The WEEK 9 GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll: Southington inches up

This week’s GameTimeCT Top 10 football teams are the same 10 football teams that were in last week’s top 10. There’s one little difference.
Southington’s 35-7 win over previously unbeaten Simsbury has moved the Blue Knights up a spot, a season-high seventh, in this week’s poll. That comes at the expense of undefeated Ansonia, which fell to eighth even after a 42-0 win over Kennedy.
It’s poll math: a handful of big Southington gains on a few ballots boosted the Blue Knights, while the Chargers popped up a spot or two on a couple of ballots and down a spot or two on some others. The net gain for Southington was 38 points, while Ansonia lost 14 points going into a clash with fellow NVL unbeaten Woodland.
The rest of the Top 10 remained identical, from No. 1 Hand to No. 10 Cheshire. No. 2 St. Joseph won handily. No. 3 Darien did not, sweating out a win over Danbury. Greenwich, Newtown and Bloomfield remained Nos. 4-6, and Ridgefield held at No. 9.
Losses for Simsbury and Naugatuck rearranged the order a bit below the top 10. The Trojans dropped five spots, now slotting in behind Wethersfield, which earned a big win over Middletown, and Shelton, the onetime No. 5 team that has picked up a couple of wins in a row after losses to Cheshire and Newtown.
Sheehan, Killingly, Maloney and New Canaan were the top four vote-getters outside the top 10.
Week 9 GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll
TEAM (1st place votes)
REC
PTS
LAST
|
CLASS
|1. HAND (22)
7-0
744
1
|
L
|Last Week: def. West Haven 37-0.
This Week: Friday at Xavier, 7 p.m.
The Bottom Line: After shutting out and shutting down an offensively talented West Haven team, next up is a Xavier team that has won four out of five. Xavier's one loss in that stretch is to Shelton, which is next week's opponent for Hand.
|2. ST. JOSEPH (3)
7-0
706
2
|
L
|Last Week: def. Fairfield Warde 63-3.
This Week: Off.
The Bottom Line: The Hogs take a breather after putting up 104 points in the past two weeks. They'll return Nov. 16 at home against Staples, beginning three games in 13 days to close the regular season.
|3. DARIEN
7-0
648
3
|
LL
|Last Week: def. Danbury 26-23.
This Week: Saturday vs. Bridgeport Central, 1:30 p.m.
The Bottom Line: Wondering if any voters would dock the Blue Wave for that heartwrenching, survive-and-advance win over Danbury, especially when other teams had it a little easier against the Hatters? Very few did. Darien was a near-unanimous No. 3.
|4. GREENWICH
6-1
556
3
|
LL
|Last Week: def. Trinity Catholic/Wright Tech 49-8.
This Week: Friday at Fairfield Ludlowe, 6 p.m.
The Bottom Line: The Cardinals came back from their loss to Darien, took care of business against the Crusaders this week and have Ludlowe, Ridgefield and Staples to close the regular season.
|5. NEWTOWN
6-0
542
5
|
LL
|Last Week: def. Stratford 38-0.
This Week: Friday vs. Bunnell, 7 p.m.
The Bottom Line: Back in the SWC, the Nighthawks had an easy time of it against Stratford. Now they'll welcome in the other side of town. The Bulldogs are coming off their first win.
|6. BLOOMFIELD
7-0
475
6
|
S
|Last Week: def. Northwest Catholic 43-7.
This Week: Friday at Bulkeley/HMTCA/Weaver, 7 p.m.
The Bottom Line: Seven points against? Slackers. Off their closest game of the season, the Warhawks meet the Bulldogs on Friday with a week to go before facing Berlin.
|7. SOUTHINGTON
6-1
421
8
|
LL
|Last Week: def. Simsbury 35-7.
This Week: Friday at Glastonbury, 6:30 p.m.
The Bottom Line: Southington's big win over the Trojans boosted the Blue Knights a bit and dropped the Trojans, who were just outside the top 10 last week, down a few spots. Southington hits the road for the first time in a month on Friday.
|8. ANSONIA
7-0
386
7
|
S
|Last Week: def. Kennedy 42-0.
This Week: Friday vs. Woodland, 6 p.m.
The Bottom Line: The last two unbeaten teams in the NVL meet up Friday night at Nolan Field. Woodland is one of 18 teams to receive votes in all nine polls so far. Ansonia's closest game was a 30-point Week 5 win over Watertown, which was then 3-0.
|9. RIDGEFIELD
6-1
337
9
|
LL
|Last Week: def. Stamford 56-12.
This Week: Friday at McMahon, 7 p.m.
The Bottom Line: The Tigers got quarterback Owen Matthews, who took a big hit a week ago at St. Joseph, back for Stamford. Up next after the Senators for Ridgefield is Greenwich.
|10. CHESHIRE
6-1
299
10
|
LL
|Last Week: def. East Haven 48-14.
This Week: Off.
The Bottom Line: The Rams scored seven touchdowns with five different players involved in scoring plays. They'll take this week off before a showdown against Sheehan, which is 6-0 going into Friday at North Haven, at Cheshire on Nov. 15.
|Dropped out: None.
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
|Others receiving votes: Sheehan (6-0) 274; Killingly (7-0) 215; Maloney (6-1) 162; New Canaan (5-2) 122; Wethersfield (6-1) 112; Shelton (5-2) 104; Simsbury (6-1) 100; Rockville (7-0) 70; Woodland (7-0) 30; Berlin (6-1) 23; Hall (5-2) 20; Naugatuck (5-1) 14; Xavier (4-3) 8; Newington (5-2) 7.
|The following voted: Bill Bloxsom, Hearst Connecticut Media; Sean Patrick Bowley, GameTimeCT; Bryant Carpenter, Record-Journal of Meriden; Ryan Chichester, Bristol Press/New Britain Herald; Gerry deSimas Jr., Collinsville Press; Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Erik Dobratz, WTNH-8; Scott Ericson, Stamford Advocate; Michael Fornabaio, Connecticut Post; Ned Griffen, The Day of New London; Mark Jaffee, Republican-American of Waterbury; Ryan Lacey, Danbury News-Times; Gabby Lucivero, NBC CT; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Football Foundation; Kyle Maher, Journal-Inquirer of Manchester; Shawn McFarland, Hartford Courant; Joe Morelli, New Haven Register; Keith O’Brien, GameDay CT Sports; Pete Paguaga, GameTimeCT; Dave Phillips, Shoreline Newspapers; John Pierson, WTNH-8; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Rich Zalusky, The Chronicle of Willimantic; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Joe Zone, WFSB-3.
Compiled by Michael Fornabaio.