Jeff Bagwell- Xavier High School

Pictured here (third from left) with 1985 Xavier High soccer teammates, Bagwell was a star soccer player in high school. Oh, and was also pretty good at baseball too. Jeff Bagwell- Xavier High School

Pictured here (third from left) with 1985 Xavier High soccer teammates, Bagwell was a star soccer player in high school. Oh, and was also pretty good at baseball too. Photo: Submitted Photo Photo: Submitted Photo Image 1 of / 28 Caption Close They played high school sports in Connecticut 1 / 28 Back to Gallery

Each year, high schools across Connecticut graduate thousands of athletes. Despite their high school accomplishments, many go on to succeed in areas other than sports, picking up titles along the way such as business owner, teacher, or nurse.

A few, however, continued their sports careers and eventually earned titles like All-Star, Most Valuable Player, Stanley Cup champion, Olympic medalist, and Hall of Famer.

From baseball players like George Springer and Brad Ausmus to hockey stars such as Brian Leetch and Chris Drury, Connecticut high schools have developed their fair share of elite athletes over the years. A few ex-high school athletes even became famous for something other than sports, including a well-known presidential aide.

Scroll through the slideshow above to see the athletes (and the aforementioned presidential aide) who played sports in Connecticut high schools.