Third annual New Haven Senior Showcase to be held Saturday

The third annual New Haven Senior Showcase will take on a little bit of a different look than the previous two editions.

First, it will be held at the Connecticut Sports Center in Woodbridge rather than Amistad High School in New Haven because that gym is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Second, no spectators can attend the event put on by the New Haven Heat AAU outfit and Amistad due to the pandemic. The showcase will be livestreamed in two different places: @AmistadHoops and @NewHavenHeatFam.

The livestream will also help college programs that cannot recruit live to evaluate via remote. Over 30 seniors are expected to be in attendance for those evaluations.

The showcase begins at 6 p.m. and is free for all players competing. For further information, email Ryan Ott at coachryanott@gmail.com.