Jalena Martin joined the frosh when she took the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.57.

2021 CIAC Class M Track Championships

BOYS

TEAM RESULTS

1. Haddam-Killingworth 90, 2. Seymour 56.50, 3. Tolland 55, 4. Bloomfield 51, 5 (tie), Ellington and Prince Tech 42. and Ellington 51, 7. Jonathan Law 39, 8 (tie), Stonington and New Fairfield 37, 10. Woodland 27, 11 (tie), Cromwell and Lewis Mills 24, 13. Wolcott 23, 14. Ledyard 20.50, 15. Plainville 20, 16. Rocky Hill 19, 17 (tie), Northwestern and Sheehan 18, 19. Windham 16, 20. Bacon Academy 15.50, 21. St. Joseph 11, 22. Suffield 6.50; 23 (tie), O’Brien Tech and Plainfield 3.50, 25. WCA 3.Boys Event Top Finishers:

TOP PERFORMERS

100 Meter Dash Finals: (w: -0.9) 1. Joshua Lanzieri, Seymour, 11.16; 2. Ethan Wilson, Cromwell, 11.19; 3. Tyreice Dominique, Rocky Hill, 11.35; 4. Paul Burkett, Sheehan, 11.42; 5. Jared Tomasetti, New Fairfiel, 11.42; 6. Ryan Villano, Sheehan, 11.44.

200 Meter Dash: 1. Jared Tomasetti, New Fairfiel, 22.41, w:-0.9; 2. Joshua Lanzieri, Seymour, 22.44, w:-0.9; 3. Michael Johnson, Lewis Mills, 22.99, w:-0.9; 4. Kaven Lester, Prince Tech, 23.18, w:-0.9; 5. Ethan Wilson, Cromwell, 23.20, w:-0.9; 6. Koby Robinson, WCA, 23.46, w:-1.6.

400 Meter Dash: 1. Jacob Brodnitzki, Northwestern, 50.61; 2. Anthony Massaro, Ellington, 50.96; 3. Tyler Wesley, Bloomfield, 51.08; 4. Kaven Lester, Prince Tech, 51.13; 5. Vincent Sivo, Ellington, 51.60; 6. Chris Wootton, Jonathan Law, 51.71.

800 Meter Run: 1. Matthew Jennings, Haddam-Killi, 1:55.37; 2. Maxwell Cozean, Haddam-Killi, 1:58.82; 3. Jack Thurz, Rocky Hill, 1:59.57; 4. Jackson Cayward, Tolland, 2:00.70; 5. Noah Linton, Tolland, 2:01.78; 6. Victor Cazabal, Windham, 2:02.41.

1600 Meter Run: 1. Nicholas Bendtsen, Wolcott, 4:08.44#; 2. Matthew Jennings, Haddam-Killi, 4:14.79#; 3. Patrick Gibbons, New Fairfiel, 4:17.56; 4. Jackson Cayward, Tolland, 4:18.73; 5. Steven Viera, Tolland, 4:26.23; 6. Ryan Gruczka, Stonington, 4:28.54.

3200 Meter Run: 1. Nicholas Bendtsen, Wolcott, 9:17.48#; 2. Patrick Gibbons, New Fairfiel, 9:28.49; 3. Jacob Gerow, Tolland, 9:31.12; 4. Luke Stoffler, Tolland, 9:41.30; 5. Mark Rodriguez, Cromwell, 9:44.45; 6. Ryan Gruczka, Stonington, 9:49.11.

110 Meter Hurdles: (w: -1.5) 1. Joshua Mooney, Stonington, 14.65; 2. Eamon Sweeney, Haddam-Killi, 14.82; 3. Michael Johnson, Lewis Mills, 15.16; 4. Joshua Wilkie, Ellington, 15.79; 5. Jackson Warters, Jonathan Law, 16.03; 6. Zaid Langs-Myers, Prince Tech, 16.14.

300 Meter Hurdles: 1. Eamon Sweeney, Haddam-Killi, 39.67; 2. Joshua Mooney, Stonington, 39.87; 3. Michael Johnson, Lewis Mills, 40.02; 4. Jackson Warters, Jonathan Law, 41.48; 5. Jason Webber, Ellington, 41.50; 6. Zaid Langs-Myers, Prince Tech, 41.53.

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Jonathan Law (Thomas Bretthauer, Shane Pritchard, Chris Wootton, Naheim Washington), 43.65; 2. Sheehan (Jelan Kollie, Paul Burkett, Lucas Leon-Barreiro, Ryan Villano), 43.71; 3. Prince Tech (Troy Stewart, Jalil Pena, Kaven Lester, Zaid Langs-Myers), 43.80; 4. Cromwell (Ethan Wilson, Michael Anderson, Daevyon Lovelace, Jaden Wynn), 44.40; 5. St. Joseph (Karl Bruce-Tagoe, Brian Fitzsimmons, Jaylen Carter, Matthew Morrissey), 44.48; 6. New Fairfield (Ralph Lagerman, Jared Tomasetti, Dominic Kentish, Michael Pederson), 44.87.

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Jonathan Law (Thomas Bretthauer, Ethan Harrigan, Jackson Warters, Chris Wootton), 3:28.61; 2. Ellington (Joshua Wilkie, Vincent Sivo, Jason Webber, Anthony Massaro), 3:28.89; 3. New Fairfield (Ralph Lagerman, Michael Pederson, Devin Krauss, Patrick Gibbons), 3:31.96; 4. Bloomfield (Zachary Blackwood, Matthew Davis, Tyler Wesley, Peter Higgins), 3:32.71; 5. Woodland (Nathaniel Smith, Alexander Farr, Nathan Swercewski, Conrad Filippone), 3:33.42; 6. Tolland (Cole Robertson, Blake Hickey, Noah Linton, Luke McCarthy), 3:34.55.

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Tolland (Dalton Peters, Noah Linton, Tyler Nickels, Jackson Cayward), 8:11.96; 2. Haddam-Killingworth (Maxwell Cozean, Caleb Freeman, Alexander Lara, Matthew Jennings), 8:20.37; 3. Ellington (Ian Kos, Damian Smith, Nicholas Elsass, Gavin Houghtaling), 8:40.11; 4. Plainville (Matthew Andersen, Valiantsin Kasabrukhau, Matthew Badorek, Jeremy Courtar), 8:46.21; 5. Lewis Mills (Jameson Sederquist, Zack Barth, Harrison Heller, Justin Cascio), 8:48.52; 6. Cromwell (Mark Rodriguez, Jovan Marrero, Felipe Patinha, Connor Daly), 8:48.62.

High Jump: 1. Robert Dunkley, Bloomfield, 5-10; 2. Eric Meade, Woodland, J5-10; 2. Ajrael Anderson, Bloomfield, J5-10; 4. Nathaniel Smith, Woodland, 5-08; 4. Avery Cipcic, Suffield, 5-08; 4. Nathan Phetis, O’Brien Tech, 5-08; 4. Elijah Brady, Plainfield, 5-08.

Pole Vault: 1. Ryan Kinney, Ledyard, 12-00; 2. Bisher Lpizra, Seymour, 11-06; 3. Costantino Pellegrino, Seymour, 11-00; 3. Justin Kelsey, Bacon Academ, 11-00; 5. Benjamin Silano, Northwestern, J11-00; 6. Christopher Evans, Ledyard, 10-06; 6. Noah Scott, Woodland, 10-06.

Long Jump: 1. Joshua Lanzieri, Seymour, 21-10.75, w:NWI; 2. Ajrael Anderson, Bloomfield, 20-05.50, w:NWI; 3. Luke Wiers, Ledyard, 20-05.25, w:NWI; 4. Troy Stewart, Prince Tech, 20-05, w:NWI; 5. Peyton Adams, Bacon Academ, 20-01.75, w:NWI; 6. Aidan Law, Haddam-Killi, 19-11, w:NWI.

Triple Jump: 1. Jayden Villafane, Windham, 41-09, w:NWI; 2. Ajrael Anderson, Bloomfield, 41-08.75, w:NWI; 3. Eric Meade, Woodland, 40-09, w:NWI; 4. Orion Inkel, Haddam-Killi, 40-08.25, w:NWI; 5. Naheim Washington, Jonathan Law, 39-09.50, w:NWI; 6. Cody Kovatch, Tolland, 39-08.50, w:NWI.

Shot Put: 1. John Bruder, Haddam-Killi, 52-00; 2. Ryan Barker, Plainville, 47-06; 3. Leo Jolly, Tolland, 45-03; 4. Devin Fitzpatrick, Prince Tech, 43-11.50; 5. Timothy Buzik, Seymour, 43-06.75; 6. Lucas Gagnon, Wolcott, 42-00.50.

Discus Throw: 1. Timothy Buzik, Seymour, 155-08; 2. Devin Fitzpatrick, Prince Tech, 131-11; 3. Ryan Barker, Plainville, 129-00; 4. Maxwell DiMatteo, Rocky Hill, 125-11; 5. Jake Martino, Bacon Academ, 124-07; 6. Chris Persechino, Northwestern, 119-10.

Javelin Throw: 1. Eamon Sweeney, Haddam-Killi, 169-09; 2. Joshua Mooney, Stonington, 169-03; 3. Matthew Morrissey, St. Joseph, 159-02; 4. Samuel Luther, Haddam-Killi, 147-03; 5. David Wing, Stonington, 146-07; 6. Connor McCue, Suffield, 146-02.

GIRLS

TEAM RESULTS

1) Weston 113.50; 2) Sheehan 112; 3) Woodland 56; 4) Tolland 42.66; 5) Lewis Mills 39; 6) Stonington 37; 7) Nonnewaug 35; 8) Haddam-Killingworth 34; 9) Mercy 33; 10) Seymour 29; 10) Ellington 29; 12) Lauralton Hall 23; 13) Watertown 18; 13) Ledyard 18; 15) Rocky Hill 17; 16) Jonathan Law 15.33; 17) New Fairfield 15; 18) Career Magnet 12; 19) Northwestern 6; 20) Bacon Academy 5; 21) Valley Regional 4.50; 22) Bulkeley 3; 23) Oxford 2; 23) Montville 2; 25) Plainville 1

TOP FINISHERS

100 Meter Dash Finals: (w: -1.4) 1. Jalena Martin, Ellington, 12.57; 2. Kedarjah Lewis, Haddam-Killi, 12.82; 3. Katharine Bruno, Seymour, 12.82; 4. Nancy Inthasit, Stonington, 12.97; 5. Madeleine Croiger, Lewis Mills, 13.00; 6. Patrice Mansfield, Sheehan, 13.20.

200 Meter Dash: 1. Marie Kane, Mercy, 26.10, w:-2.0; 2. Avery Winters, Sheehan, 26.62, w:-2.0; 3. Patrice Mansfield, Sheehan, 27.02, w:-2.0; 4. Rebecca Benoit, Woodland, 27.20, w:-2.0; 5. Nancy Inthasit, Stonington, 27.38, w:-2.0; 6. Jenascia Weir, Bulkeley, 27.95, w:-2.5.

400 Meter Dash: 1. Gabriella Zeller, Lewis Mills, 59.19; 2. Ava Zielinski, Weston, 59.77; 3. Nicole Sztachelski, Weston, 1:00.27; 4. Kimberly Poulos, Woodland, 1:00.38; 5. Ella Moser, Ellington, 1:00.62; 6. Avery Winters, Sheehan, 1:00.73.

800 Meter Run: 1. Julia Rosenberg, Weston, 2:13.67; 2. Jaden Young, Woodland, 2:16.37; 3. Calista Mayer, Tolland, 2:16.74; 4. Zoie Kempf, Seymour, 2:19.56; 5. Olvia Platt, Sheehan, 2:22.03; 6. Kathleen Saussy, Weston, 2:23.46.

1600 Meter Run: 1. Julia Rosenberg, Weston, 5:00.55; 2. Chloe Poulos, Woodland, 5:06.23; 3. Zoie Kempf, Seymour, 5:09.86; 4. Daniella Celotto, Woodland, 5:13.68; 5. Kelly Jones, Lauralton Ha, 5:14.30; 6. Elisabeth Brown, Sheehan, 5:15.10.

3200 Meter Run: 1. Peyton Bornstein, Tolland, 11:09.91; 2. Chloe Poulos, Woodland, 11:32.16; 3. Elisabeth Brown, Sheehan, 11:40.18; 4. Kelly Jones, Lauralton Ha, 11:42.20; 5. Samantha Ruggiero, New Fairfiel, 11:47.47; 6. Keira Warner, Ellington, 12:13.08.

100 Meter Hurdles: (w: -1.3) 1. Caden Simpson, Jonathan Law, 16.14; 2. Riley Gibbons, New Fairfiel, 16.25; 3. Katherine Baisley, Lauralton Ha, 16.40; 4. Courtney Rowland, Nonnewaug, 16.67; 5. Kaila Lujambio, Mercy, 16.96; 6. Alyse Pasqualini, Lewis Mills, 16.99.

300 Meter Hurdles: 1. Kaila Lujambio, Mercy, 47.36; 2. Clarisse Aminawung, Sheehan, 47.88; 3. Alyse Pasqualini, Lewis Mills, 48.57; 4. Katharine Bruno, Seymour, 48.65; 5. Samantha Faull, Nonnewaug, 48.77; 6. Katherine Baisley, Lauralton Ha, 49.00.

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Sheehan (Clarisse Aminawung, Patrice Mansfield, Allison Villano, Avery Winters), 49.41; 2. Lewis Mills (Ava Bonini, Lauren Searle, Gabriella Zeller, Madeleine Croiger), 49.91; 3. Seymour (Nikol DaCruz, Sophia Motyl, Zoie Kempf, Katharine Bruno), 50.80; 4. Weston (Shea Greene, Abigail Miles, Nicole Sztachelski, Ellison Weiner), 50.83; 5. Stonington (Ruth Greene, Nancy Inthasit, Teagan O’Brien, Sophia Anderson), 51.33; 6. Ledyard (Nadia Helme, Aniya Pearson, Jessica Vajdos, Teia Lee), 51.55.

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Weston (Kathleen Saussy, Ava Zielinski, Ellison Weiner, Nicole Sztachelski), 3:58.95; 2. Lewis Mills (Lauren Searle, Madeleine Croiger, Alyse Pasqualini, Gabriella Zeller), 4:00.66; 3. Mercy (Megan Gallagher, Kathryn Menard, Kaila Lujambio, Marie Kane), 4:05.98; 4. Woodland (Kimberly Poulos, Rebecca Benoit, Paige Letourneau, Jaden Young), 4:06.64; 5. Ellington (Anna Moser, Jalena Martin, Brooke Diwinsky, Ella Moser), 4:08.52; 6. Sheehan (Natalie Swierczynski, Maya Wresien, Clarisse Aminawung, Olvia Platt), 4:10.96.

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Tolland (Lillian Byam, Peyton Bornstein, Isabelle McNamee, Calista Mayer), 9:41.28; 2. Weston (Charlotte Carter, Caitlyn McKiernan, Campbell McNulty, Amelia Rudolph), 9:56.29; 3. Ellington (Anna Moser, Ella Moser, Keira Warner, Brooke Diwinsky), 9:56.67; 4. Lauralton Hall (Kelly Jones, Lauren Baisley, Carys Cook, Katerina Koutouvides), 10:07.53; 5. Haddam-Killingworth (Brianna Minervino, Isabel Berardino, Katherine Melgar, Meara Bodak), 10:13.85; 6. Sheehan (Arianna Amodio, Nele Koepfer, Madison Platt, Olvia Platt), 10:15.57.

High Jump: 1. Courtney Rowland, Nonnewaug, 5-04; 2. Lila Rich, Stonington, 5-00; 3. Samantha Faull, Nonnewaug, 4-10; 4. Madelyn Costello, Valley Regio, J4-10; 4. Lucille Fine, Weston, J4-10; 6. Jessica Timothy, Haddam-Killi, J4-10.

Pole Vault: 1. Ellison Weiner, Weston, 11-06; 2. Erin Brennan, Sheehan, 10-06; 3. Lila Rich, Stonington, 10-00; 4. Samantha Thompson, Nonnewaug, J10-00; 5. Jianna Blunschi, Weston, 9-00; 5. Lucille Fine, Weston, 9-00.

Long Jump: 1. Kedarjah Lewis, Haddam-Killi, 18-02.25, w:NWI; 2. Erin Brennan, Sheehan, 17-06.50, w:NWI; 3. Nadia Helme, Ledyard, 16-09, w:NWI; 4. Brooke Wagner, Weston, 16-08.25, w:NWI; 5. Arianna Polletta, Watertown, 16-03, w:NWI; 6. Natalie Brodnitzki, Northwestern, 16-01, w:NWI.

Triple Jump: 1. Erin Brennan, Sheehan, 35-09, w:NWI; 2. Kedarjah Lewis, Haddam-Killi, 35-05.25, w:NWI; 3. Arianna Polletta, Watertown, 34-10.25, w:NWI; 4. Courtney Rowland, Nonnewaug, 33-09.50, w:NWI; 5. Smellie Sian, Career Magne, J33-09.50, w:NWI; 6. Savanna Bauman, Sheehan, 33-05.25, w:NWI.

Shot Put: 1. Caitlyn Hunt, Sheehan, 35-04.50; 2. Darla Jagrosse, Sheehan, 35-01; 3. Marina Perry, Rocky Hill, 35-00; 4. Jennifer Whipple, Bacon Academ, 33-10.50; 5. Madison DiPasquale, Sheehan, 32-00; 6. Natalie Poulton, Ledyard, 31-10.50.

Discus Throw: 1. Marina Perry, Rocky Hill, 118-10; 2. Katherine Tunney, Weston, 107-10; 3. Natalie Poulton, Ledyard, 102-10; 4. Charlotte Gerow, Tolland, 102-00; 5. Madison DiPasquale, Sheehan, 97-09; 6. Sarah Cooley, Woodland, 96-04.

Javelin Throw: 1. Shea Greene, Weston, 144-04#; 2. Sophia Bell, Stonington, 112-00; 3. Morgan Hodorski, Watertown, 99-08; 4. Katherine Tunney, Weston, 99-02; 5. Sarah Cooley, Woodland, 99-00; 6. Amber Rosato, Woodland, 98-05.