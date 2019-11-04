The WEEK 9 GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll: Southington inches up

This week’s GameTimeCT Top 10 football teams are the same 10 football teams that were in last week’s top 10. There’s one little difference.

Southington’s 35-7 win over previously unbeaten Simsbury has moved the Blue Knights up a spot, a season-high seventh, in this week’s poll. That comes at the expense of undefeated Ansonia, which fell to eighth even after a 42-0 win over Kennedy.

It’s poll math: a handful of big Southington gains on a few ballots boosted the Blue Knights, while the Chargers popped up a spot or two on a couple of ballots and down a spot or two on some others. The net gain for Southington was 38 points, while Ansonia lost 14 points going into a clash with fellow NVL unbeaten Woodland.

The rest of the Top 10 remained identical, from No. 1 Hand to No. 10 Cheshire. No. 2 St. Joseph won handily. No. 3 Darien did not, sweating out a win over Danbury. Greenwich, Newtown and Bloomfield remained Nos. 4-6, and Ridgefield held at No. 9.

Losses for Simsbury and Naugatuck rearranged the order a bit below the top 10. The Trojans dropped five spots, now slotting in behind Wethersfield, which earned a big win over Middletown, and Shelton, the onetime No. 5 team that has picked up a couple of wins in a row after losses to Cheshire and Newtown.

Sheehan, Killingly, Maloney and New Canaan were the top four vote-getters outside the top 10.

Week 9 GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll